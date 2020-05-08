Henry Golding and Enjoys a Sunny Stroll with His Wife in L.A., Plus Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lisa Rinna and More

By People Staff
May 08, 2020

Walk It Out

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are seen on Thursday going for a walk around the neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Sweet Ride

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger cruises through L.A. on Thursday on his elliptical bike. 

Hey There!

SplashNews.com

Lisa Rinna waves hello as she’s spotted shopping at her favorite spot in L.A.’s Bel-Air neighborhood.

Werk Out

SplashNews.com

Nina Agdal rocks a top knot and a color-coordinated workout set as she was spotted jogging in the Hamptons on Thursday.

Training Day

SplashNews.com

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss is seen on Thursday out in L.A., continuing her training for a half marathon. 

Caffeine Run

SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio grabs coffee to go on Thursday, wearing a matching jacket and shorts set.

Fast Paced

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ali Larter suits up for a solo run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Boston Strong

Backgrid

Ben Affleck dons a mask to walk his pup on Thursday in L.A.

Making Waves

The Image Direct

Also out in Los Angeles on Thursday, a solo Shia LaBeouf.

On the Hunt

BACKGRID

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón go house hunting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Bringing Home the Bacon

The Image Direct

Colin Farrell wears a muscle tee, showing off his new, tattoo-free arms while grocery shopping in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Who Let the Dogs Out?

MEGA

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas wear masks and hold hands as they take their dogs for a walk on Wednesday in L.A. 

Lending a Hand

Rich Fury/Getty

Danny Trejo takes some time to hand out hot food from Trejo’s Tacos to those in need in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Paw Patrol

Backgrid

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes add a four-legged pal to their daily walk in Florida on Wednesday.

Up in Arms

The Image Direct

Jordana Brewster totes her pooch on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Pulling Through

The Image Direct

Also on doggie duty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Finneas O'Connell, who lets his dog lead the way.

Sprouse’s Scruff

BACKGRID

Cole Sprouse shows off his new facial hair during a solo stroll around his neighborhood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Smiles For Miles

BACKGRID

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet cuddle up on a walk with their dog on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Cardio Course

BACKGRID

Michael Keaton goes for an evening jog near his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Street Style

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Palermo steps out in a chic ensemble as she takes her beloved dog, Mr. Butler, for a walk on Tuesday in New York City.  

Bike Break

MEGA

Adam Sandler takes his bike for a spin during his daily outing on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Good Read

BACKGRID

Ashley Greene looks engrossed in her book while waiting in line at the grocery store on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Pregnant Pause

BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Lea Michele and Zandy Reich go for a stroll in their L.A. neighborhood on Tuesday.

In the Bag

The Image

Matthew Broderick picks up essentials at a New York City grocery store on Tuesday.

Three's Company

MEGA

Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe take their dog for a Tuesday stroll in Los Angeles. 

Birthday Boy

BACKGRID

Lance Bass waves to friends from a safe distance while celebrating his 41st birthday on Monday in Los Angeles.

'Wheely' Cute

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Longtime loves Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy a bike ride together in Santa Monica on Monday.

Stepping Out

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Newly engaged Jeannie Mai is spotted in fuzzy slides and jeans while picking up her mail on Monday in Los Angeles.

Keeping Fit

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for his daily bike ride in sunny Los Angeles on Monday.

Moving Along

The Image Direct

Dakota Fanning wears a face mask and protective gloves while moving some boxes into her home on Monday in Los Angeles.

Afternoon Activities

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

Jason Sudeikis keeps things casual as he steps out while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

Training Time

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson works out with her personal trainer in an outdoor session beside the famous Sydney Opera House on Tuesday in Australia.

Minnie Moment

The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore brightens the day with her Minnie tee during an outing in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Phone It In

Backgrid

Sam Smith grabs coffee to-go while out in London on Monday.

Check Her Out

Backgrid

Lily James waves to photographers on Monday during a walk in London.

Doting Boyfriend

SplashNews.com

Jason Segel cleans his car in California on Friday after reportedly bringing dinner to girlfriend Alexis Mixter.

