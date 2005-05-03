Star Tracks - Friday, May 6, 2005
WORKING GIRL
While hubby Nick Lachey is away (he's recording overseas), Jessica Simpson goes it alone Tuesday in New York to perform for MTV. Also lending star power to the event unveiling the network's new schedule: Willie Nelson, Jon Stewart, Mariah Carey and the Black Eyed Peas.
SNAP HAPPY
A young fan holds on for dear life as heartthrob Orlando Bloom shoots a photo of the two at the New York premiere of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday. His medieval drama opens in theaters today.
MOTHER'S DAY
Gwyneth Paltrow and mom Blythe Danner leave one Apple for another – New York City – to attend a Broadway performance of Sweet Charity, starring Paltrow's friend Christina Applegate, on Wednesday.
BRA BEATEN
Chad Michael Murray gets hit with an ultra-personal love note from a female admirer Tuesday in Toronto. The newlywed actor, in Canada promoting his film House of Wax, tossed the brassiere, containing the enamored fan's name and phone number, back into the crowd.
CUPCAKE DATE
Naomi Watts chills in a West Village park with Liev Schreiber after the two single actors stopped by the popular New York City sweet shop Magnolia Bakery on Wednesday.
PERFECT PRACTICE
Mom-to-be Britney Spears, who's due in the fall, shows off her maternal instincts with stepdaughter Kori, 2, and husband Kevin Federline in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday. Kori's mom is Federline's ex, Shar Jackson, with whom he also has a son, 9-month-old Kaleb.
GOLD CLUB
Scarlett Johansson gets to know her fellow blonde, a wig-wearing Bai Ling, at an MTV event at the L.A. nightclub Avalon on Thursday. Johansson's new movie, the futuristic thriller The Island, opens July 22.
MODEL PUP
Tyra Banks gets tongues wagging as she cuddles up to Pluto at the 50th anniversary celebration of the cartoon dog's hometown, Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday.
THE MOM DEGREE
Ellen DeGeneres and Paris Hilton and their respective moms Betty (left) and Kathy go head-to-head in a game of "Who's Your Mama?" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Among the secrets revealed: the name of Kathy's first pet (Buppy) and Betty's first car (a Chevy Camaro).
LOVE CANAL
David and Victoria Beckham steal away to Venice – leaving sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz at home – to celebrate the soccer star's 30th birthday on Monday. The couple stayed at pal Elton John's pad during the trip.
MAD LIB
Luke Wilson leaves The Late Show with David Letterman in New York on Thursday with a few laughs: this month's Mad magazine. The actor was on the show promoting his directorial and writing debut, The Wendell Baker Story.