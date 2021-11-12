Taylor Swift Gets Fans 'Red'-Y For Her Music in N.Y.C., Plus John Cho, Will Smith and More
Are You Red-Y For It
Taylor Swift chats with host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on the Nov. 11 episode of Late Night, ahead of the long-awaited release of Red (Taylor's Version) and her 10-minute version of "All Too Well."
Cute Costars
John Cho and Daniella Pineda pose together at the premiere of their Netflix series Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 11 in L.A.
The Story of Will
Will Smith promotes his eponymous new book, Will, during a stop on his book tour at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 11.
Gaga for Gucci
Lady Gaga is spotted in a white Gucci coat as she leaves her hotel in London on Nov. 11.
Premiere Poise
Kirsten Dunst is all smiles at the red carpet premiere of The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11 in L.A.
'Big' News
On Nov. 11, Big Chicken co-founder Shaquille O'Neal shows off one of the chain's famous sandwiches at an event announcing they'll soon be available at UBS Arena in N.Y.C.
Stylish on Set
Anne Hathaway wears an all-black ensemble while filming Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
'Dynamite' Party
Vanessa Hudgens holds up a photo of costar Andrew Garfield at Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! special event on Nov. 11 in L.A.
Doggie Date
Jamie Chung and her dog Ewok mingle with other pups at a dog park in L.A. on Nov. 10.
Feeling 'Marvel'ous
Hailee Steinfeld poses with fans at the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye at Curzon Hoxton on Nov. 11 in London.
Cake for Everyone
Antonio Banderas celebrates his new musical Company with a huge cake at Soho CaixaBank Theatre on Nov. 11 in Malaga, Spain.
Leading the Pack
Sienna Miller and her pack of pups take a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
Out & About
Joe Keery and girlfriend Make Monroe wear matching sunnies while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.
Cover Girl
Teyana Taylor poses as the cover star for LVR Magazine's holiday issue.
The Best of Friends
B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.
Courtside View
Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Top Models
Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Pals
Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 10.
CMA Celebration
Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.
Dinner and a Movie
Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society at One Vanderbilt, in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Serving Face
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Quick Q&A
Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Leading Ladies
The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.
'Master'ful Performance
Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.
Forever Young
Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.
New to Netflix
Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.
Glam in Gucci
Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10.
A Royal Visit
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.
Suited Up
Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.
Cozied Up
Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London, England.
Run for It
Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram.
Medal of Honor
Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.
Big Laughs
Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.
Getting Things Done
Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.
The Champ Is Here
Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.
Think Pink
Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9.
Center Stage
Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.
Set Sighting
Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.
Book Launch
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.
Stunning Shot
Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.
Lunch Date
Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.
Supporting Creative Talent
Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.
Major Inspo
Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.
'Good' Vibes
Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & 'Glamour'
Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Major Gains
Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6.
'Game' On
Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.
The Lake Show
Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Impeachment Finale
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8.
Friends in Philly
Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.
Welcome Back to the Big Apple
Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.
Hot Girl Glam
Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.
Smell the Roses
Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.
Rock On
The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.
A Living Legend
Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.
City Chic
Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.
Walk It Out
Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.
Tee Time
Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Pink Power
The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A.
Marathon Mode
Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.
Smile for the Camera
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.