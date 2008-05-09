Star Tracks - Friday, May 9, 2008
PICTURE PERFECT
Heidi Klum enjoys a day snapping pictures in the sun during a vacation with her family – husband Seal and kids Leni, 4, Henry, 2, and Johan, 17 months, and her parents (not pictured) – in Mexico on Thursday.
GOOD OL' TIME
Jessica Simpson shares a laugh with ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill during a rehearsal of "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" at Marine Base Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Thursday. Simpson – who will be younger sister Ashlee's maid of honor at her upcoming nuptials to Pete Wentz – later joined Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Ne-Yo and Pamela Anderson at the three-hour concert for nearly 35,000 fans.
IT'S THE NEWLYWEDS!
Fresh from their surprise April 30 wedding, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon step out for the first time as hubby and wife Thursday night in New York City. Here, the pair hit hot restaurant the Waverly Inn after an appearance at the TIME 100 party.
COMIC TIMING
Saturday Night Live stars – and Weekend Update partners-in-crime – Seth Meyers and a pregnant Amy Poehler cut up on the red carpet at the TIME 100 party in New York on Thursday. But the duo saved their best material for the distinguished crowd. "Amy and I have to tell a lot of jokes," Meyers told PEOPLE.
MUST LOVE DOGS
Rachel Bilson showers her pup, Thurman Murman, with love and affection – treating her best friend to some pampering (and a smooch!) Thursday at an L.A.-area dog salon.
WORKING MOM
Redhead alert! After testifying in court about her stalker "nightmare," Uma Thurman gets back into business mode Thursday on the New York set of Motherhood.
DIVA MOMENT
Whitney Houston (in a Bodyamr gown) commands the stage during a performance at the Caudwell Children's Legend Ball at London’s Battersea Park on Thursday. The singer performed a selection of her hits and treated the audience to a duet of "My Love is Your Love" with 15-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina. And good news for Whitney fans: She told the crowd she’s in the studio working on tracks for a new album.
HE WANTS HIS MTV
Justin Timberlake offers a friendly salute as he arrives for MTV's upfronts at New York's Nokia Theater on Thursday. The singer was among the many stars – including Taylor Swift and Sarah Silverman – who were on hand for the cable network's advertising presentation of new and returning shows.
SLICE TO GO
Also in town for MTV's upfronts, the Hills' Lauren Conrad, who ducks out to grab a slice of New York-style pizza at Monetti's on Thursday.
GOODIE BAG
Just a few days shy of Mother's Day, new mom Halle Berry enjoys a day of pampering at West Hollywood's Kinara Spa on Thursday, parting with a bag of extra goodies.
CIAO, BELLA!
Looking like a modern-day Cinderella about to enter her carriage, a glam Gwyneth Paltrow – in a white Herve Leroux dress – navigates the red carpet while filming a TV commercial in Rome on Thursday.
THE THIRST QUENCHER
Josh Duhamel rehydrates – one small sip at a time – while taking a break on the New York City set of his new comedy, When in Rome, which also stars Kristen Bell.
WORK IT, GIRL
Madonna shows off her famously toned arms as she heads to the gym in London on Thursday. The Material Mom will need plenty of stamina when she kicks off her "Sticky and Sweet" world tour on Aug. 23 in Cardiff, Wales.
GIMME FIVE, UP HIGH!
Shooting his latest Sharpie ad campaign in Los Angeles on Thursday, David Beckham hits his mark with his young costar, who lends the soccer star a hand on set.