Star Tracks - Friday, May 5, 2006

May 5, 2006

PICTURE PERFECT

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes turn the tables on fans Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of Mission: Impossible 3. "We're looking forward to seeing this," Cruise told reporters. "This is Katie's first night out since we had Suri."

NEW LOOK

Kirstie Alley proudly flaunts her new body at the M:I 3 premiere Thursday in L.A. The actress is pals with fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise.

SMOOTH TRANSITION

Sporting a healthy glow, Kinerase spokeswoman Courteney Cox – in New York City with husband David Arquette and daughter Coco – emerges from the skin-care line's offices on Thursday. Later, the actress ditches the all-white ensemble for a meeting in midtown.

WATER BABY

Cox, Arquette and daughter Coco – who turns 2 in June – pay a visit to David Blaine in his water-filled sphere Thursday in New York City. The stunt magician produced an underwater note for the family, proclaiming Coco "beautiful."

LOVE PROMENADE

Betrothed (and expecting) lovebirds Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal take a sun-dappled stroll in New York's SoHo on Thursday. "They're just the perfect couple," Gyllenhaal's Stranger Than Fiction costar Kristin Chenoweth told PEOPLE.

SUMMER STYLIN'

After finishing a workout at her local gym Thursday, Demi Moore heads to a Los Angeles tanning salon.

DESIGNER BABY

Even nine months pregnant, Gwen Stefani (in Hollywood on Thursday) is flawlessly fashionable in an embroidered caftan and matching accessories.

DOWN(TOWN) TIME

Naomi Watts spends a peaceful Wednesday in New York's SoHo neighborhood shopping and visiting art galleries. The actress is in town attending festivities for the Tribeca Film Festival.

JUST FRIENDS?

Constantine Maroulis gives a hand to booted American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler at the Just Cavalli and Teen Vogue fashion party in New York on Wednesday. And though he played personal escort to Pickler, taking her sightseeing and to a Broadway show during her first trip to the Big Apple, Maroulis tells PEOPLE, "It's just a good friendship."

BIRD'S-EYE VIEW

Prince Harry bids adieu to girlfriend Chelsy Davy before floating to earth during a tandem skydive in South Africa on Thursday. The royal has been in Africa to launch his AIDS charity, Sentebale, in memory of his mother, Diana.

PIRATE JACK

Johnny Depp is on the move again, leaving Nice with girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, 4-year-old son Jack and daughter Lily in tow Thursday. Depp's family feature, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men's Chest, opens this summer.

GOTTA HAVE FAITH

George Michael and longtime partner Kenny Goss make it a date at a London screening Wednesday of the documentary George Michael: A Different Story. The pop star has said they intend to wed. "I think we'll just do the formal legal thing and then we'll have a party," he said on British TV. "But no one's going to be getting into a dress! Neither of us has the body for it, you know."

ALIVE & KICKING

Pink hits the stage in Tokyo on Thursday to promote her new album, I'm Not Dead. Next, the singer is off to Australia for a quartet of tour dates before conquering Europe.

