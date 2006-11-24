Star Tracks - Friday, Nov. 24, 2006

Kevin Federline waves his hand in the air like he just doesn't care – "I'll be damned if I ever give a f– what y'all think," he sang to the crowd of about 500 people – at the House of Blues Wednesday night in West Hollywood. In his 45-minute show, he asked why everybody hates him, then speculated: "Maybe it's because I took their queen?"

