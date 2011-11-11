Star Tracks: Friday, November 11, 2011
LEI'D BACK
couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo show off their beach-ready bodies while vacationing in Maui Thursday.
LAUGH FACTORY
Nicole Richie discovers her funny bone during an animated appearance on Extra Thursday at The Grove in West Hollywood.
FRONT & CENTER
Va va voom! Demi Lovato proves skin is in Thursday, making one sexy arrival at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, where she performed alongside newcomer Pablo Alborén.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Who's ready for a ride? Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied prepare to hit the town with 4-month-old son Aleph on Thursday in Hollywood.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
A demure Andrew Garfield faces off with a stuffed tiger on display during the American Museum of Natural History's annual fundraising gala Thursday in New York City.
HITS THE SPOT
Robert Pattinson uses Jimmy Fallon as target practice during a Thursday appearance on Late Night. The star's primal instincts will be tested again on Nov. 18 when Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 hits theaters.
FRIENDLY COMPETITION
Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell celebrate their hit show, The X Factor, with a friendly West Hollywood viewing party hosted by Pepsi on Thursday.
FASHION FORCE
Prince William and Kate (in custom Jenny Packham) rule the night Thursday at the black-tie benefit they hosted in London to raise money for the Armed Forces Memorial.
CHIC PEEK
Jessica Alba continues her fashionable social life Thursday, making quite the entrance in a sheer and velvet ensemble at the Armani Hotel opening in Milan, Italy.
IT'S A FACE-OFF
What's the matter, Suri? Katie Holmes's 5-year-old daughter gives photographers a show Thursday in New York, where the actress is promoting her new comedy Jack and Jill (out Friday).
'MONEY' MAKER
After touching down with his family, Brad Pitt gets to business at a press conference to promote his latest film, Moneyball, Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.
LEAN ON ME
Taking a break from Bella and the gang, Kristen Stewart steadies herself while shooting scenes for Snow White and the Huntsman Thursday in Surrey, England.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the plunge on the red carpet Thursday at the 63rd annual Bambi Awards in Wiesbaden, Germany.
COAT OF ARMS
Jennifer Garner keeps her hands full – and her bump covered! – while running errands Thursday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
HAIR BRAINED
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence sports a hair-raising top knot on the set of The Silver Linings Playbook in Philadelphia, Penn., on Thursday.