Star Tracks - Friday, Nov. 24, 2006
JOY RIDE
Angelina Jolie keeps a steady hand on Brad Pitt as he fearlessly navigates the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Thanksgiving Day. The two spent the holiday in the Vietnamese city, where they shared dinner in a former temple.
BLONDE & BLONDER
Wednesday night: Britney Spears and Paris Hilton coordinate their leopard prints in the wilds of Los Angeles – the hot spot Teddy's – a day after Spears attended a party thrown by Hilton.
ARMED & FRIENDLY
Earlier, Paris Hilton shares her social skills with another girlfriend, Nicole Richie, while shopping in West Hollywood.
PADDLE PUSHERS
Prince Harry and girlfriend Chelsy Davy man a canoe for two in Namibia, and soak up the African sun on Wednesday.
FED UP?
Kevin Federline waves his hand in the air like he just doesn't care – "I'll be damned if I ever give a f– what y'all think," he sang to the crowd of about 500 people – at the House of Blues Wednesday night in West Hollywood. In his 45-minute show, he asked why everybody hates him, then speculated: "Maybe it's because I took their queen?"
WHIRLY GOOD TIME
Hugh Jackman gets Flushed Away at the movie's London premiere with his costar, British actor Shane Richie, on Wednesday. But his visit to the city was short: "I'm only here for 12 hours," Jackman said when asked of Thanksgiving plans. "I'm meeting my family in Egypt."
WHERE'S LINDSAY?
Lindsay Lohan ex Wilmer Valderrama reunites with the other Lohan girls, mom Dina and younger sister Ali, at the CW11's morning show in New York City on Wednesday. Lindsay's little sis was promoting her Christmas album while Wilmer chatted up his drama Fast Food Nation on the program.
HITTING THE TOWN
Despite rumors of their romance ending, supermodel Petra Nemcova and James Blunt are clearly still an item as they make the scene at L.A.'s Hyde Lounge on Tuesday.
SIDE MAN
Jake Gyllenhaal is engaged in a Los Angeles-based drama – a courtside drama, that is – as the Lakers take on the Clippers at the Staples Center on Tuesday. Thanks to an on-the-ball Kobe Bryant, who scored 40 points during the game, the Lakers won 105-101.
DARK TIMES
Kate Bosworth goes brunette again on the New York City set of her movie The Girl in the Park on Tuesday. The actress plays a troubled young woman in the drama.
WILL POWER
Groovy, man! Will amp Grace star Eric McCormack has a serious case of disco fever during the Gilda's Club fifth annual It's Always Something charity variety show in Toronto on Monday.
BOURNE AGAIN
Keeping his earlobes warm and toasty doesn't get in the way of Matt Damon's listening skills, as he consults with costars while filming The Bourne Ultimatum in Paris's Tuileries garden on Wednesday.
HOLIDAY CHEERS
Gwyneth Paltrow and Spanish ballet dancer Angel Corella have a bit of bubbly Tuesday in Amsterdam as they unveil the Christmas ad campaign they shot for Freixenet cava last month in Barcelona.
PAPER DOLL
As if we couldn't love him more! Johnny Depp takes the time to display a young fan's photo after dining at Hollywood restaurant Musso amp Frank's on Tuesday. The proud pop of two will next be seen "at world's end" in the third installment of Pirates of the Caribbean opening in May.