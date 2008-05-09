Star Tracks - Friday, May 9, 2008

Whitney Houston (in a Bodyamr gown) commands the stage during a performance at the Caudwell Children's Legend Ball at London’s Battersea Park on Thursday. The singer performed a selection of her hits and treated the audience to a duet of "My Love is Your Love" with 15-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina. And good news for Whitney fans: She told the crowd she’s in the studio working on tracks for a new album.