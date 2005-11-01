Star Tracks - Friday, Nov. 4, 2005
TOGETHER AGAIN
Jude Law is all smiles as he leaves London's members-only Groucho Club with estranged fiancee Sienna Miller on Wednesday. The couple, whose relationship hit the skids earlier this year after Law cheated, then moved on to another hot spot for a nightcap and headed home at sun-up.
'LINE' DANCE
Reese Witherspoon – who plays Johnny Cash's wife June Carter Cash in Walk the Line –can't get enough of her real life love, husband Ryan Phillippe, at the Los Angeles premiere Thursday of the biopic.
PEP SQUAD
Nicky Hilton supports her home team with a pal Thursday during the Los Angeles Lakers' opener at the Staples Center. Despite the star-studded cheerleading squad, which also included Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington, the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns, 122-112.
SHAKE DOWN
Shakira gives a steamy performance Thursday at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Lisbon, Portugal. "I can't believe this," the Colombian-born pop star said after winning for best female act. "I didn't expect it so I don't have a speech" – but she managed to thank fans in perfect Brazilian Portuguese.
FLASHBACK ACT
In a throwback to her '80s dance videos, a leather-clad Madonna (along with a bevy of backup dancers) kicks off the MTV Europe Music Awards with her new single, "Hung Up."
'GOOD' FRIENDS
George Clooney snuggles up to costar Patricia Clarkson on Thursday at the London premiere of their movie Good Night, and Good Luck, which the onetime Sexiest Man Alive also directed.
SHORE THING
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and her kids Maddox, 4, and Zahara, 9 months, spend a family day at the beach Sunday near Pitt's Malibu mansion. The group was recently in Calgary, where Pitt has been filming The Assassination of Jesse James.
SHOW OF HANDS
Justin Timberlake shows fans how to raise the roof while filming Total Request Live at MTV's New York City studios on Wednesday. Timberlake is in town promoting his clothing line, William Rast, which recently debuted at Bloomingdale's stores.
THE GLITTERATI
Hilary Duff sparkles in Zac Posen as she attends the 14th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Lincoln Center on Wednesday. Among this year's honorees were Pakistani activist Mukhtar Mai, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Melissa Etheridge and Goldie Hawn.
GLAM-AZONS
Marisa Tomei (in Diane Von Furstenberg) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (in Escada) light up the party following Glamour magazine's Women of the Year awards. After accepting the "killer talent" honor from her Chicago costar Queen Latifah, Zeta-Jones joked, "How much do we love Queen Latifah? If I wasn't married, you'd be in trouble."
IF HE WERE A 'RICH' MAN ...
50 Cent (a.k.a. Curtis Jackson) has a light-hearted moment with costar Joy Bryant at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of their film, Get Rich or Die Tryin', which is loosely based on the rapper turned actor's life. "This is the ball game I want to play in," Jackson has said of his big box-office hopes for the movie, which opens Nov. 9.
LOLLIPOP GUILD
Self-proclaimed "Royal Highness" Paris Hilton indulges her queen-sized sweet tooth with an extra-large confection on her way out of a Beverly Hills beauty salon on Wednesday.