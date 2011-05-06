Star Tracks: Friday, May 6, 2011

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Solarpix/PR Photos

A sophisticated Camila Alves gives her leopard print pumps a rest while lounging at the Lexus VIP Zone during the 2011 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain on Thursday.

METER MAID

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

An expectant Jessica Alba is in full bloom Thursday, checking her parking meter before running errands in West Hollywood.

ORANGE SLICE

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

Jennifer Aniston promotes her eponymous fragrance – which she says has notes of ! – at an N.Y.C. Sephora on Thursday.

NO SWEAT

Credit: Jason Webber/Splash News Online

It's for Kendra Wilkinson, who seems unfazed by last week's surprise elimination from Dancing with the Stars, happily running errands in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

KEEP 'EM GUESSING

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Kellan Lutz and on-off gal pal, 90210 star Annalynne McCord, make an appearance at the Off-Broadway play, Love, Loss and What I Wore on Thursday.

PHOTO SHOP

Credit: Scope Features/Pacific Coast News

After dazzling the crowds during their London premiere, it's off to Australia for Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon, who reunite Friday for a photo call at Sydney's Luna Park.

PARK PLACE

Credit: FlynetUK/Flynet

Another day, another park play date! Hands-on mom Gwen Stefani helps 2-year-old son Zuma have a swinging good time at a park in London's Primrose Hill on Friday.

ON THE FLOOR

Credit: Michael Becker/Picture Group

Perennially sweet American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez shows off her naughty side in a belly-baring Zuhair Murad crop top, performing on the competition's elimination show on Thursday.

PUSH IT!

Credit: Fame

Two-year-old Seraphina gets cart-wheeled by mom Jennifer Garner as they make their way through a supermarket parking lot Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

CULTURE CLUB

Credit: Leigh Vogel/WireImage

A day after wrapping season 7 of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria gets down to business in Washington, D.C., where she voices her support for creating a national museum devoted to American Latino history and culture.

JET SET

Credit: Fame

With devoted wife Katy Perry touring Australia, Russell Brand soaks in some rays Thursday while navigating the waters of Miami on a jet ski.

SMOOTH MOVES

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Rihanna takes center stage as Nivea's latest spokesperson Thursday, singing the company's praises at its 100-year anniversary event in Milan, Italy.

PLAID TO THE BONE

Credit: WENN

Kilt-y as charged! A well-suited Ed Westwick proves the tartan is timeless Thursday at the opening of London's Renaissance Hotel.

MAKING HER PITCH

Credit: Juan Sharma/Miguel Aguliar/Pacific Coast News

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows her support of her home team Dodgers Thursday after attending a yoga class in Los Angeles.

TALL TALES

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Jesse James signs copies of his revealing new memoir, American Outlaw, Thursday at a New York City Barnes amp Noble.

