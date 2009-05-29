Star Tracks: Friday, May 29, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 15

WORK & PLAY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Jennifer Lopez gets a special visit from her little lady, 15-month-old daughter Emme, while on the set of her upcoming flick, The Back-Up Plan, which continues to shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SHINING STAR

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Taylor Swift positively sparkles during her performance Friday on the Today show in New York where she performed "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story."

3 of 15

WATER PROOF

Credit: Ariel Ramerez/Landov

Blake Lively braves the rain Thursday, arriving at one of her Gossip Girl alter-ego's favorite haunts, the New York Palace Hotel, to celebrate the launch of Burberry's American headquarters.

Get more details from Burburry Day in StyleWatch!

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HORSING AROUND

Credit: Ramey

She may be playing dress up, but Britney Spears isn't playing around! The singer, who recently attended her cousin's wedding in Louisiana, gets back to work Thursday, shooting her latest music video at a Los Angeles-area polo field.

Advertisement

5 of 15

DINERS' CLUB

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-SaleemElatab/Splash News Online

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Justin Gaston get their fill of good eats, dining at a local Japanese restaurant in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday. Gaston recently shot down reports that he lives with the teen star and admits, "I'm just a guy. I'm just a guy with a dream."

6 of 15

PLAY BY PLAY

Credit: Jeff Haynes/Reuters/Landov

Think they're offering commentary on the game? Rapper Jay-Z catches Alex Rodriguez's ear before the Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday during game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Quicken

Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Magic, 112-102.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SPEAK UP

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Drew Barrymore takes the podium to present an award during the 9th annual Lupus L.A. Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. The gala aims to raise awareness and funds for Lupus L.A., the West Coast division of the S.L.E. Lupus Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ON POINT

Credit: Ariel Ramerez/Landov

Drag Me to Hell star Justin Long keeps his focus on more earthly pursuits – like fashion! – at a party celebrating the launch of Burberry's American headquarters Thursday at the New York Palace Hotel.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CITY LIVING

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/Pacific Coast News

After relaxing during her recent Hawaiian getaway, Cameron Diaz is back in the big city – and heads out for the day in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

GOOD ARM

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Need a hand? Hugh Jackman takes his son Oscar, 9, out for a father-son day in New York City on Thursday. The actor recently discussed the birds and the bees with his kid, joking that the youngster should avoid using his famous father to get girls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

COLOR HER HAPPY

Credit: Fame Pictures

A colorfully accessorized Julia Roberts is all wrapped up in her scarf as she runs errands Thursday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

TRAVELING LIGHT

Credit: JDH/WENN

Is he on his way to a dressy occasion? Orlando Bloom has no hang-ups about carrying his own luggage, touching down at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday and toting a garment bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CALL TIME

Credit: Louise Barnsley/Pacific Coast News

Jessica Alba works a little hip action into her day, balancing her 11-month-old daughter Honor and catching up on phone calls at the same time while running errands in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Newlywed Gisele Bündchen takes a breezy stroll through Boston on Thursday. Her football-star husband Tom Brady recently shot down rumors that his supermodel wife was pregnant.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TAKE IT OFF

Credit: Matei H/Bauer-Griffin

Give her the boot! Megan Fox readily surrenders her boots as she makes her way through security at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff