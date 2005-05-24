Star Tracks - Friday May 27, 2005
LEAN ON ME
Jessica Simpson gets support from husband Nick Lachey after a trip to the grocery store in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday. The previous night, the couple denied a report – which was later retracted – that they'd filed for divorce.
BAT GIRL
Katie Holmes battles the sun's glare while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress, for whom boyfriend Tom Cruise has declared his love on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Access Hollywood, will hit the big screen again when her movie, Batman Begins, opens June 15.
HANDS-ON HUSBAND
Kevin Federline shows he's got wife Britney Spears's back after dinner at the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu on Wednesday. The pop star is expecting their first child in the fall.
SWEET SIXTEEN
A gleeful Mariah Carey celebrates her 16th number one hit, "We Belong Together," at a surprise party thrown in her honor by pal Jay-Z in New York City on Thursday. Only music legends Elvis Presley and the Beatles have more number one hits (18 and 20, respectively) than the pop diva.
LOUNGE ACT
Lindsay Lohan relaxes poolside in Miami on Wednesday. The night before, the actress cohosted (with One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton) the Y-100 Summer Splash concert in Sunrise, Fla., but also made time to hit Miami hotspots Skybar and Mansion.
THE WRITE STUFF
Outside Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Thursday, Nicollette Sheridan signs copies of Vanity Fair's May issue, which featured a cover story on the Desperate Housewives cast. Next up: She'll spend her summer traveling in Europe on a press tour along with fellow Housewives Marcia Cross and Brenda Strong.
DRIVING FORCE
Jennifer Lopez gets ready to hit the road in Cap d'Antibes, France, on Wednesday. Lopez was in the French Riviera for a photo shoot with photog Patrick Demarchelier for Italian tire company Pirelli's 2006 calendar, which will also feature Kate Moss and Gisele Bundchen.
FAMILY STYLE
Beyoncé (right) gives her 7-month-old nephew Daniel Julez a boost while shopping with her sister (and Daniel's mom) Solange Knowles (left) and an unidentified companion in Milan on Wednesday. (The baby's father is Solange's husband, college football player Daniel Smith.) Beyoncé's group, Destiny's Child, performed in the Italian city the following night.
PERFECT HARMONY
Garth Brooks proposes to girlfriend Trisha Yearwood in front of 7,000 screaming fans at the "Legends in Bronze" event in Bakersfield, Calif., on Wednesday. Brooks, who was married previously and has three daughters, got down on one knee to pop the question after a giant statue of his likeness was unveiled. It'll be Yearwood's third trip down the aisle.
FOOT LOOSE
No shoes, no problem: Pamela Anderson takes a stroll with her barefooted sons Dylan, 7 (left), and Brandon, 8, in Malibu on Wednesday. (Dad is ex-husband Tommy Lee.) Anderson's new sitcom, Stacked, will return to FOX in the fall.
IN THE BAG
Marissa Cooper would be jealous! The O.C. star Mischa Barton takes advantage of her day off from filming The Decameron in the Tuscany region of Italy to hit the nearby shops on Sunday. The actress scored some finds at the Italian department store Upim.
AHOY, MATEY
Aye, aye, skipper: A yachtsman's cap-wearing Johnny Knoxville and a rumpled Heath Ledger make an odd couple at the premiere of their new movie, Lords of Dogtown, in Hollywood on Tuesday. The movie – based on a true story – follows a group of teen skateboarders in 1970s California.