Kim Cattrall Attends Variety's Power of Women Event in N.Y.C., Plus Randall Park, Jason Momoa and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated May 06, 2022 01:20 PM

1 of 92

Main Character Energy

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 92

Test Your Knowledge

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.

3 of 92

Hot Wheels

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa, the newest cast member of Fast & Furious 10, test drives a motorcycle on set in Rome on May 6.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 92

New York Premiere

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch touch down in N.Y.C. on May 5 for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screening reception at The Gallery inside 30 Rock.

Advertisement

5 of 92

Sweet Like 'Candy'

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jessica Biel visits SiriusXM Studios in L.A. to chat about her new Hulu crime series Candy on May 5.

6 of 92

Women in Power

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Also at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in N.Y.C.: Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pose for an epic group photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 92

Raising Awareness

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter attend a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event at Valley Relics Museum on May 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 92

Off to the Races

Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kick off concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5.

Advertisement

9 of 92

Trend Setter

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A very stylish Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 92

'Friends' Forever

Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn pose at the London premiere of BBC Three's Conversation with Friends on May 5 at the Courthouse Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 92

On the Move

Credit: MEGA

Colin Farrell works up a sweat on his outdoor run on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 92

Power Pose

Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

In N.Y.C., Billy Porter strikes a pose at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 92

Pretty Face

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 92

All Dressed Up

Credit: Steve Sands/ New York Newswire

Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 92

Peace Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 92

Here to Help

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 92

I Scream, You Scream

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming Beth and Don in N.Y.C. on May 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 92

Maya in May

Credit: The Image Direct

Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 92

Who's the Man?

Credit: Click News and Media/Backgrid

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming Our Man from Jersey in London on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 92

Cool Stuff

Credit: Courtesy Ben and Jerrys

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 92

Spring Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 92

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 92

Courtside Couple

Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty

Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 92

Big Kiss

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 92

Pop Culture Portrait

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 92

High Honors

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 92

Cruise Control

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 92

A-list Arrival

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 92

Show Stoppers

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 92

Monaco Moment

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 92

Bear Hug

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 92

All Smiles

Credit: Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA

Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 92

Family Affair

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 92

Mickey Magic

Credit: Disney/Image Group LA

Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 92

Street Style

Credit: Backgrid

In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 92

Close Crop

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News online

Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 92

Spin Cycle

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 92

With Honors

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 92

Green Queen

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 92

Two Cool

Credit: The IMage Direct

Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 92

Parents' Night Out

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 92

There's Always Time for Fries

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 92

Hair Care

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 92

Mellow in Yellow

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 92

Make It Snappy

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 92

Lady in Red

Credit: Geoff Pugh/Getty

Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 92

She's Along for the Ride

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 92

Feed the Soul

Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 92

Big Smiles

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 92

Heading to Work

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 92

Serious Stage Presence

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty

Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 92

Face to Face

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 92

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 92

A Couple of Old Friends

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 92

Ready? [On] Set! Go!

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 92

Met Prep

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 92

Spring Fling

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 92

Studio Session

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 92

Comfy Casual

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 92

Marvel 'Madness'

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 92

Star Power

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 92

Special Surprise

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 92

Life of the Party

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 92

Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month

Credit: Courtesy

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 92

Costume Check

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 92

Set Sighting

Credit: Nicholas W. Thompson/Splash News Online

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 92

Out of This World

Credit: Backgrid

In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 92

Birthday Girl

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 92