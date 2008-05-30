Star Tracks - Friday, May 30, 2008
DOUBLE DIGITS
Kate Hudson is all thumbs (up!) while she continues to shooting scenes for Bride Wars, filming on location Thursday in New York's Central Park.
HAVING A BALL
Yesssss!!! Pals (and Shrek costars) Antonio Banderas and Cameron Diaz are an enthusiastic cheering section Thursday as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the San Antonio Spurs 100-92 in Game 5 to win the Western Conference finals at L.A.'s Staples Center.
SOUTHERN BELLE
Jessica Simpson shows off her Southern pride – check out that cowboy hat! – as she lands Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport with best pal Ken Paves (right). The singer, who was spotted earlier in the week dining with beau Tony Romo in Dallas, just released her first single off her upcoming country album.
IT'S A TRUCE
Leighton Meester and her Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg put aside all (onscreen) drama to enjoy each other's company – and some pricey high fashion – at the Thursday launch of Chanel's flagship boutique on Los Angeles's trendy Robertson Boulevard.
HAIR APPARENT
Eva Longoria Parker emerges with a picture-perfect blowout Thursday after a visit to pal Ken Paves's Beverly Hills salon. Later that night, the actress watched husband Tony Parker's San Antonio Spurs lose to the L.A. Lakers.
FATHER'S DAY
It's splendor in the grass! Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits down for a father-daughter playdate with his adorable 18-month-old twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, Thursday at Los Angeles's Coldwater Park.
FANTASTIC FOUR
The Entourage crew – (from left) Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon – marches on with filming scenes for their popular HBO series Thursday in Los Angeles. The show's fifth season premieres in September.
WHEELS OF STEEL
Joel and Benji Madden work the turntables – and their best hand signs – Thursday at the MTV Movie Awards Style Lounge at a private home in L.A. The Movie Awards, hosted by funnyman Mike Myers, will air live on MTV on Sunday.
SPEED RACERS
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder enjoy life in the fast lane Thursday as they speed through the streets of Rome on their Vespa. Also living la dolce vita in Italy: the actress's Duplicity costar Clive Owen, who's been vacationing with his family.
WALK IT OFF
Lauren Conrad and her Hills roommate Lauren "Lo" Bosworth stay in step after stopping by West Hollywood's Griddle Cafe Thursday for a hearty breakfast.
BLUE CRUSH
After some serious shopping with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry goes solo as she arrives at the Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday.
FREQUENT FLIERS
With matching beverages in hand, constant companions Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson return from yet another trip as they arrive Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport. The pair – who are "together," a source tells PEOPLE – lunched the previous day with Ronson's mom and Lohan's sister Ali at a New York City restaurant.
REAR VIEW
After an afternoon of beach blanket bingo with beau Jake Gyllenhaal, an on-the-move Reese Witherspoon chooses comfort over couture for an errand run Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
HAIL AWAY
Josh Duhamel makes a point Wednesday while filming his upcoming comedy When in Rome, currently shooting in New York City.
MAMA LOVE
Expectant mom Gwen Stefani gets a pint-sized bear hug from son Kingston while playing at a jungle gym in Pasadena on Tuesday, two days after the little guy's second birthday. Kingston celebrated his big day with a star-studded bash over the weekend.