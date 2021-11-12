Taylor Swift Gets Fans 'Red'-Y For Her Music in N.Y.C., Plus John Cho, Will Smith and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 12, 2021 12:48 PM

1 of 102

Are You Red-Y For It

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Taylor Swift chats with host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on the Nov. 11 episode of Late Night, ahead of the long-awaited release of Red (Taylor's Version) and her 10-minute version of "All Too Well." 

2 of 102

Cute Costars

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

John Cho and Daniella Pineda pose together at the premiere of their Netflix series Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

3 of 102

The Story of Will

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Will Smith promotes his eponymous new book, Will, during a stop on his book tour at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 11. 

4 of 102

Gaga for Gucci

Credit: MEGA

Lady Gaga is spotted in a white Gucci coat as she leaves her hotel in London on Nov. 11. 

5 of 102

Premiere Poise

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles at the red carpet premiere of The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

6 of 102

'Big' News

Credit: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/SSTK/Shutterstock

On Nov. 11, Big Chicken co-founder Shaquille O'Neal shows off one of the chain's famous sandwiches at an event announcing they'll soon be available at UBS Arena in N.Y.C. 

7 of 102

Stylish on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway wears an all-black ensemble while filming Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.  

8 of 102

'Dynamite' Party

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens holds up a photo of costar Andrew Garfield at Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! special event on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

9 of 102

Doggie Date

Credit: The image direct

Jamie Chung and her dog Ewok mingle with other pups at a dog park in L.A. on Nov. 10.

10 of 102

Feeling 'Marvel'ous

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld poses with fans at the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye at Curzon Hoxton on Nov. 11 in London. 

11 of 102

Cake for Everyone

Credit: Alvaro Cabrera/Getty

Antonio Banderas celebrates his new musical Company with a huge cake at Soho CaixaBank Theatre on Nov. 11 in Malaga, Spain.

12 of 102

Leading the Pack

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sienna Miller and her pack of pups take a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

13 of 102

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Joe Keery and girlfriend Make Monroe wear matching sunnies while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

14 of 102

Cover Girl

Credit: Gilles Bensimon

Teyana Taylor poses as the cover star for LVR Magazine's holiday issue

15 of 102

The Best of Friends

Credit: FilmMagic

B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.

16 of 102

Courtside View

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

17 of 102

Top Models

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

18 of 102

Premiere Pals

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 10. 

19 of 102

CMA Celebration

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.

20 of 102

Dinner and a Movie

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society at One Vanderbilt, in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

21 of 102

Serving Face

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

22 of 102

Quick Q&A

Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. 

23 of 102

Leading Ladies

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.

24 of 102

'Master'ful Performance

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

25 of 102

City Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

26 of 102

Forever Young

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.

27 of 102

New to Netflix

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.

28 of 102

Glam in Gucci

Credit: GC Images

Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10. 

29 of 102

A Royal Visit

Credit: Max Mumby/Getty

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

30 of 102

Suited Up

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C. 

31 of 102

Cozied Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London, England.

32 of 102

Run for It

Credit: Splash News Online

Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram. 

33 of 102

Medal of Honor

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.

34 of 102

Big Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

35 of 102

Getting Things Done

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.  

36 of 102

The Champ Is Here

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.

37 of 102

Think Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9. 

38 of 102

Center Stage

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.

39 of 102

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.

40 of 102

Book Launch

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.

41 of 102

Stunning Shot

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.

42 of 102

Lunch Date

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.

43 of 102

Supporting Creative Talent

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.

44 of 102

Major Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.

45 of 102

'Good' Vibes

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.

46 of 102

Glitz & 'Glamour'

Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

47 of 102

Major Gains

Credit: Splash

Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6. 

48 of 102

'Game' On

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/getty

Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.

49 of 102

The Lake Show

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.  

50 of 102

Impeachment Finale

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8. 

51 of 102

Friends in Philly

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

52 of 102

Welcome Back to the Big Apple

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

53 of 102

Dinner Date

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.

54 of 102

Hot Girl Glam

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

55 of 102

Smell the Roses

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.

56 of 102

Rock On

Credit: Matt Cowan

The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.

57 of 102

A Living Legend

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.

58 of 102

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

59 of 102

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.

60 of 102

Tee Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. 

61 of 102

Pink Power

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A. 

62 of 102

Marathon Mode

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7. 

63 of 102

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

64 of 102