Star Tracks - Friday, November 10, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:53 PM

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Fame Pictures

Indulging in son Maddox's (and his own) fascination with planes, Brad Pitt purchases a toy helicopter from a street vendor in Pune, India, on Thursday. The Babel star briefly returned to the U.S. this week to promote his film, but is expected to remain in India through the holidays while girlfriend Angelina Jolie is on location shooting A Mighty Heart.

JINGLE BELL ROCK

Credit: INF/Splash

Continuing to show off her post-baby body, Britney Spears skips right over Thanksgiving and heads for Christmas as she leaves a New York City drugstore with her bodyguard Friday morning.

WORKING MOM

Credit: INF

Hours earlier, Spears starts up a late night at Sony Music Studio, where she got down to work on a new album.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have a glamorous night out at the Condé Nast-sponsored Black Ball in New York City on Thursday. It may be the last big outing for them as singles: The couple is set to tie knot in Italy next weekend.

RAISE HER VOICE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alicia Keys belts it out for a good cause at the Condé Black Ball Thursday. Keys hosted the event, which benefited Keep a Child Alive, an organization helping people with HIV/AIDS in Africa.

PUSHING FORWARD

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Taking a break from shooting the adventure comedy Fool's Gold, Kate Hudson continues to take in the sights Down Under with son Ryder, 2, in Queensland on Friday.

SUPPORTING ROLE

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez puts her fashion sense on display at the 80th birthday celebration for crooner Tony Bennett at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. She was joined by husband Marc Anthony (not pictured), who performed at the event, which benefited Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps for children.

BUBBLY RECEPTION

Credit: Brian Hineline/Retna

Beyoncé shoots down cheating rumors by hanging close with beau Jay-Z at the one-year anniversary of the hip-hop mogul's Atlantic City nightclub 40/40 on Thursday, where the couple made a splashy entrance in a Rolls Royce.

LOOKING SHARP

Credit: Spirit Pictures / WENN

Victoria Beckham makes dressing up a cinch as she heads to the Nobu Berkeley restaurant in London Thursday night. Posh will soon be launching her latest business endeavor – her own fashion line in January.

DIAPER DUTY

Credit: Tom Vickers/ Splash News and Pictures

Jack Black makes a run to a Los Angeles drugstore to pick up supplies for 5-month-old son Sam on Thursday. The Tenacious D star has embraced fatherhood, telling PEOPLE it's been "excellent."

HOUSE OF STYLE

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Beyoncé and sister Solange Knowles go toe-to-toe at a photo shoot for the singer's fashion label House of Deréon in New York on Thursday.

ALL DECKED OUT

Credit: Flynet

Denise Richards takes a stand while shooting Blonde and Blonder in Vancouver on Wednesday – the same day as she was involved in a bizarre incident with a tossed laptop and the paparazzi.

'GOOD' THINGS

Credit: Anders Krusberg/MSLO/REUTERS/CORBIS

Russell Crowe gets domesticated by Martha Stewart and a 20 lb. bird during a taping of Stewart's talk show in New York on Thursday. The two spent the morning stuffing, roasting and talking shop about the actor's new film, A Good Year.

COVER GIRL

Credit: JFX Images

Lindsay Lohan enjoys her own coverage – thanks to some oversized shades – as she leaves a Beverly Hills hair salon Wednesday, the day after she was involved in another car accident.

TIGHT SQUEEZE

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Berliner Studio/BEI

Lohan's ex Wilmer Valderrama has a not-so-cuddly close encounter with Chris Kattan Wednesday at the 16th annual EMA Awards (which raises awareness about environmental issues) in Los Angeles.

A FESTIVE MOOD

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/INF

Kelly Ripa gets an evil grin out of the Grinch before the Broadway opening of How The Grinch Stole Christmas – The Musical on Wednesday. The talk-show host (and mother of three) surprised the audience when she read passages from the book prior to the performance.

By People Staff