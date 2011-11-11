Star Tracks: Friday, November 11, 2011

Lachey and Minnillo take in the sights – in their bathing suits! – while vacationing in Maui. Plus: Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

LEI'D BACK

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo show off their beach-ready bodies while vacationing in Maui Thursday.

2 of 15

LAUGH FACTORY

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Nicole Richie discovers her funny bone during an animated appearance on Extra Thursday at The Grove in West Hollywood.

3 of 15

FRONT & CENTER

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Va va voom! Demi Lovato proves skin is in Thursday, making one sexy arrival at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, where she performed alongside newcomer Pablo Alborén.

4 of 15

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Flynet

Who's ready for a ride? Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied prepare to hit the town with 4-month-old son Aleph on Thursday in Hollywood.

5 of 15

ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Credit: Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

A demure Andrew Garfield faces off with a stuffed tiger on display during the American Museum of Natural History's annual fundraising gala Thursday in New York City.

6 of 15

HITS THE SPOT

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal/Getty

Robert Pattinson uses Jimmy Fallon as target practice during a Thursday appearance on Late Night. The star's primal instincts will be tested again on Nov. 18 when Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 hits theaters.

7 of 15

FRIENDLY COMPETITION

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell celebrate their hit show, The X Factor, with a friendly West Hollywood viewing party hosted by Pepsi on Thursday.

8 of 15

FASHION FORCE

Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis/Getty

Prince William and Kate (in custom Jenny Packham) rule the night Thursday at the black-tie benefit they hosted in London to raise money for the Armed Forces Memorial.

9 of 15

CHIC PEEK

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jessica Alba continues her fashionable social life Thursday, making quite the entrance in a sheer and velvet ensemble at the Armani Hotel opening in Milan, Italy.

10 of 15

IT'S A FACE-OFF

Credit: Misha Gulko/ABACA

What's the matter, Suri? Katie Holmes's 5-year-old daughter gives photographers a show Thursday in New York, where the actress is promoting her new comedy Jack and Jill (out Friday).

11 of 15

'MONEY' MAKER

Credit: Toru Hanai/Landov

After touching down with his family, Brad Pitt gets to business at a press conference to promote his latest film, Moneyball, Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

12 of 15

LEAN ON ME

Credit: INF

Taking a break from Bella and the gang, Kristen Stewart steadies herself while shooting scenes for Snow White and the Huntsman Thursday in Surrey, England.

13 of 15

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Joerg Carstensen/Landov

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the plunge on the red carpet Thursday at the 63rd annual Bambi Awards in Wiesbaden, Germany.

14 of 15

COAT OF ARMS

Credit: Fame

Jennifer Garner keeps her hands full – and her bump covered! – while running errands Thursday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

15 of 15

HAIR BRAINED

Credit: Splash News Online

Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence sports a hair-raising top knot on the set of The Silver Linings Playbook in Philadelphia, Penn., on Thursday.

By People Staff