Star Tracks: Friday, May 6, 2011
SITTING PRETTY
A sophisticated Camila Alves gives her leopard print pumps a rest while lounging at the Lexus VIP Zone during the 2011 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain on Thursday.
METER MAID
An expectant Jessica Alba is in full bloom Thursday, checking her parking meter before running errands in West Hollywood.
ORANGE SLICE
Jennifer Aniston promotes her eponymous fragrance – which she says has notes of ! – at an N.Y.C. Sephora on Thursday.
NO SWEAT
It's for Kendra Wilkinson, who seems unfazed by last week's surprise elimination from Dancing with the Stars, happily running errands in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
KEEP 'EM GUESSING
Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Kellan Lutz and on-off gal pal, 90210 star Annalynne McCord, make an appearance at the Off-Broadway play, Love, Loss and What I Wore on Thursday.
PHOTO SHOP
After dazzling the crowds during their London premiere, it's off to Australia for Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon, who reunite Friday for a photo call at Sydney's Luna Park.
PARK PLACE
Another day, another park play date! Hands-on mom Gwen Stefani helps 2-year-old son Zuma have a swinging good time at a park in London's Primrose Hill on Friday.
ON THE FLOOR
Perennially sweet American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez shows off her naughty side in a belly-baring Zuhair Murad crop top, performing on the competition's elimination show on Thursday.
PUSH IT!
Two-year-old Seraphina gets cart-wheeled by mom Jennifer Garner as they make their way through a supermarket parking lot Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.
CULTURE CLUB
A day after wrapping season 7 of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria gets down to business in Washington, D.C., where she voices her support for creating a national museum devoted to American Latino history and culture.
JET SET
With devoted wife Katy Perry touring Australia, Russell Brand soaks in some rays Thursday while navigating the waters of Miami on a jet ski.
SMOOTH MOVES
Rihanna takes center stage as Nivea's latest spokesperson Thursday, singing the company's praises at its 100-year anniversary event in Milan, Italy.
PLAID TO THE BONE
Kilt-y as charged! A well-suited Ed Westwick proves the tartan is timeless Thursday at the opening of London's Renaissance Hotel.
MAKING HER PITCH
Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows her support of her home team Dodgers Thursday after attending a yoga class in Los Angeles.
TALL TALES
Jesse James signs copies of his revealing new memoir, American Outlaw, Thursday at a New York City Barnes amp Noble.