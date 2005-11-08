Star Tracks - Friday, November 11, 2005
HANDS-ON HONEY
Tom Cruise gets a feel for pregnant fiancée Katie Holmes's burgeoning belly at Thursday's Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, hosted by the British Academy of Film amp Television Arts. Cruise received the Stanley Kubrick award for film (he starred in the director's 1999 movie Eyes Wide Shut).
PAYING TRIBUTE
At the BAFTA Awards, Cruise and Holmes get chummy with the evening's top honoree, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, who made a rare public appearance to accept the Britannia award for artistic excellence in international entertainment.
CLOTHES FOR A CAUSE
Jennifer Lopez gives a few pointers to LeAnn Rimes's husband, Dean Sheremet, at Thursday's New York City kick-off gala for the Council of Fashion Designers of America's 7th on Sale Online fund-raiser. For four weeks, clothes by top designers will be available on eBay, with proceeds going to the fight against HIV/AIDS.
WORKING STIFF
That man in the gray flannel suit is none other than Prince William, arriving for work at HSBC in London on Friday. The royal heir began his three-week "work experience" stint at the bank's charity-service division on Monday.
BOOK SMART
Nicole Richie and dad Lionel celebrate the release of her first novel, The Truth About Diamonds, during an in-store book signing Thursday in New York City. "Part of it is autobiographical," Richie tells PEOPLE of the tome, about Los Angeles party girls, "but it's more exciting if you make things up."
MAD HATTER
Christina Aguilera tips her hat while performing in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday. The soon-to-be-married singer is in the country to help raise money for Unite Against Hunger and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.
HEAVENLY BODY
Two months after giving birth to son Henry Gunther, Heidi Klum lights up the stage Wednesday at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York. Husband Seal also got in on the act, crooning his hit "I Need Love" as Klum made her grand entrance.
VICTORY MARCH
Also at the Victoria's Secret fashion show: Tyra Banks, vamping it up during her final runway appearance for the lingerie line – she said recently she's retiring from modeling at the end of this year. The fashion show will air on CBS on Dec. 6.
SELF-SERVICE STAR
Eva Longoria gets pumped at a West Hollywood service station Tuesday. For a real gas, the Desperate Housewives star will try her hand at comedy next week hosting Saturday Night Live.
VICTORIA'S SECRET WEAPON?
Proving he's a sucker for something slinky, David Beckham leaves upscale lingerie store Agent Provocateur in London on Wednesday loaded down with goodies, presumably for wife Victoria.
CLASS ACT
In her chic ensemble, Keira Knightley channels another fair lady – Audrey Hepburn – Thursday as she makes her way through the streets of New York. The actress is in town promoting her film Pride amp Prejudice, which opens nationally Nov. 23.
REAR GUARD
Mark Consuelos backs up his wife, Kelly Ripa, as the Live with Regis and Kelly host arrives in the rain Wednesday to tape a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in New York City.
LIFE ONSTAGE
Ricky Martin is livin' la vida cold-a Wednesday morning in chilly New York City, where he performed songs from his new album, Life, on NBC's Today.