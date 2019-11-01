Jason Momoa Proves He's 'The King' of Halloween, Plus Miranda and Brendan, Kylie Jenner & More

All Shook Up

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest star Jason Momoa goes all out as Elvis Presley for Thursday’s special Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.  

Play Ball!

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey shows his support for the Houston Astros during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in Houston, Texas.

Masked Men

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston transform into Loki and Daredevil to celebrate Halloween backstage with the cast of Broadway’s Betrayal on Wednesday in New York City.

Out of Office

Craig Barritt/Getty

The Office alum Jenna Fischer speaks during ONWARD19’s The Future of Search conference on Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis in N.Y.C.’s Times Square.

Breakout Stars

Cindy Ord/Getty

Camila Morrone and Beanie Feldstein speak during the Breakout Awards panel at the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

If You’re Happy and You Know It…

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Clap your hands for John Krasinski! The actor makes a guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

On the Mic

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Jack White and Alice Cooper participate in a panel discussion at the Kirk Gibson Foundation’s Fundraiser for Parkinson’s, hosted by Shinola Hotel, on Wednesday in Detroit.

Legs for Days

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Alicia Vikander strikes a pose at the photo call for Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul’s opening party on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea.

Denim Duo

Gotham/GC Images

Miranda Lambert strolls hand-in-hand with husband Brendan McLoughlin outside of Madison Square Garden on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Origin Story

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Sharon Stone and Liev Schreiber pose together at the N.Y.C. premiere of Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret with Loro Piana on Wednesday.

Step to It

Gotham/GC Images

Barbara Palvin struts through a crosswalk in N.Y.C.’s Midtown while out and about on Wednesday evening.

Sugar Mama

SplashNews.com

Keri Russell loads up on giant candy bags as she bikes home to prepare for trick-or-treaters on Thursday in Brooklyn.

Showing Off Her Sea Legs

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner looks red hot as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for a Halloween bash in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Scary Sight

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth gets spooky as the grim reaper while celebrating Halloween in Byron Bay, Australia on Thursday.

No Joke

Prince Williams/WireImage

Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow, dressed as The Joker, get their groove on at Bow Wow and Keri Hilson’s Halloween Costume Party on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Keep the Party Rolling 

Courtesy DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled poses beside a cake celebrating the release of Rolling Stone‘s first digital cover, featuring himself and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, at Swan Miami on Monday.

Here Today

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham struts her stuff on Wednesday outside the Today show studios in N.Y.C.

Vested Interest

James D. Morgan/Getty

Global Ambassador for Tourism Australia Chris Hemsworth sits beside Sydney Harbour to celebrate a new Tourism Australia campaign on Wednesday.

Shop Girl

Splash News Online

Naomi Watts pounds the pavement on Wednesday after a shopping trip in N.Y.C.

Good Vibes

Dave Benett/WireImage

On Thursday, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren pose at a photo call for The Good Liar at The Corinthia Hotel London.

Violet Hour

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington arrives to the Today show studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Dog Days

Splash News Online

Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

New York Nights

GC Images

A beaming Emilia Clarke steps out in New York City on Thursday night.

Party People

Courtesy

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend The Hennessy Black Halloween “Salon Noir” Party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Family Function

Charley Gallay/Getty

Rob Lowe and his son John attend Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild cast and crew screening on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Queen of the Park

MEGA

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday while out and about with her pal, Derek Blasberg (not pictured). 

Jack Is Back

Jason Mendez/WireImage

John Krasinski, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly attend the Jack Ryan season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Pantsuit Power

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Kerry Washington arrives at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Anniversary gala on Tuesday at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C.

True Animal

Andrew Toth/Getty

Kesha hosts the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple “Raising Hell, Raising Spirits” launch event dressed as an Octopus on Tuesday in L.A. 

Summit Salute

Scott Olson/Getty

Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, close out their Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on Tuesday in Chicago.

Llama Drama

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hilary Duff films with a large stuffed llama on Tuesday in N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park.

Disco Queen

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Janelle Monáe performs at The West Hollywood EDITION preview on Tuesday in California. 

'Two' Chic

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore and Stella McCartney strike a pose at the 4th annual WWD Honors on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Costar Cuddles

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding share a laugh at the N.Y.C. premiere of their film, Last Christmas, on Tuesday. 

Series Coming Soon

Jason Kempin/Getty

Dolly Parton and Julianne Hough enjoy each other’s company at the Netflix premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Bullseye Bosses

Rachel Murray/Getty

Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton throw axes prior to the Terminator: Dark Fate screening at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday in L.A.

Major Memorabilia

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Olivia Newton-John poses at the VIP reception for her upcoming Property of Olivia Newton-John auction event on Tuesday at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Dad & Daughter Date

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ewan McGregor brings his daughter, Jamyan, to the premiere of Doctor Sleep in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Che Bella!

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Irina Shayk poses in Verona, Italy, on Tuesday while at the White Cabaret “La Premiére” Intimissimi Show. 

Say Cheese!

BFA

Emilie and Jeff Goldblum snap a selfie at a Beverly Hills party celebrating Jim Moore’s new book, Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ, co-hosted by the actor and Ralph Lauren. 

Happy Campers

Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively beam on Tuesday while stepping out in N.Y.C. for the first time since welcoming their newest daughter. 

All Dressed Up

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Main Squeeze

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event on Tuesday, Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton.

Perfectly Posed

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Selena Gomez visits Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Moving Along

Splash News Online

Owen Wilson hops on his electric bicycle while out running errands on Tuesday in New York City.

Georgia Girl

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Olivia Wilde arrives onstage during a Booksmart screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater in Georgia on Tuesday.

What a Star