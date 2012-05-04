Star Tracks: Friday, May 4, 2012

The singer works a sleek infinity scarf in N.Y.C. Plus: George Clooney, Lady Antebellum and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

The Big Apple does a body good! A beaming Rihanna, who will perform on SNL this weekend, happily makes her way through a flood of fans Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

MOUTHING OFF

Credit: Gary Miller/FilmMagic

What a character! Guest of honor George Clooney lightens the mood while taking about social activism Thursday in Houston at "A Conversation with George Clooney."

3 of 15

CARRY ON!

Credit: Beverly News

After sharing peek at her growing baby bump, an expectant Drew Barrymore keeps her hands full and hides her burgeoning belly after a yoga class Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

AIR UP THERE

Credit: Splash News Online

Someone's having a swinging good time! A pregnant Alyson Hannigan shares a play date with hubby Alexis Denisof and 3-year-old daughter Satyana Thursday afternoon in L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 15

PUCKER UP

After climbing Sydney's famous Harbour Bridge, Revenge star Josh Bowman kisses up to costar Emily VanCamp on Thursday.

6 of 15

STRIKING A CHORD

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Fresh off his recent nuptials, Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood keeps the crowd energized Thursday night with bandmates Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

IT TAKES TWO

Credit: Ramey

New parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner leave their little ones at home for a some one-on-on time Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MAJOR LEAGUE

Credit: AKM-GSI

Batter up! While shooting an episode of Anger Management, Charlie Sheen dons a catcher's outfit for a game of baseball Thursday in Long Beach, Calif.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FEELING PUNCHY

Credit: Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

Did someone get a java jolt? Emma Stone is ready to duke it out during her coffee break Thursday with boyfriend Andrew Garfield (not pictured) in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

STROLL WITH IT

Credit: Splash News Online

New parents Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone share laughs while giving their 6-month-old son Hudson a tour of the Big Apple on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

FREQUENT FLYERS

Credit: AKM-GSI

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson prepare to head home Thursday from Vancouver International Airport after completing reshoots on the final installment of The Twilight Saga in the Canadian city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ON THE DOUBLE

Credit: Ramey

Leaving little man Louis at home, Sandra Bullock fuels up with a double-dose of Starbucks in L.A on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

ALL JUICED UP

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Showing off her baby bump, mom-to-be Vanessa Lachey drinks for two after getting a bite to eat Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

AQUA WOMAN

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Bethenny Frankel steps out in style Thursday while promoting her new book, Skinnydipping, in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TIME MACHINE

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

If he could dial it back! Will Smith places a signed memento in a mock time capsule Thursday during a Beverly Hills photo call to promote Men In Black 3's May 25 release.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff