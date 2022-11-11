Lindsay and Ali Lohan Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult and More

01 of 81 Sister Time Gotham/GC Images Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City on Nov. 10.

02 of 81 Break Time MEGA Emma Stone keeps it casual while taking a break from filming her upcoming film AND in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

03 of 81 Boogie Down Dave Benett/Getty Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9.

04 of 81 Ladies' Night Dave Benett/Getty Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell pose together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10

05 of 81 Groovin' Together Eyepix/INSTARimages.com Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta show off some dance moves at a Nov. 9 fan event for their film in Mexico City.

06 of 81 Shirtless Stroll Backgrid Shawn Mendes soaks up the autumn sun while hiking in L.A. on Nov. 9.

07 of 81 Up All Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Wearing a purple pajama set, Jason Momoa brings his lively energy to the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of his Netflix film Slumberland on Nov. 9.

08 of 81 Night at the Museum Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make a darling duo at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Nov. 9.

09 of 81 Man's Best Friend The Image Direct Justin Theroux and his beloved pitbull, Kuma, pass through the streets of New York City on Nov. 9.

10 of 81 Family First Kevin Mazur/Getty On Nov. 9, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 — rally to support Dad at the N.Y.C. premiere of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

11 of 81 Color and Sound Santiago Felipe/Getty Icelandic singer Björk stuns on stage at the Primavera Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

12 of 81 Elegant Pair Craig Barritt/Getty Model Emily Ratajkowski and fashion designer Christian Siriano bring sophisticated glamor to the CODE8 launch event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

13 of 81 Grinning for Good Vivien Killilea/Getty Actor Simu Liu smiles on stage at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, in L.A. on Nov. 9.

14 of 81 Cheeky Moment Kathy Hutchins/Zuma Husband-wife duo Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson pose for an adorable photo op on Nov. 9, at the season 3 premiere of his show Mystic Quest in Los Angeles.

15 of 81 Color Coded Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

16 of 81 Season's Greetings Marc Piasecki/WireImage Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

17 of 81 Here for Hope Aly Raisman. Roy Rochlin/Getty Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

18 of 81 New York Minute The Image Direct Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

19 of 81 Sultry Songbird Erika Goldring/Getty Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

20 of 81 Just Like Honey Backgrid Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

21 of 81 All Black Everything The Image Direct Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

22 of 81 Blond Ambition MEGA Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

23 of 81 Royal Arrival James Veysey/Shutterstock Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor arrive to the London premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8. The trio plays Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William in the hit show.

24 of 81 Princess on the Move Karwai Tang/WireImage Catherine, Princess of Wales beams as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, England, on Nov. 9.

25 of 81 Power Couple AFF-USA/Shutterstock Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are all smiles while on the BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

26 of 81 Smoldering Cowboys Jason Kempin/Getty Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland pose on the 2022 BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

27 of 81 Short Hair, Don't Care Dave Benett/Getty Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe look ultra cool while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 reception in London on Nov. 8.

28 of 81 In Action The Image Direct Nicolas Cage bundles up on the set of his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, in Toronto on Nov. 8.

29 of 81 Coffee Run Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis take a stroll— coffee in hands — while out and about in N.Y. C. on Nov. 8.

30 of 81 Commanding the Crowd Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Maggie Rogers shows off her toned midriff as she performs at Brighton Dome in England on Nov. 8.

31 of 81 Hitting High Notes Andrew Chin/Getty Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

32 of 81 Holiday Spirit Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

33 of 81 Day in the Sun The Image Direct Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

34 of 81 Icons Unite Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

35 of 81 Shades of Blue Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

36 of 81 Black and White Beauty ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

37 of 81 Mr. and Mrs. Monochrome Roy Rochlin/WireImage Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, match in shades of silver at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new FX's series Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7.

38 of 81 Showing Her Stripes Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Gigi Hadid layers on Thom Browne at Casa Cipriani in New York City for the Nov. 7 CFDA Awards.

39 of 81 Brighter and Bolder Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Lindsay Lohan glows outside of Good Morning America in New York City, wearing a multicolored blazer and pants on Nov. 7.

40 of 81 Flowery Fashion BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Elisabeth Moss smiles in an elegant floral dress in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, at the season 5 finale premiere of her Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

41 of 81 Merry Together Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy, 19, wear their holiday spirit in red and green at the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere in N.Y.C.

42 of 81 Wild Card Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Looking like the king of the red carpet, Tracy Morgan poses for a shot at the New York City premiere of the Apple Original Film Spirited on Nov. 7.

43 of 81 Three's Company Raymond Hall/GC Images Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

44 of 81 Beach Day Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

45 of 81 Take One MEGA Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

46 of 81 Voting Time Courtesy Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

47 of 81 The Winner's Circle Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

48 of 81 Photo Finish Bryan Bedder/Getty Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

49 of 81 The Homestretch Bryan Bedder/Getty Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

50 of 81 Courtside Smiles Michael Simon/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

51 of 81 Lunch Date Backgrid Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

52 of 81 Princess Diaries Splash News Online Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

53 of 81 Star Signs BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

54 of 81 On the Town Johnny Nunez/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

55 of 81 Seal of Approval Donato Sardella/Getty Idris Elba gives two thumbs up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

56 of 81 All Is Gucci Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele poses with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

57 of 81 Saturday Night's Alright for Friends Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA Elton John and Salma Hayek pose together as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

58 of 81 Dinner Time Backgrid Rihanna grabs dinner in New York City dressed in all-black on Nov. 5.

59 of 81 A Good Cause Paul Morigi/Getty Rob Riggle arrives at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.

60 of 81 Stars in Stripes Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dolly Parton and Pink complement each other in black and silver dresses as they attend the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

61 of 81 Girls Rock Christopher Polk/Getty Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox get together at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

62 of 81 Rock Star Status Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Alice Cooper poses during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

63 of 81 It's Showtime KOI SOJER/startraksphoto.com Finn Wolfhard poses with the marionette of the hour at the premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

64 of 81 Gamers Unite Colin Young-Wolff/Getty Lil Nas X performs at a rehearsal for the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

65 of 81 Tech Talk Rita Franca/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Eva Longoria hits the stage during the last day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 4.

66 of 81 Star Power Christopher Polk/Getty DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4.

67 of 81 Game Time Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons Jonathan Majors poses with Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and Joe Jonas ahead of the Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

68 of 81 Sing It, Girl! Santiago Felipe/Getty for ABA Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on Nov. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

69 of 81 New Look Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look (courtesy of his kids!) as he attends the AFI Fest 2022 Sr. screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

70 of 81 Paling Around Jesse Grant/Getty for AFI Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022 red carpet premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

71 of 81 Funny Guy Frazer Harrison/Getty Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

72 of 81 Fooling Around Irvin Rivera/Getty for IMDb James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

73 of 81 Sporty Chic The IMage Direct Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

74 of 81 'Tis (Almost) the Season Raymond Hall/GC Images Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

75 of 81 In Costume Splash News Online Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York City on Nov. 4.

76 of 81 Cause-metics Jemal Countess/Getty Pharrell Williams, co-founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics Camille Bell and author Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With a Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

77 of 81 Sidewalk Stroll Backgrid Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

78 of 81 Famous Face in the Crowd Bruce Glikas/Getty Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment with the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

79 of 81 Well Suited MEGA Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

80 of 81 Double Scoop Backgrid Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.