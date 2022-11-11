Lindsay and Ali Lohan Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Sister Time

Lindsay Lohan
Gotham/GC Images

Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City on Nov. 10.

Break Time

Emma Stone
MEGA

Emma Stone keeps it casual while taking a break from filming her upcoming film AND in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

Boogie Down

Nicholas Hoult
Dave Benett/Getty

Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9.

Ladies' Night

Lashana lynch
Dave Benett/Getty

Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell pose together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10

Groovin' Together

Lupita N'yongo
Eyepix/INSTARimages.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta show off some dance moves at a Nov. 9 fan event for their film in Mexico City.

Shirtless Stroll

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes soaks up the autumn sun while hiking in L.A. on Nov. 9.

Up All Night

Jason Momoa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wearing a purple pajama set, Jason Momoa brings his lively energy to the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of his Netflix film Slumberland on Nov. 9.

Night at the Museum

Nina Dobrev Shaun White
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make a darling duo at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Nov. 9.

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and his beloved pitbull, Kuma, pass through the streets of New York City on Nov. 9.

Family First

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, and Sophia Stallone attend the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Nov. 9, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 — rally to support Dad at the N.Y.C. premiere of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

Color and Sound

Bjork
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Icelandic singer Björk stuns on stage at the Primavera Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

Elegant Pair

Emily Ratajkowski
Craig Barritt/Getty

Model Emily Ratajkowski and fashion designer Christian Siriano bring sophisticated glamor to the CODE8 launch event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

Grinning for Good

Simu Liu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actor Simu Liu smiles on stage at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, in L.A. on Nov. 9.

Cheeky Moment

Rob McElhenney
Kathy Hutchins/Zuma

Husband-wife duo Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson pose for an adorable photo op on Nov. 9, at the season 3 premiere of his show Mystic Quest in Los Angeles.

Color Coded

Anya Taylor Joy
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

Season's Greetings

Isabelle Hupbert Naomi Campbell
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

Here for Hope

Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman. Roy Rochlin/Getty

Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

New York Minute

Alexander Skarsgard
The Image Direct

Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

Sultry Songbird

Carrie Underwood
Erika Goldring/Getty

Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

Just Like Honey

Mariah Carey
Backgrid

Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

All Black Everything

FLorence Pugh
The Image Direct

Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

Blond Ambition

Usher
MEGA

Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

Royal Arrival

Elizabeth Debicki
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor arrive to the London premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8. The trio plays Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William in the hit show.

Princess on the Move

Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Catherine, Princess of Wales beams as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, England, on Nov. 9.

Power Couple

Miranda Lambert
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are all smiles while on the BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

Smoldering Cowboys

Midland
Jason Kempin/Getty

Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland pose on the 2022 BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

Short Hair, Don't Care

Cynthia Erivo Lena Waithe
Dave Benett/Getty

Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe look ultra cool while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 reception in London on Nov. 8.

In Action

Nicholas Cage
The Image Direct

Nicolas Cage bundles up on the set of his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, in Toronto on Nov. 8.

Coffee Run

Ashton Kutcher
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis take a stroll— coffee in hands — while out and about in N.Y. C. on Nov. 8.

Commanding the Crowd

Maggie Rogers
Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Maggie Rogers shows off her toned midriff as she performs at Brighton Dome in England on Nov. 8.

Hitting High Notes

Lizzo
Andrew Chin/Getty

Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

Holiday Spirit

Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

Day in the Sun

Kendall Jenner
The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

Icons Unite

Bradley Cooper
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

Shades of Blue

Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

Black and White Beauty

Janelle Monae
ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty

Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

Mr. and Mrs. Monochrome

Claire Danes
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, match in shades of silver at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7.

Showing Her Stripes

Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid layers on Thom Browne at Casa Cipriani in New York City for the Nov. 7 CFDA Awards.

Brighter and Bolder

Lindsay Lohan
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan glows outside of Good Morning America in New York City, wearing a multicolored blazer and pants on Nov. 7.

Flowery Fashion

Elisabeth Moss
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Elisabeth Moss smiles in an elegant floral dress in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, at the season 5 finale premiere of her Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

Merry Together

Brooke Shields
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, wear their holiday spirit in red and green at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in N.Y.C.

Wild Card

Tracy Morgan
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Looking like the king of the red carpet, Tracy Morgan poses for a shot at the New York City premiere of the Apple Original Film Spirited on Nov. 7.

Three's Company

Olivia Culpo
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

Beach Day

Liev Schreiber
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

Take One

Nathalie Emmanuel
MEGA

Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

Voting Time

Jeannie Mai
Courtesy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

The Winner's Circle

Kate Upton
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

Photo Finish

Ellie Kemper
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

The Homestretch

Ashton Kutcher
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

Courtside Smiles

Lindsay lohan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

Lunch Date

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

Princess Diaries

Kate Middleton
Splash News Online

Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

Star Signs

Justin Bieber
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

On the Town

Lin Manuel Miranda
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

Seal of Approval

Idris Elba
Donato Sardella/Getty

Idris Elba gives two thumbs up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

All Is Gucci

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, wearing Gucci, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele poses with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

Saturday Night's Alright for Friends

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Elton John and Salma Hayek, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA

Elton John and Salma Hayek pose together as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

Dinner Time

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna grabs dinner in New York City dressed in all-black on Nov. 5.

A Good Cause

Rob Riggle
Paul Morigi/Getty

Rob Riggle arrives at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Stars in Stripes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton and Pink complement each other in black and silver dresses as they attend the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Girls Rock

Brandi Carlisle Annie Lennox
Christopher Polk/Getty

Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox get together at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Rock Star Status

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Alice Cooper poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Alice Cooper poses during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

It's Showtime

Finn Wolfhard
KOI SOJER/startraksphoto.com

Finn Wolfhard poses with the marionette of the hour at the premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

Gamers Unite

Lil Nas X
Colin Young-Wolff/Getty

Lil Nas X performs at a rehearsal for the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

Tech Talk

Eva Longoria
Rita Franca/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria hits the stage during the last day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 4.

Star Power

Salt n peppa
Christopher Polk/Getty

DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4.

Game Time

Jonathan Majors
Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Majors poses with Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and Joe Jonas ahead of the Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sing It, Girl!

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on November 05, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA)
Santiago Felipe/Getty for ABA

Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on Nov. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

New Look

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look (courtesy of his kids!) as he attends the AFI Fest 2022 Sr. screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

Paling Around

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022: Red Carpet Premiere of “She Said” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI)
Jesse Grant/Getty for AFI

Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022 red carpet premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

Funny Guy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Fooling Around

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb)
Irvin Rivera/Getty for IMDb

James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Sporty Chic

Olivia Wilde
The IMage Direct

Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

'Tis (Almost) the Season

Mariah Carey
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

In Costume

Rory Culkin
Splash News Online

Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York City on Nov. 4.

Cause-metics

Pharrell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Pharrell Williams, co-founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics Camille Bell and author Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With a Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

Sidewalk Stroll

Juliana Margulies
Backgrid

Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

Famous Face in the Crowd

Joni Mitchell
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment with the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

Well Suited

Priyanka Chopra
MEGA

Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

Double Scoop

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Rock 'n' Roll Royalty

Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
TheImageDirect

Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic in Toronto on Nov. 3.