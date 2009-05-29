Star Tracks: Friday, May 29, 2009
WORK & PLAY
Jennifer Lopez gets a special visit from her little lady, 15-month-old daughter Emme, while on the set of her upcoming flick, The Back-Up Plan, which continues to shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday.
SHINING STAR
Taylor Swift positively sparkles during her performance Friday on the Today show in New York where she performed "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story."
WATER PROOF
Blake Lively braves the rain Thursday, arriving at one of her Gossip Girl alter-ego's favorite haunts, the New York Palace Hotel, to celebrate the launch of Burberry's American headquarters.
HORSING AROUND
She may be playing dress up, but Britney Spears isn't playing around! The singer, who recently attended her cousin's wedding in Louisiana, gets back to work Thursday, shooting her latest music video at a Los Angeles-area polo field.
DINERS' CLUB
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Justin Gaston get their fill of good eats, dining at a local Japanese restaurant in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday. Gaston recently shot down reports that he lives with the teen star and admits, "I'm just a guy. I'm just a guy with a dream."
PLAY BY PLAY
Think they're offering commentary on the game? Rapper Jay-Z catches Alex Rodriguez's ear before the Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday during game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Quicken
Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Magic, 112-102.
SPEAK UP
Drew Barrymore takes the podium to present an award during the 9th annual Lupus L.A. Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. The gala aims to raise awareness and funds for Lupus L.A., the West Coast division of the S.L.E. Lupus Foundation.
ON POINT
Drag Me to Hell star Justin Long keeps his focus on more earthly pursuits – like fashion! – at a party celebrating the launch of Burberry's American headquarters Thursday at the New York Palace Hotel.
CITY LIVING
After relaxing during her recent Hawaiian getaway, Cameron Diaz is back in the big city – and heads out for the day in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
GOOD ARM
Need a hand? Hugh Jackman takes his son Oscar, 9, out for a father-son day in New York City on Thursday. The actor recently discussed the birds and the bees with his kid, joking that the youngster should avoid using his famous father to get girls.
COLOR HER HAPPY
A colorfully accessorized Julia Roberts is all wrapped up in her scarf as she runs errands Thursday in Malibu.
TRAVELING LIGHT
Is he on his way to a dressy occasion? Orlando Bloom has no hang-ups about carrying his own luggage, touching down at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday and toting a garment bag.
CALL TIME
Jessica Alba works a little hip action into her day, balancing her 11-month-old daughter Honor and catching up on phone calls at the same time while running errands in L.A. on Thursday.
WALK THIS WAY
TAKE IT OFF
Give her the boot! Megan Fox readily surrenders her boots as she makes her way through security at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.