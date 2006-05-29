Star Tracks - Friday, May 26, 2006

LOVE IN BLOOM

Kate Bosworth puts the squeeze on beau Orlando Bloom in North London on Thursday. The couple will soon be on promotional tours for their respective summer films: her Superman Returns and his Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.

THEIR 'WAY'

The Dixie Chicks – from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire – kick off Good Morning America's summer concert series in New York City's Bryant Park on Friday. The trio performed songs from their new album Taking the Long Way, including the single "Not Ready to Make Nice."

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

A costumed Mischa Barton takes a break on the Toronto set of her film Closing the Ring to snuggle with her pooch Ziggy on Friday. In the period drama, Barton plays a young woman who loses touch with her fighter-pilot boyfriend during World War II.

BOWLER OVER

New trend alert? Lindsay Lohan leaves a Beverly Hills hair salon clad in a fedora and leather walking shorts on Friday.

FEMALE BONDING

Sarah Michelle Gellar and former Lost star Maggie Grace get mutually distracted on the New York City set of their film The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing, based on the collection of short stories by Melissa Bank.

FEELING GRAY

Nicole Kidman takes to the New York City streets to film a scene for her still-untitled Noah Baumbach project on Friday. The actress plays a single mother with a pre-teen son in the dramedy.

SUNNY DISPOSITION

Lindsay Lohan is all smiles as she heads into a West Hollywood tanning salon to get some instant color on Thursday.

NUOVO AMORE

Denise Richards and Richie Sambora wind down their Italian vacation in Ravello, strolling and browsing through ceramic stores before popping into the Hotel Palazzo Sasso, a five-star resort with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. This weekend Richie will continue his tour with Bon Jovi in Germany.

BABY ON BOARD

Jennifer Garner lifts her precious cargo – 6-month-old daughter Violet – after a doctor's visit Thursday in Cambridge, Mass. Garner and husband Ben Affleck have taken up residence in the area for the summer while he's directing the movie Gone, Baby, Gone.

ARMY OF ONE

Jessica Simpson shows her support for the military during a casual West Hollywood outing on Thursday.

'X'-STATIC

Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman do a little gladhanding during their visit to to promote X-Men: The Last Stand on MTV's TRL on Thursday. When asked by Jackman what's toughest about working with him, Berry said it's the fact that he's "so stinkin' good-looking" – and that he's married.

ICE ICE BABY

Nicole Richie counts on the kindness of strangers – namely a paparazzo who reportedly lent her money to buy a blueberry snow cone – while hiking with pals in Hollywood's Runyon Canyon on Thursday.

SEEING RED

Oscar winner Dame Judi Dench and Ewan McGregor try out a little Method acting for their latest roles as a lobster and a tomato while filming a Kevin Spacey-directed commercial in London's Trafalgar Square on Friday.

SHORT SHORTS

Jennifer Aniston leaves her Manhattan hotel Wednesday to head over to the Late Show studio, where David Letterman complimented the Break-Up star on her "tremendous" legs.

ROYAL ENTRANCE

Kirsten Dunst, with costar Jason Schwartzman, makes a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, where they debuted their period biopic Marie Antoinette on Wednesday.

ALL IN A DAY

Veteran actors Robert Downey Jr. and Keanu Reeves find serenity among the chaos of Cannes during a photo call Thursday for their film, A Scanner Darkly.

CLEAN SWEEP

Hulk Hogan goes on a super-sized shopping trip in a Miami Home Depot on Wednesday, spending nearly $10,000 on household items in one hour for an upcoming episode of his reality show, Hogan Knows Best.

SILVER BELLE

Paris Hilton suits up as a glittery beach babe Wednesday to shoot a music video for her first single "Stars Are Blind," off her debut album (due in the fall) at Paradise Cove beach in Malibu.

IN SYNC

Sandra Bullock and husband Jesse James make it a casual day in New York on Wednesday, stopping to chat with a friend before heading to an antiques store.

