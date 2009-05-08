Star Tracks: Friday, May 8, 2009
WATER BABE
McSteamy is making a splash! Eric Dane hits the surf after jet-skiing while vacationing Thursday in Miami Beach. Later that night, the Grey's Anatomy star appeared on the small screen in the 100th episode of the hit ABC show.
'CHOW' DOWN
Happy anniversary! Tori Spelling and a present-toting Dean McDermott are satisfied customers after a third wedding anniversary dinner Thursday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
CAMERA READY
Despite the frenzy of photographers around him, looking cool is a snap for soccer stud David Beckham during an afternoon out in Milan, Italy, on Friday.
SPRING TO ACTION
Selena Gomez has a spring in her step – and a seasonal flower tucked behind her ear – as she films Ramona and Beezus Thursday in Vancouver. When the cameras aren't rolling, the teen star has been exploring the city – and getting friendly with Taylor Lautner, who's filming New Moon in town.
FORTUNE COOKIE
Kendra Wilkinson, who recently raved about falling in love with fiancé Hank Baskett, also loves her snack foods: The reality star enjoys a Fig Newton on a break from shooting a PSA Thursday in Los Angeles.
SPREAD THE WORD
Jessica Alba and Keri Russell host their own celebrity book club with 15-month-old Brandon Benavides and other kids Thursday at the Unity Health Care Upper Cardozo Clinic in Washington, D.C. The actresses were in town to promote children's healthcare reform on behalf of the Children's Defense Fund.
OUT OF SIGHT
Kim Kardashian's shady pastime? Hanging out with pals Brittny Gastineau and Gabrielle Union at the launch of Carrera Vintage Sunglasses during a bash Thursday at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.
'SWEET' MOMENT
Melissa Joan Hart keeps her eye on almost-14-month-old son Braydon after stopping by her soon-to-be opened dessert shop, Sweetharts, in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Thursday.
POWER UP
Pop star Kylie Minogue, who will embark on her first-ever North American tour, gets ready to flip the switch at New York's Empire State Building on Thursday, illuminating the skyscraper in red and white in honor of the Coty-DKMS Linked Against Leukemia partnership, which is committed to the fight against leukemia and other blood-related cancers.
CITY SLICKER
From A-list galas to shopping trips, a snake-skinned Rihanna continues her busy week in the Big Apple with another well-dressed outing on Thursday.
'FIGHTING' SPIRIT
Channing Tatum happily faces fan-demonium while signing autographs Thursday before a screening of his movie Fighting at London's Courthouse Doubletree by Hilton hotel.
DRINK UP
A hot-to-trot Kate Hudson takes her steaming beverage to go Thursday in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
PICTURE PERFECT
Oh, snap! Taylor Swift stops for a photo opp during an afternoon of sight-seeing in London before taking the stage Thursday for a show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.
M&M GOOD!
Just call him the candy man! Neil Patrick Harris makes some delicious new friends – and hands out free treats! – Thursday in New York City's Times Square to announce Free Chocolate Fridays. The online promotional effort from candy company Mars will give away around 7 million chocolates to consumers through September.
THE AIR UP THERE
Who said no more jumping on the bed? Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars contestant Shawn Johnson reaches new heights on Thursday, kicking off the InterContinental Hotel Group's World's Biggest Bed Jump in New York's Bryant Park. The event, which also took place in Shanghai, Paris and London, celebrated IHG's five million free stays up for grabs.