Star Tracks: Friday, May 4, 2012
CROWD PLEASER
The Big Apple does a body good! A beaming Rihanna, who will perform on SNL this weekend, happily makes her way through a flood of fans Thursday in N.Y.C.
MOUTHING OFF
What a character! Guest of honor George Clooney lightens the mood while taking about social activism Thursday in Houston at "A Conversation with George Clooney."
CARRY ON!
After sharing peek at her growing baby bump, an expectant Drew Barrymore keeps her hands full and hides her burgeoning belly after a yoga class Thursday in Beverly Hills.
AIR UP THERE
Someone's having a swinging good time! A pregnant Alyson Hannigan shares a play date with hubby Alexis Denisof and 3-year-old daughter Satyana Thursday afternoon in L.A.
PUCKER UP
After climbing Sydney's famous Harbour Bridge, Revenge star Josh Bowman kisses up to costar Emily VanCamp on Thursday.
STRIKING A CHORD
Fresh off his recent nuptials, Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood keeps the crowd energized Thursday night with bandmates Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C.
IT TAKES TWO
New parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner leave their little ones at home for a some one-on-on time Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Batter up! While shooting an episode of Anger Management, Charlie Sheen dons a catcher's outfit for a game of baseball Thursday in Long Beach, Calif.
FEELING PUNCHY
Did someone get a java jolt? Emma Stone is ready to duke it out during her coffee break Thursday with boyfriend Andrew Garfield (not pictured) in New York.
STROLL WITH IT
New parents Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone share laughs while giving their 6-month-old son Hudson a tour of the Big Apple on Thursday.
FREQUENT FLYERS
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson prepare to head home Thursday from Vancouver International Airport after completing reshoots on the final installment of The Twilight Saga in the Canadian city.
ON THE DOUBLE
Leaving little man Louis at home, Sandra Bullock fuels up with a double-dose of Starbucks in L.A on Thursday.
ALL JUICED UP
Showing off her baby bump, mom-to-be Vanessa Lachey drinks for two after getting a bite to eat Thursday in Los Angeles.
AQUA WOMAN
Bethenny Frankel steps out in style Thursday while promoting her new book, Skinnydipping, in New York City.
TIME MACHINE
If he could dial it back! Will Smith places a signed memento in a mock time capsule Thursday during a Beverly Hills photo call to promote Men In Black 3's May 25 release.