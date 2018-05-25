New Parents Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum and More

May 25, 2018
<p>Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who recently welcomed their fourth child together, squeeze in some one-on-one time in sunny New York City.</p>
CITY SLICKERS

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who recently welcomed their fourth child together, squeeze in some one-on-one time in sunny New York City.

<p>Paris Hilton and fianc&eacute; Chris Zylka are picture-perfect at the&nbsp;Gaggenau Restaurant 1683&#8217;s Operation Smile event on Wednesday.</p>
LOVE ON TOP

Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka are picture-perfect at the Gaggenau Restaurant 1683’s Operation Smile event on Wednesday.

<p>Lady Gaga is spotted out in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
HOMETOWN GIRL 

Lady Gaga is spotted out in New York City. 

<p>Prince William chats with Ed Byrne during the Duke of Edinburgh Awards on Thursday at Buckingham Palace.&nbsp;</p>
SPREADING SMILES 

Prince William chats with Ed Byrne during the Duke of Edinburgh Awards on Thursday at Buckingham Palace. 

<p>George Clooney goes incognito while taking his scooter out for a ride in Sardinia, Italy.</p>
RIDE ON

George Clooney goes incognito while taking his scooter out for a ride in Sardinia, Italy.

<p>Heidi Klum films the finale of <i>Germany&#8217;s Next Top Model</i> in Dusseldorf on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
KLUM-APPROVED

Heidi Klum films the finale of Germany’s Next Top Model in Dusseldorf on Thursday. 

<p>Priyanka Chopra speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Dhaka, Bangladesh.</p>
SPEAKING OUT

Priyanka Chopra speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

<p>Model and mom of two Behati Prinsloo attends an event for YourMomCares in L.A.</p>
MOMMY DEAREST

Model and mom of two Behati Prinsloo attends an event for YourMomCares in L.A.

<p>Rande Gerber, Sugar Ray Leonard and Cindy Crawford attend the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation&#8217;s 9th Annual &#8220;Big Fighters, Big Cause&#8221; Charity Boxing Night.</p>
KEEP ON FIGHTING

Rande Gerber, Sugar Ray Leonard and Cindy Crawford attend the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s 9th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night.

<p>Aya Cash stops by BUILD Studios to discuss <em>Social Animals</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Aya Cash stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Social Animals on Wednesday.

<p>A smiling Anne Hathaway is seen leaving<em> The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
RUNNING LATE

A smiling Anne Hathaway is seen leaving The Late Show on Wednesday.

<p>Philippa Coulthard, Matthew Macfadyen and Hayley Atwell arrive at the STARZ&#8217;s <em>Counterpart</em> and <em>Howards End</em> FYC Event on Wednesday.</p>
STARS AMONG US

Philippa Coulthard, Matthew Macfadyen and Hayley Atwell arrive at the STARZ’s Counterpart and Howards End FYC Event on Wednesday.

<p>Keanu Reeves takes a break from filming the third installment of <em>John Wick</em> to chat with Halle Berry on the movie&#8217;s N.Y.C. set.</p>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Keanu Reeves takes a break from filming the third installment of John Wick to chat with Halle Berry on the movie’s N.Y.C. set.

<p>Jeff Goldblum attends the <em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em> photo call on Thursday in London.</p>
LONDON CALLING

Jeff Goldblum attends the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom photo call on Thursday in London.

<p>Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans come together at the Emmy For Your Consideration Red Carpet Event for TNT&#8217;s<em> The Alienist</em> on Wednesday.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans come together at the Emmy For Your Consideration Red Carpet Event for TNT’s The Alienist on Wednesday.

<p>Say cheese! Drew Barrymore poses for a selfie with a fan at her Flower Beauty Ulta event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Say cheese! Drew Barrymore poses for a selfie with a fan at her Flower Beauty Ulta event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

<p>BRB, bowing down to Queen Latifah as she blows us away with her <em>Lip Sync Battle</em> performance on Wednesday.</p>
SINGING FAUX REAL

BRB, bowing down to Queen Latifah as she blows us away with her Lip Sync Battle performance on Wednesday.

<p>Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have the best time while filming a special episode of <em>Celebrity Family Feud</em>, which airs on June 10.</p>
FAMILY FIRST

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have the best time while filming a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which airs on June 10.

<p>Newly-minted redhead Julianne Hough laughs her way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.</p>
RED-Y FOR IT?

Newly-minted redhead Julianne Hough laughs her way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.

<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal and Greta Gerwig attend the opening night performance of &#8220;Peace For Mary Frances<i>&#8220;</i>&nbsp;on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
KEEPING THE PEACE

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Greta Gerwig attend the opening night performance of “Peace For Mary Frances on Wednesday in New York City. 

<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, former <i>Late Night</i> host David Letterman returns to the show for an interview with Seth Meyers.&nbsp;</p>
OLD STOMPING GROUNDS 

On Wednesday, former Late Night host David Letterman returns to the show for an interview with Seth Meyers. 

<p>Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin enjoy themselves at the L.A. premiere of <i>Adrift</i> on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
SHOW-OFFS 

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin enjoy themselves at the L.A. premiere of Adrift on Wednesday. 

<p>On Wednesday&nbsp;in New York City, Nate Berkus celebrates the launch of Dairy Queen&#8217;s summer Blizzard menu.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET TREATS 

On Wednesday in New York City, Nate Berkus celebrates the launch of Dairy Queen’s summer Blizzard menu. 

<p>Don Cheadle and wife Bridget Coulter get silly while out in Santa Monica.&nbsp;</p>
WALK THIS WAY 

Don Cheadle and wife Bridget Coulter get silly while out in Santa Monica. 

<p>Serena Williams practices ahead of the French Open in Paris on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
GAME FACE 

Serena Williams practices ahead of the French Open in Paris on Thursday. 

<p>Stars Emily Ratajkowski and Natalie Dormer arrive at the afterparty for the&nbsp;premiere of <i>In Darkness</i>&nbsp;Wednesday at the Avenue Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
LIGHTS IN THE DARKNESS

Stars Emily Ratajkowski and Natalie Dormer arrive at the afterparty for the premiere of In Darkness Wednesday at the Avenue Los Angeles. 

<p>Katy Perry performs in Cologne, Germany on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GOLD STANDARD 

Katy Perry performs in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday. 

<p>Norah Jones performs at the New York City Good Eats First Annual Fundraiser.&nbsp;</p>
EAT YOUR HEART OUT 

Norah Jones performs at the New York City Good Eats First Annual Fundraiser. 

<p>Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez head to their Miami gym together.&nbsp;</p>
PERFECT FITNESS 

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez head to their Miami gym together. 

<p>Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose for a family portrait with a cute pooch to promote Pet Adoption during National Pet Month on Wednesday in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
DOG DAYS

Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose for a family portrait with a cute pooch to promote Pet Adoption during National Pet Month on Wednesday in N.Y.C.  

<p>Lucy Hale is spotted in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
OUT & ABOUT

Lucy Hale is spotted in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Orlando Bloom poses for photos with fans while stopping by the BBC Radio 2 studios on Wednesday in London.</p>
SELFIE ESTEEM

Orlando Bloom poses for photos with fans while stopping by the BBC Radio 2 studios on Wednesday in London.

<p>Marti Noxin, Julianna Margulies, Alysia Reiner and Mozhan Marno catch up at the AMC Dietland NY Influencer event on Wednesday.</p>
HUDDLE UP

Marti Noxin, Julianna Margulies, Alysia Reiner and Mozhan Marno catch up at the AMC Dietland NY Influencer event on Wednesday.

<p>Rihanna shows off her toned legs while enjoying a night on the town in London on Wednesday. &nbsp;</p>
LONDON CALLING

Rihanna shows off her toned legs while enjoying a night on the town in London on Wednesday.  

<p>Simon Baker discusses <em>Breath</em> at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.</p>
AT THE MIC

Simon Baker discusses Breath at BUILD Studios on Wednesday.

<p>Jamie Dornan hits the greens during the BMW PGA Championship pro-am at Wentworth Golf Club on Wednesday in England.</p>
FORE!

Jamie Dornan hits the greens during the BMW PGA Championship pro-am at Wentworth Golf Club on Wednesday in England.

<p>Brooke Shields enjoys her one-on-one time with her dog on Wednesday.</p>
PEACE OUT

Brooke Shields enjoys her one-on-one time with her dog on Wednesday.

<p>Bradley Cooper chats on the phone while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
ON CALL

Bradley Cooper chats on the phone while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

<p><em>The Bachelor</em>&#8216;s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are more in love than ever after announcing their wedding date and location.</p>
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are more in love than ever after announcing their wedding date and location.

<p>Sofia Richie, a.k.a. Scott Disick&#8217;s leading lady, wears a cropped sweater in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
THE LONG WALK

Sofia Richie, a.k.a. Scott Disick’s leading lady, wears a cropped sweater in L.A. on Tuesday.

<p><em>Bachelor In Paradise</em> alums and new couple&nbsp;Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon lovingly reunite at&nbsp;NYLON&#8217;s Annual Young Hollywood Party on Tuesday.</p>
NEW COUPLE ALERT

Bachelor In Paradise alums and new couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon lovingly reunite at NYLON’s Annual Young Hollywood Party on Tuesday.

<p>Joining Omaze winner Rachel Ulmer, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart jokingly fight for attention on <em>The Late Show</em>&#8216;s Tuesday episode.</p>
TALKING HEADS

Joining Omaze winner Rachel Ulmer, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart jokingly fight for attention on The Late Show‘s Tuesday episode.

<p>On Tuesday, Jenna Dewan and Emmanuelle Chriqui catch up while attending the 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards sponsored by Adobe Road Winery.</p>
GETTING COZY

On Tuesday, Jenna Dewan and Emmanuelle Chriqui catch up while attending the 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards sponsored by Adobe Road Winery.

<p>Khalid takes center stage at The Roxy Tour on Tuesday.</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Khalid takes center stage at The Roxy Tour on Tuesday.

<p>Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman attend the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday.</p>
STICKING TOGETHER

Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman attend the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday.

<p>Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster walk hand-in-hand as they leave St. Peter&#8217;s Square on Wednesday.</p>
HOLDING ONTO YOU

Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster walk hand-in-hand as they leave St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday.

<p>Selma Blair and Ali Larter complement each other&#8217;s outfits at the Nyakio Launch Event on Tuesday.</p>
L.A. LADIES

Selma Blair and Ali Larter complement each other’s outfits at the Nyakio Launch Event on Tuesday.

<p>Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen opt for all-black ensembles at The Noguchi Museum Spring Benefit on Tuesday.</p>
SISTER, SISTER

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen opt for all-black ensembles at The Noguchi Museum Spring Benefit on Tuesday.

<p><i>Jersey Shore</i>&#8216;s Angelina Pivarnick and her fianc&eacute; Christopher Larangeira enjoy a romantic dinner together at Bucca di Beppo Times Square to promote <i>Jersey Shore Family Reunion</i> on Tuesday.</p>
TABLE FOR TWO

Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancé Christopher Larangeira enjoy a romantic dinner together at Bucca di Beppo Times Square to promote Jersey Shore Family Reunion on Tuesday.

<p>Hilary Duff keeps it monochromatic in an all-black outfit in between scenes on the New York set of <i>Younger</i> on Tuesday.</p>
WOMAN IN BLACK

Hilary Duff keeps it monochromatic in an all-black outfit in between scenes on the New York set of Younger on Tuesday.

<p>Sandra Bullock is all smiles as she arrives at a screening of <i>Ocean&#8217;s 8</i> on Tuesday in New York.</p>
DO THE WAVE

Sandra Bullock is all smiles as she arrives at a screening of Ocean’s 8 on Tuesday in New York.

<p>Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon goof around for photographers as they arrive at the 28th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
HAM IT UP

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon goof around for photographers as they arrive at the 28th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards on Tuesday in L.A.

<p>Michael Sheen cozies up to his <i>Masters of Sex </i>co-star Caitlin Fitzgerald before seeing the Rolling Stones in concert at the London Stadium on Tuesday.</p>
READY TO ROCK

Michael Sheen cozies up to his Masters of Sex co-star Caitlin Fitzgerald before seeing the Rolling Stones in concert at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

<p>John Malkovich leads a guided tour of his friend Sandro Miller&#8217;s photography exhibit, &#8220;Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters&#8221; on Tuesday in Budapest.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

John Malkovich leads a guided tour of his friend Sandro Miller’s photography exhibit, “Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters” on Tuesday in Budapest.

<p>In partnership with Feeding America, Whitney Port, Darby Stanchfield and Abbie Cornish volunteer at the Boys &amp; Girls Club of Santa Monica&#8217;s after-school program on Monday.</p>
CAUSE CELEB

In partnership with Feeding America, Whitney Port, Darby Stanchfield and Abbie Cornish volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica’s after-school program on Monday.

<p>Christie Brinkley and Ashley Greene strike a pose while attending the launch of the new digital series, <i>Click My Closet</i>, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Christie Brinkley and Ashley Greene strike a pose while attending the launch of the new digital series, Click My Closet, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Jemima Kirke and Alex Cameron cuddle up to each other at the Whitney Museum Gala and Studio Party, in partnership with Audi, on Thursday in New York.</p>
WORK OF ART

Jemima Kirke and Alex Cameron cuddle up to each other at the Whitney Museum Gala and Studio Party, in partnership with Audi, on Thursday in New York.

<p>John Slattery enjoys some cuddles from a furry friend while arriving at the Animal Haven benefit for the animals on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

John Slattery enjoys some cuddles from a furry friend while arriving at the Animal Haven benefit for the animals on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Will Arnett holds up a copy of friend Jason Bateman&#8217;s movie <i>Teen Wolf Too</i> for all to see while out and about in New York on Tuesday.</p>
PRODUCT PLACEMENT

Will Arnett holds up a copy of friend Jason Bateman’s movie Teen Wolf Too for all to see while out and about in New York on Tuesday.

<p>Taylor Swift shows off her killer choreography while performing in Seattle on Tuesday as part of her Reputation World Tour.</p>
WHIP MY HAIR

Taylor Swift shows off her killer choreography while performing in Seattle on Tuesday as part of her Reputation World Tour.

<p>Rita Moreno puts on her dancing shoes &mdash; and pants! &mdash; to make a grand entrance at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
FRINGE BENEFITS

Rita Moreno puts on her dancing shoes — and pants! — to make a grand entrance at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

<p>Chris Scott comes out to support Todd Richards at the launch party for the chef&#8217;s cookbook, <a href="http://amzn.to/2CAEQnt"><em>Soul</em></a>, on Tuesday.</p>
CHEF'S TABLE

Chris Scott comes out to support Todd Richards at the launch party for the chef’s cookbook, Soul, on Tuesday.

<p>Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich are all smiles while partying at Le Bain following the Nissan and FIJI Water screening of their film <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
NEVER SOLO

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich are all smiles while partying at Le Bain following the Nissan and FIJI Water screening of their film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

<p>New mom Kylie Jenner steps out in San Francisco at her newly unveiled pop-up shop.</p>
SHE'S A COOL MOM

New mom Kylie Jenner steps out in San Francisco at her newly unveiled pop-up shop.

<p>The cast of <em>Ocean&#8217;s 8</em>&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling&nbsp;&mdash; are the ultimate squad at their film&#8217;s photo call on Tuesday.</p>
PARTY OF SIX

The cast of Ocean’s 8 — Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling — are the ultimate squad at their film’s photo call on Tuesday.

<p>Kendall Jenner shows her patriotic side in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL

Kendall Jenner shows her patriotic side in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

<p>Jamie Chung soaks up the sun during a walk on the beach on Tuesday.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Jamie Chung soaks up the sun during a walk on the beach on Tuesday.

<p>Hailey Baldwin masters the cool-girl style in N.Y.C.</p>
COOL & CASUAL

Hailey Baldwin masters the cool-girl style in N.Y.C.

<p>Gillian Jacobs is all smiles on<em> The Jenny McCarthy Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
ON THE AIR

Gillian Jacobs is all smiles on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Tuesday.

<p>Gina Rodriguez and Sophia Bush hug it out at C&Icirc;ROC&#8217;s Empowered Brunch Series Benefitting Dress for Success in Los Angeles.</p>
STAR SISTERHOOD

Gina Rodriguez and Sophia Bush hug it out at CÎROC’s Empowered Brunch Series Benefitting Dress for Success in Los Angeles.

<p>Danica Patrick meets her Lego match at the NASDAQ MarketSite on Tuesday.</p>
GO, GIRL!

Danica Patrick meets her Lego match at the NASDAQ MarketSite on Tuesday.

<p>Jennifer Aniston is seen out and about in Beverly Hills after a hair appointment.</p>
TREAT YOURSELF

Jennifer Aniston is seen out and about in Beverly Hills after a hair appointment.

<p>A blazer-clad Andrew Garfield arrives at the 63rd Annual Obie Awards on Monday.</p>
SUIT YOURSELF

A blazer-clad Andrew Garfield arrives at the 63rd Annual Obie Awards on Monday.

<p>A smiling Emily Blunt makes her way through London&#8217;s Heathrow Sirport on Monday.</p>
FUN TIMES AHEAD

A smiling Emily Blunt makes her way through London’s Heathrow Sirport on Monday.

<p>Gillian Jacobs and Ilana Glazer come together for the N.Y.C. premiere of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Ibiza</em> on Monday.</p>
SAY CHEESE!

Gillian Jacobs and Ilana Glazer come together for the N.Y.C. premiere of Netflix’s Ibiza on Monday.

<p>Jack Black fools around while promoting Red Nose Day on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
CLOWNING AROUND

Jack Black fools around while promoting Red Nose Day on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

<p>Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins speak onstage at the #NETFLIXFYSEE Animation Panel, which featured <em>Big Mouth</em> and <em>BoJack Horseman</em> stars.</p>
GIGGLE FIT

Alison Brie and Paul F. Tompkins speak onstage at the #NETFLIXFYSEE Animation Panel, which featured Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman stars.

<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/hilaria-alec-baldwin-welcome-third-son-fourth-child-together/">He&#8217;s got that new dad glow! </a>Shortly after he and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child together, Alec Baldwin is seen at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala on Monday.</p>
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

He’s got that new dad glow! Shortly after he and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child together, Alec Baldwin is seen at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala on Monday.

<p>Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees dress in their best for the 2018 Miss USA Competition on Monday.</p>
IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE

Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees dress in their best for the 2018 Miss USA Competition on Monday.

<p>The always-hilarious Tiffany Haddish shows her silly side on the N.Y.C. set of <em>The Kitchen</em> on Monday.</p>
FUNNY FACE

The always-hilarious Tiffany Haddish shows her silly side on the N.Y.C. set of The Kitchen on Monday.

<p>Victoria Beckham leaves her London store on Tuesday.</p>
FEELING GREEN

Victoria Beckham leaves her London store on Tuesday.

<p>Tallulah Willis relaxes at the LPA x ATL Swim launch party on Monday.</p>
TAKE A SEAT

Tallulah Willis relaxes at the LPA x ATL Swim launch party on Monday.

<p>Devonte Hynes, Solange Knowles and Kelela Mizanekristos attend the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit on Monday.</p>
FASHIONABLE FOLKS

Devonte Hynes, Solange Knowles and Kelela Mizanekristos attend the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit on Monday.

<p>Olivia Munn wears a colorblocked outfit on Monday in New York City.</p>
YOU'RE BLOCKED

Olivia Munn wears a colorblocked outfit on Monday in New York City.

<p>Matthew McConaughey keeps things casual during a Monday appearance on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em>.</p>
GOING LIVE

Matthew McConaughey keeps things casual during a Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

<p>A blonde Lucy Liu strikes a pose in the press room as she attends the 63rd Annual Obie Awards in N.Y.C.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

A blonde Lucy Liu strikes a pose in the press room as she attends the 63rd Annual Obie Awards in N.Y.C.

<p>EMA Executive Board Officer Jaden Smith poses with Lance Bass at the EMA IMPACT Summit on Monday in Beverly Hills.</p>
DOING GOOD

EMA Executive Board Officer Jaden Smith poses with Lance Bass at the EMA IMPACT Summit on Monday in Beverly Hills.

<p>Jacqui Ainsley and Guy Ritchie attend the Annabel&#8217;s x Dior dinner on Monday.</p>
WHO'S THAT GUY?

Jacqui Ainsley and Guy Ritchie attend the Annabel’s x Dior dinner on Monday.

<p>All eyes are on John Legend as he and<em> Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert</em> co-stars Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon attend a For Your Consideration Event on Monday.</p>
SUPERSTAR CHARACTERS

All eyes are on John Legend as he and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert co-stars Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon attend a For Your Consideration Event on Monday.

<p>The <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> actors Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke have a fun time with the rest of their cast mates at a SiriusXM Town Hall on Monday.</p>
LAUGH IT OFF

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actors Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke have a fun time with the rest of their cast mates at a SiriusXM Town Hall on Monday.

<p>Legendary <em>Vogue</em> editor Anna Wintour comes out to celebrate the cast of <em>The Boys in the Band</em> at a New York event, hosted by the magazine and Nordstrom, on Sunday.</p>
NO SHADE

Legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour comes out to celebrate the cast of The Boys in the Band at a New York event, hosted by the magazine and Nordstrom, on Sunday.

<p>Queen Letizia visits a Spanish water distribution project in Monte Plata on Monday.</p>
ROYALLY PLEASED

Queen Letizia visits a Spanish water distribution project in Monte Plata on Monday.

<p>Natalie Dormer stops by BUILD Studios to discuss the upcoming film, <em>In Darkness</em>, on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
MAD ABOUT PLAID

Natalie Dormer stops by BUILD Studios to discuss the upcoming film, In Darkness, on Monday in N.Y.C.

<p>Nina Agdal and boyfriend Jack Brinkley walk hand-in-hand while taking a stroll with their dog in N.Y.C.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Nina Agdal and boyfriend Jack Brinkley walk hand-in-hand while taking a stroll with their dog in N.Y.C.

<p>Wearing a casual blue dress, Christy Turlington stylishly hits the streets of New York on Monday.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Wearing a casual blue dress, Christy Turlington stylishly hits the streets of New York on Monday.

<p>There he is! On Monday, Chris Pratt attends the premiere of <em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em> in Madrid, Spain.</p>
HERE I AM

There he is! On Monday, Chris Pratt attends the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Madrid, Spain.

<p>Aluna George strikes a pose at the Jetta Haus pop-up event in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
HOT WHEELS

Aluna George strikes a pose at the Jetta Haus pop-up event in L.A. 

<p>All smiles! Two days after her grandson Prince Harry&#8217;s wedding to Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.</p>
BOW DOWN

All smiles! Two days after her grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

<p>Rita Ora connects with her audience at a Brixton Academy show.</p>
FEELING IT

Rita Ora connects with her audience at a Brixton Academy show.

<p>Laura Dern&nbsp;and&nbsp;Common pose at a Sunday FYC event for their new movie&nbsp;<i>The Tale</i>.&nbsp;</p>
TALL TALES

Laura Dern and Common pose at a Sunday FYC event for their new movie The Tale

<p>Caleb McLaughlin shows off his medals at the Xbox Game Pass Challenge&nbsp;Sunday&nbsp;in Atlanta.&nbsp;</p>
GOING FOR GOLD 

Caleb McLaughlin shows off his medals at the Xbox Game Pass Challenge Sunday in Atlanta. 

<p>Eddie Cibrian and Rachel Bilson arrive at the Disney/ABC International L.A.&nbsp;upfonts.&nbsp;</p>
UP AND AT 'EM 

Eddie Cibrian and Rachel Bilson arrive at the Disney/ABC International L.A. upfonts. 

<p>Teresa Palmer and a four-legged costar shoot <i>Ride Like A Girl</i> in Melbourne</p>
PLAYING WITH THE BIG BOYS 

Teresa Palmer and a four-legged costar shoot Ride Like A Girl in Melbourne

<p>On Sunday&nbsp;in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes is joined by mom Kathleen Holmes at a party for Ava DuVernay and <i>Queen Sugar</i> hosted by OWN and The Cinema Society.&nbsp;</p>
MOTHER-DAUGHTER NIGHT OUT 

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes is joined by mom Kathleen Holmes at a party for Ava DuVernay and Queen Sugar hosted by OWN and The Cinema Society. 

<p>Nicky Hilton hosts a Baby Born Swim event in Beverly Hills on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
PINK SUNDAY

Nicky Hilton hosts a Baby Born Swim event in Beverly Hills on Sunday. 

<p>Stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman attend a screening of <i>Ozark </i>in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
TV BUFFS 

Stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman attend a screening of Ozark in New York City on Sunday. 

<p>On Sunday, former New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky&nbsp;Bell and Michael Bivins attend the 2018 Funk Fest Tour in Atlanta.&nbsp;</p>
NEW LOOK 

On Sunday, former New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins attend the 2018 Funk Fest Tour in Atlanta. 

<p>Sofia Boutella, Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the premiere of <em>Hotel Artemis</em> on Saturday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Sofia Boutella, Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the premiere of Hotel Artemis on Saturday.

<p>Andrew Rannells, Kelsey Louie, Matt Bomer and Charlie Carver come together at the 2018 AIDS Walk in New York City on Sunday.</p>
TEAM MARY

Andrew Rannells, Kelsey Louie, Matt Bomer and Charlie Carver come together at the 2018 AIDS Walk in New York City on Sunday.

<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Garner pose together at the 16th Annual Backstage event in L.A.</p>
HEADING BACKSTAGE

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Garner pose together at the 16th Annual Backstage event in L.A.

<p>Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney bring their kids&nbsp;&mdash; daughter Jane and son Billy&nbsp;&mdash; to the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. event on Sunday.</p>
FAMILY FUN DAY

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney bring their kids — daughter Jane and son Billy — to the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. event on Sunday.

<p>Sean Astin and Elijah Wood take the stage at the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.</p>
LISTEN UP

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood take the stage at the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.

<p>Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson strike a pose at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where the artist was honored with the Icon Award on Sunday night.</p>
LIVING LEGEND

Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson strike a pose at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where the artist was honored with the Icon Award on Sunday night.

<p>Debby Ryan rings in her birthday with friend Cole Sprouse at the Beverly Hills location of Ladur&eacute;e on Saturday.</p>
HUG IT OUT

Debby Ryan rings in her birthday with friend Cole Sprouse at the Beverly Hills location of Ladurée on Saturday.

<p>Claire Danes, who is pregnant with her second child, attends the second day of the Vulture Festival on Sunday.</p>
MOM'S THE WORD

Claire Danes, who is pregnant with her second child, attends the second day of the Vulture Festival on Sunday.

<p>A pregnant Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa join the actress&#8217; mom Goldie Hawn for a hangout in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
LET'S CHILL

A pregnant Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa join the actress’ mom Goldie Hawn for a hangout in L.A. on Sunday.

<p>Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift bring their friendship to Swift&#8217;s Reputation Stadium Tour stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
POP PALS 

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift bring their friendship to Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. 

<p>After appearing on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, Nicki Minaj takes the mic at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.</p>
HOST WITH THE MOST

After appearing on Saturday Night Live, Nicki Minaj takes the mic at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.

<p>Justin Theroux joins <em>Queer Eye</em> stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France at the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&amp;T at Milk Studios in N.Y.C. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
FAB FOUR

Justin Theroux joins Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France at the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at Milk Studios in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

<p>The team behind HBO&#8217;s <em>Insecure</em> &mdash; Jonathan Berry, Jay Ellis, Issa Rae, Melina Matsoukas, Prentice Penny and Yvonne Orji &mdash; pose with their new trophy at the&nbsp;Peabody Awards on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SO NOT INSECURE 

The team behind HBO’s Insecure — Jonathan Berry, Jay Ellis, Issa Rae, Melina Matsoukas, Prentice Penny and Yvonne Orji — pose with their new trophy at the Peabody Awards on Saturday. 

<p>Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux, Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart show a fierce united front at the screening of <em>The Man Who Killed Don Quixote</em> during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
CANNES YOU FEEL IT? 

Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux, Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart show a fierce united front at the screening of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. 

<p>Alessandra Ambrosio makes a stylish statement at the Friday screening of&nbsp;<em>The Wild Pear Tree</em>.</p>
ALL EYES ON ALESSANDRA

Alessandra Ambrosio makes a stylish statement at the Friday screening of The Wild Pear Tree.

<p>Donald Glover and his<em> Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> co-star Chewbacca share a sweet bonding moment at the film&#8217;s photo call on Friday.</p>
HEY, BUDDY

Donald Glover and his Solo: A Star Wars Story co-star Chewbacca share a sweet bonding moment at the film’s photo call on Friday.

<p>Reese Witherspoon thinks pink while walking through Brentwood, California.</p>
HAPPY AS CAN BE

Reese Witherspoon thinks pink while walking through Brentwood, California.

<p>Jamie Chung and Rachel Zoe attend the Gigi C Bikinis Pop-Up Launch Event on Friday.</p>
COOL GIRLS CLUB

Jamie Chung and Rachel Zoe attend the Gigi C Bikinis Pop-Up Launch Event on Friday.

<p>Sebastian Stan heads to grab lunch with a friend in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Sebastian Stan heads to grab lunch with a friend in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

<p>Erin and Sara Foster come together at a panel discussion on power dressing on Friday.</p>
SISTER, SISTER

Erin and Sara Foster come together at a panel discussion on power dressing on Friday.

<p>Elizabeth Hurley and Mary J. Blige attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Gala on Thursday.</p>
THINK PINK

Elizabeth Hurley and Mary J. Blige attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Gala on Thursday.

<p>Naomi Watts takes her dogs out for a stroll in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS

Naomi Watts takes her dogs out for a stroll in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood.

<p><em>Riverdale</em> costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch complement each other&#8217;s outfits at the CW Network Upfront Presentation on Thursday.</p>
GIRL POWER

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch complement each other’s outfits at the CW Network Upfront Presentation on Thursday.

<p>Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz make their red carpet debut as a couple at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.</p>
DAPPER DUO

Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz make their red carpet debut as a couple at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

<p>Diana Ross is seen out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.</p>
LIVING LEGEND

Diana Ross is seen out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

<p><em>Younger</em> stars Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann film scenes for the TV show in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Bryant Park.</p>
GOOD NIGHT

Younger stars Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann film scenes for the TV show in N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park.

<p><em>Deadpool 2</em> stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin join James Corden on <em>The Late Late Show</em>, where they participated in the sketch &#8220;The Good, The Bad, and The Corden.&#8221;</p>
FEEL THE MUSIC

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin join James Corden on The Late Late Show, where they participated in the sketch “The Good, The Bad, and The Corden.”

<p>Pierce Brosnan loosens up his bow tie at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.</p>
LOOSEN UP

Pierce Brosnan loosens up his bow tie at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

<p>Olivia Culpo is a total style star at the&nbsp;Dolce &amp; Gabbana Light Blue Italian Zest Launch Event on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Olivia Culpo is a total style star at the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Zest Launch Event on Thursday. 

<p>Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer are all smiles after taking in a special &#8220;Midnight Matinee&#8221; performance of &#8220;Three Tall Women<i>&#8221;&nbsp;</i>on Broadway benefiting The Actors Fund of America on Thursday.</p>
THREE OF A KIND

Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer are all smiles after taking in a special “Midnight Matinee” performance of “Three Tall Women” on Broadway benefiting The Actors Fund of America on Thursday.

<p>Tina Fey cracks up host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on Thursday&#8217;s taping of&nbsp;<i>The Tonight Show.</i></p>
FUNNY PEOPLE

Tina Fey cracks up host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on Thursday’s taping of The Tonight Show.

<p>David Cross hams it up with some fellow never-nudes at the season five premiere of&nbsp;<i>Arrested Development&nbsp;</i>on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
YOU BLUE IT!

David Cross hams it up with some fellow never-nudes at the season five premiere of Arrested Development on Thursday in Los Angeles.

<p>Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka only have eyes for each other as they walk the red carpet at the premiere.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka only have eyes for each other as they walk the red carpet at the premiere.

<p>Elton John waves to fans during his final performance of The Million Dollar Piano&nbsp;on Thursday night in Las Vegas.</p>
MILLION DOLLAR MAN

Elton John waves to fans during his final performance of The Million Dollar Piano on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

<p>Ethan Hawke and son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke are mirror images of each other on Thursday at the New York Public Library Spring Dinner event.</p>
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Ethan Hawke and son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke are mirror images of each other on Thursday at the New York Public Library Spring Dinner event.

<p>Kate Upton keeps it casual while arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday for a flight.</p>
ARRIVE IN STYLE

Kate Upton keeps it casual while arriving at LAX Airport on Thursday for a flight.

<p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her killer curves during a striptease in her performance Thursday night as part of her All I Have show&nbsp;in Las Vegas.</p>
ON THE STRIP

Jennifer Lopez shows off her killer curves during a striptease in her performance Thursday night as part of her All I Have show in Las Vegas.

<p>Cara Delevingne pulls faces while posing for photographers at the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer advertising campaign at the&nbsp;New York City flagship store on Thursday.</p>
PUNK PRINCESS

Cara Delevingne pulls faces while posing for photographers at the unveiling of the new Tag Heuer advertising campaign at the New York City flagship store on Thursday.

<p>Adrien Brody and Milla Jovovich strike a pose at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 cocktail at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday in&nbsp;Cap d&#8217;Antibes, France.</p>
DO THE CANNES CANNES

Adrien Brody and Milla Jovovich strike a pose at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 cocktail at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday in Cap d’Antibes, France.

<p>Oprah Winfrey is as happy as can be with actors Adrienne Warren and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith backstage at the West End production of &#8220;Tina: The Tina Turner Musical&#8221; on Thursday.</p>
KEEP ON ROLLING

Oprah Winfrey is as happy as can be with actors Adrienne Warren and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith backstage at the West End production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” on Thursday.

<p><i>Supernatural&#8217;</i>s&nbsp;Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles show off their best model poses while arriving at the 2018 CW Network Upfronts on Thursday in L.A.</p>
TRIPLE THREAT

Supernatural’s Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles show off their best model poses while arriving at the 2018 CW Network Upfronts on Thursday in L.A.

<p>Selena gomez and&nbsp;Fernanda Urdapilleta are beaming as they pose for pics at the celebratory launch event for Puma Defy on Wednesday.</p>
PARTY WITH PUMA

Selena gomez and Fernanda Urdapilleta are beaming as they pose for pics at the celebratory launch event for Puma Defy on Wednesday.

<p>With help from The Millenial Mamas, Tori Spelling celebrates her birthday with BFFs (and &#8217;90s queens!) Jennie Garth and Beverly Mitchell <em>and</em>&nbsp;her very own unicorn cake in Hollywood.</p>
LET THEM EAT CAKE

With help from The Millenial Mamas, Tori Spelling celebrates her birthday with BFFs (and ’90s queens!) Jennie Garth and Beverly Mitchell and her very own unicorn cake in Hollywood.

<p>Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher enjoy their date night together, at a U2 concert on Wednesday.</p>
HAND IN HAND

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher enjoy their date night together, at a U2 concert on Wednesday.

<p>Krysten Ritter attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Jessica Jones</em>.</p>
HEAR ME OUT

Krysten Ritter attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

<p>Jessica Biel is perfectly polished in a pantsuit at Au Fudge, where the restaurant hosted an event celebrating parenting favorite, the SNOO, on Wednesday.</p>
OH, BABY

Jessica Biel is perfectly polished in a pantsuit at Au Fudge, where the restaurant hosted an event celebrating parenting favorite, the SNOO, on Wednesday.

<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;Idina Menzel poses at a photo call for the new play &#8220;Skintight&#8221; in New York City.</p>
READY TO PLAY?

On Wednesday, Idina Menzel poses at a photo call for the new play “Skintight” in New York City.

<p><em>Black Panther</em>&#8216;s Chadwick Boseman chats with Stephen Colbert on <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
RUNNING LATE

Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman chats with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Wednesday.

<p>Adrien Brody is all smiles as he attends the&nbsp;1000 Miles Historic Road Race on Wednesday in Brescia, Italy.</p>
ROAD TRIP

Adrien Brody is all smiles as he attends the 1000 Miles Historic Road Race on Wednesday in Brescia, Italy.

<p>Carrie Underwood performs at the Jam Cellars Ballroom during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country on Wednesday.</p>
STAR POWER

Carrie Underwood performs at the Jam Cellars Ballroom during Live in the Vineyard Goes Country on Wednesday.

<p>On Wednesday, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon appear on <i>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</i>as &#8220;Cord and Tish,&#8221; who will provide live coverage of the royal wedding on HBO.&nbsp;</p>
WEDDING FEVER 

On Wednesday, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon appear on The Tonight Show as “Cord and Tish,” who will provide live coverage of the royal wedding on HBO. 

<p>Elaine Welteroth and Yara Shahidi attend the Lower Eastside Girls Club Spring Fling Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
BLOWN AWAY 

Elaine Welteroth and Yara Shahidi attend the Lower Eastside Girls Club Spring Fling Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

<p>Rayah Houston, Pat Houston, Kevin Macdonald, Nicole David&nbsp;and Lisa Erspamer pose at a Cannes Film&nbsp;Festival photo call for the new Whitney Houston documentary, <em>Whitney</em>, on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
GREATEST LOVE 

Rayah Houston, Pat Houston, Kevin Macdonald, Nicole David and Lisa Erspamer pose at a Cannes Film Festival photo call for the new Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney, on Thursday. 

<p>Kaia Gerber attends Levi&#8217;s 501 Day Celebration event in L.A.&nbsp;On wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GOOD JEANS

Kaia Gerber attends Levi’s 501 Day Celebration event in L.A. On wednesday. 

<p>Also at the Levi&#8217;s party, Sza takes the stage for a performance.&nbsp;</p>
'GO,' GIRL

Also at the Levi’s party, Sza takes the stage for a performance. 

<p>Nicki Minaj attends a dinner with Nina Garcia in New York City on Wendesday.&nbsp;</p>
GOING SHEER 

Nicki Minaj attends a dinner with Nina Garcia in New York City on Wendesday. 

<p>Ali Larter arrives at LAX on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING AN ENTRANCE 

Ali Larter arrives at LAX on Wednesday. 

<p>On Wednesday, Marisa Tomei comes out for the Los Angeles opening night of <i>Soft Power</i>.</p>
POWER PLAYER

On Wednesday, Marisa Tomei comes out for the Los Angeles opening night of Soft Power.

<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struts her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
WALK THE WALK 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struts her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills. 

<p><em>Drop the Mic</em> hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin strike a pose at the&nbsp;Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
CREW LOVE

Drop the Mic hosts Method Man and Hailey Baldwin strike a pose at the Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City. 

<p>Nina Dobrev ducks out of the rain into a yellow taxi on Wednesday while out and about in New York.&nbsp;</p>
TAXI!

Nina Dobrev ducks out of the rain into a yellow taxi on Wednesday while out and about in New York. 

<p>Selma Blair runs errands after yoga class on Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
WORK IT OUT

Selma Blair runs errands after yoga class on Wednesday in L.A. 

<p>Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon and Ah-in Yoo make a grand entrance as they arrive at the Cannes Film Festival screening of&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday in France.&nbsp;</p>
TRIPLE THREAT

Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon and Ah-in Yoo make a grand entrance as they arrive at the Cannes Film Festival screening of Burning on Wednesday in France. 

<p>Morena Baccarin brightens up a dreary New York day in a yellow dress on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
MELLOW YELLOW

Morena Baccarin brightens up a dreary New York day in a yellow dress on Wednesday. 

<p>Milla Jovovich arrives at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
YES SHE CANNES

Milla Jovovich arrives at the premiere of Burning on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. 

<p>A makeup-free Miley Cyrus drinks a green juice during a morning shopping trip with her mom.</p>
GOING BARE

A makeup-free Miley Cyrus drinks a green juice during a morning shopping trip with her mom.

<p>Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, walks with husband Hugh Dancy.&nbsp;</p>
SIDE BY SIDE

Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, walks with husband Hugh Dancy. 

<p>Chris Pine arrives at the Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
LOOKING DAPPER

Chris Pine arrives at the Turner Upfront event on Wednesday in New York City.

<p>Bruce Springsteen joins Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio and Joe Long of The Four Seasons for a group photo as the pairget inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.</p>
NEW JERSEY'S FINEST

Bruce Springsteen joins Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio and Joe Long of The Four Seasons for a group photo as the pairget inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Antoni Porowski partners up with Silk to celebrate Bike to Work Week on Wednesday.</p>
DRINK UP

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski partners up with Silk to celebrate Bike to Work Week on Wednesday.

<p>Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke share a sweet embrace at a screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
HUG IT OUT

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke share a sweet embrace at a screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

<p>Dakota Fanning is all smiles as she attends <em>The Alienist</em> FYC event on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S CHAT

Dakota Fanning is all smiles as she attends The Alienist FYC event on Tuesday.

<p>Allison Janney and Debra Messing come close at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.</p>
SCREEN QUEENS

Allison Janney and Debra Messing come close at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.

<p>Jacob Tremblay meets with kids living with&nbsp;craniofacial differences &mdash; he portrayed a character with the condition in <em>Wonder</em>&nbsp;&mdash; at a myFace event.</p>
KIDDING AROUND

Jacob Tremblay meets with kids living with craniofacial differences — he portrayed a character with the condition in Wonder — at a myFace event.

<p>Olivia Culpo and Lea Michele treat themselves at the Kim Crawford Wines &#8220;Sip Into Summer&#8221; Ros&eacute; Party on Tuesday.</p>
CHEERS!

Olivia Culpo and Lea Michele treat themselves at the Kim Crawford Wines “Sip Into Summer” Rosé Party on Tuesday.

<p>Kyle MacLachlan makes his triumphant return to <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> on Tuesday.</p>
ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Kyle MacLachlan makes his triumphant return to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

<p>It&#8217;s a family affair! John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston bring along their kids, daughter Ella and son Benjamin, to an event honoring Travolta during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
FAMILY MATTERS

It’s a family affair! John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston bring along their kids, daughter Ella and son Benjamin, to an event honoring Travolta during the Cannes Film Festival.

<p>Zachary Quinto is ready for his close-up at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

Zachary Quinto is ready for his close-up at the Gersh Upfronts Party on Tuesday.

<p>Thandie Newton gets serious protection from stormtroopers at the screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> on Tuesday.</p>
BOW DOWN

Thandie Newton gets serious protection from stormtroopers at the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Tuesday.

<p>Terru Crews jumps for joy (possibly because of <a href="https://people.com/tv/terry-crews-talks-brooklyn-nine-nine-cancelled-rescued/"><em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>&#8216;s shocking renewal?</a>) during an appearance at SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
'CAUSE HE'S HAPPY!

Terru Crews jumps for joy (possibly because of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s shocking renewal?) during an appearance at SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

<p>Martin Starr, Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew of Silicon Valley fame at the FYC event in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
VALLEY GANG

Martin Starr, Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew of Silicon Valley fame at the FYC event in Hollywood on Tuesday.

<p>Meghan Trainor hits a high note while performing in Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday during an appearance on <i>Today</i>.</p>
BELT IT OUT

Meghan Trainor hits a high note while performing in Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday during an appearance on Today.

<p>Robert De Niro and chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa strike a pose while arriving at the launch of the Nobu Hotel in London on Tuesday.</p>
DO THE WAVE

Robert De Niro and chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa strike a pose while arriving at the launch of the Nobu Hotel in London on Tuesday.

<p>Sam Smith gets the crowd on their feet while performing onstage in Barcelona on Tuesday during his The Thrill of It All tour.</p>
ROCK THE MIC

Sam Smith gets the crowd on their feet while performing onstage in Barcelona on Tuesday during his The Thrill of It All tour.

<p>Kelly Bensimon sprints down the street while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
ON THE RUN

Kelly Bensimon sprints down the street while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

<p>Giada DiLaurentis celebrates after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Maryland.</p>
HOME RUN!

Giada DiLaurentis celebrates after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Maryland.

<p>Kate Mara and Nina Agdal crack each other up while arriving at the Belvedere Vodka Ginger Zest Launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Kate Mara and Nina Agdal crack each other up while arriving at the Belvedere Vodka Ginger Zest Launch on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Portia de Rossi gets animated while chatting with wife Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday during a taping of <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i>.</p>
SHOCK AND AWE

Portia de Rossi gets animated while chatting with wife Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

<p>Emmy Rossum is all smiles while grabbing a cup of coffee on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
SNACK ATTACK

Emmy Rossum is all smiles while grabbing a cup of coffee on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

<p>Rachel Weisz shows off her growing baby bump on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.</p>
NEW YORK MINUTE

Rachel Weisz shows off her growing baby bump on Tuesday while out and about in New York City.

<p>Rita Ora sparkles onstage while performing in Manchester, England on Tuesday.</p>
SHINE BRIGHT

Rita Ora sparkles onstage while performing in Manchester, England on Tuesday.

<p>Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Joe Jonas cuddle up to one another as they arrive at the Nine All Stars Event on Tuesday in Sydney.</p>
THREE'S COMPANY

Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Joe Jonas cuddle up to one another as they arrive at the Nine All Stars Event on Tuesday in Sydney.

<p>Candice Bergen, Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen arrive at the&nbsp;Paramount &amp; Lindt&#8217;s screening of <i>Book Club </i>on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
READ ALL ABOUT IT

Candice Bergen, Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen arrive at the Paramount & Lindt’s screening of Book Club on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Chopard event during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Chopard event during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

<p>Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica and their daughter Sascha come together at The Robin Hood Foundation benefit on Monday.</p>
FAMILY FUN NIGHT

Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica and their daughter Sascha come together at The Robin Hood Foundation benefit on Monday.

<p>Also at the benefit event, Jennifer Lopez brings down the house with a memorable performance on Monday night.</p>
SING OUT LOUD

Also at the benefit event, Jennifer Lopez brings down the house with a memorable performance on Monday night.

<p>Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne are mirror images of each other at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne are mirror images of each other at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.

<p>Ryan Reynolds only has eyes for wife Blake Lively at the N.Y.C. screening of <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Monday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Ryan Reynolds only has eyes for wife Blake Lively at the N.Y.C. screening of Deadpool 2 on Monday.

<p>On Monday, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty and Joshua Jackson pose together inside The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala, where Beatty was one of the stars being honored.</p>
A DAY TO REMEMBER

On Monday, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty and Joshua Jackson pose together inside The Actors Fund of America’s Annual Gala, where Beatty was one of the stars being honored.

<p>A bundled-up George Clooney is spotted on the set of <em>Catch-22</em> in Italy.</p>
KEEPING WARM

A bundled-up George Clooney is spotted on the set of Catch-22 in Italy.

<p>A bikini-clad Michelle Rodriguez shows off her toned physique at the pool during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
SOAKING UP THE SUN

A bikini-clad Michelle Rodriguez shows off her toned physique at the pool during the Cannes Film Festival.

<p>On Monday, Uma Thurman strikes a pose at The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala in New York City.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

On Monday, Uma Thurman strikes a pose at The Actors Fund of America’s Annual Gala in New York City.

<p>Travis Scott puts his game face on as he throws out a t-shirt into the crowd at Game One of the&nbsp;Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.</p>
HAVING A BALL

Travis Scott puts his game face on as he throws out a t-shirt into the crowd at Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

<p>John Travolta plays photographer at a photo call for&nbsp;a sit-down with the actor about <em>Gotti&nbsp;</em>during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
OH SHOOT

John Travolta plays photographer at a photo call for a sit-down with the actor about Gotti during the Cannes Film Festival.

<p>Jenna Dewan gets a lift from her <em>World Of Dance</em> co-star, Derek Hough, during their appearance at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Jenna Dewan gets a lift from her World Of Dance co-star, Derek Hough, during their appearance at BUILD Studios on Monday.

<p>Derek Jeter and longtime love Hannah attend the athlete&#8217;s sister Sharlee&#8217;s launch event for her new book, <em>The Stuff</em>, on Monday.</p>
GOOD STUFF

Derek Jeter and longtime love Hannah attend the athlete’s sister Sharlee’s launch event for her new book, The Stuff, on Monday.

<p>Shortly after <a href="https://people.com/tv/taraji-p-henson-engaged/">announcing her engagement</a>, Taraji P. Henson shows off her sparkler at the&nbsp;Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
RING THE ALARM

Shortly after announcing her engagement, Taraji P. Henson shows off her sparkler at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.

<p>The dynamic onscreen duo, Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler, pose backstage at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
TOGETHER AGAIN

The dynamic onscreen duo, Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler, pose backstage at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday. 

<p>Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich enjoy their time with Chewbacca at the <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
GOING SOLO

Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich enjoy their time with Chewbacca at the Solo: A Star Wars Story photo call at the Cannes Film Festival.

<p>Joined by her pup, Serena Williams lands in France for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
HOLD ME CLOSE

Joined by her pup, Serena Williams lands in France for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

<p>Leslie Jones sneakily pops her head out from backstage at The Robin Hood Foundation&#8217;s benefit event, where Jennifer Lopez performed on Monday.</p>
THERE SHE IS

Leslie Jones sneakily pops her head out from backstage at The Robin Hood Foundation’s benefit event, where Jennifer Lopez performed on Monday.

<p>Laura Linney and Liam Neeson have themselves a <em>Love Actually</em> reunion backstage at the Webby Awards on Monday.</p>
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Laura Linney and Liam Neeson have themselves a Love Actually reunion backstage at the Webby Awards on Monday.

<p>Better from the back! Cate Blanchett gives us a full-length view at her multi-colored gown at a Monday screening of <em>Blackkklansman</em>.</p>
A LOOK BACK

Better from the back! Cate Blanchett gives us a full-length view at her multi-colored gown at a Monday screening of Blackkklansman.

<p>Christina Hendricks totes an adorable watermelon clutch at the&nbsp;NBCUniversal Upfront&nbsp;Presentation on Monday.</p>
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Christina Hendricks totes an adorable watermelon clutch at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation on Monday.

<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spotted riding an N.Y.C. Citi Bike on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
ROLL WITH IT 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spotted riding an N.Y.C. Citi Bike on Monday. 

<p><i>World of Dance</i> stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo attend the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LEAN ON ME 

World of Dance stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo attend the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation Monday in N.Y.C. 

<p>Also at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Milo Ventimiglia and <i>This Is Us</i> costar Mandy Moore pose for photos.&nbsp;</p>
LET'S DO THIS

Also at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Milo Ventimiglia and This Is Us costar Mandy Moore pose for photos. 

<p>Sarah Shahi happily stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.</p>
PEACE OUT

Sarah Shahi happily stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

<p><em>Deadpool 2</em> director David Leitch joins the film&#8217;s cast&nbsp;&mdash; comprised of&nbsp;Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Josh Brolin&nbsp;&mdash; at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
GANG'S ALL HERE

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch joins the film’s cast — comprised of Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Josh Brolin — at BUILD Studios on Monday.

<p>On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London.</p>
RADIO STAR

On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London.

<p>Bradley Cooper is spotted at New York&#8217;s JFK Airport on Friday.</p>
JETTING OFF

Bradley Cooper is spotted at New York’s JFK Airport on Friday.

<p><em>Black Panther</em> star Chadwick Boseman receives an honorary doctorate degree at the Howard University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.</p>
IT'S AN HONOR

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman receives an honorary doctorate degree at the Howard University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.

<p>Damian Lewis and wife&nbsp;Helen McCrory cozy up to each other at the&nbsp;The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball to celebrate the theatre&#8217;s 200th birthday in London on Sunday.</p>
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory cozy up to each other at the The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball to celebrate the theatre’s 200th birthday in London on Sunday.

<p>Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the Meadow&#8217;s Movement event on Saturday.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the Meadow’s Movement event on Saturday.

<p>Jennifer Garner can&#8217;t help but smile while holding flowers on Mother&#8217;s Day.</p>
FLOWER GIRL

Jennifer Garner can’t help but smile while holding flowers on Mother’s Day.

<p>Elsa Pataky stylishly arrives at the Camilla and Marc show during Fashion Week in Australia on Sunday.</p>
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Elsa Pataky stylishly arrives at the Camilla and Marc show during Fashion Week in Australia on Sunday.

<p>Common poses for pics while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Friday.</p>
SIRIUS BUSINESS

Common poses for pics while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Friday.

<p>Jack Black poses with the cast of &#8220;School of Rock&#8221; backstage following the group&#8217;s Saturday performance.</p>
ROCKING OUT

Jack Black poses with the cast of “School of Rock” backstage following the group’s Saturday performance.

<p>Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
ON THE BLOCK 

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez step out in N.Y.C. on Friday. 

<p>Joan Collins poses with her likeness after sitting for a live sculpting for the Penny Brohn UK Charity Friday in London.&nbsp;</p>
SEEING DOUBLE 

Joan Collins poses with her likeness after sitting for a live sculpting for the Penny Brohn UK Charity Friday in London. 

<p><i>American Idol</i> judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry&nbsp;and Luke Bryan arrive on Sunday at a Los&nbsp;Angeles taping.&nbsp;</p>
JUDGES & JURY

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive on Sunday at a Los Angeles taping. 

<p>Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman leave the birthday girl&#8217;s 1920s-themed party&nbsp;Saturday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
READY TO ROAR

Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman leave the birthday girl’s 1920s-themed party Saturday in L.A. 

<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Matt Dillion attends a photo call for <i>The House That Jack&nbsp;Built </i>during the Cannes&nbsp;Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
WELCOME TO MY HOUSE

On Monday, Matt Dillion attends a photo call for The House That Jack Built during the Cannes Film Festival. 

<p>Stars Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella walk the red carpet at the <i>Farenheit 451</i> Cannes screening on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
HEATING UP 

Stars Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella walk the red carpet at the Farenheit 451 Cannes screening on Saturday. 

<p>Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni get silly at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR 

Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni get silly at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on Sunday. 

<p>DJ Eric Sean, Nick Cannon and DJ&nbsp;Supa party&nbsp;Saturday&nbsp;at Flamingo Las Vegas&#8217; GO Pool&nbsp;Dayclub.</p>
POOL BOYS 

DJ Eric Sean, Nick Cannon and DJ Supa party Saturday at Flamingo Las Vegas’ GO Pool Dayclub.

<p>An unrecognizable Tom Hardy films his upcoming Al Capone biopic, <i>Fonzo</i>, on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING MOBBED

An unrecognizable Tom Hardy films his upcoming Al Capone biopic, Fonzo, on Friday. 

<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/john-stamos-welcomes-son-william-christopher/">New parents</a> John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend the 2018 Best Buddies Mother&#8217;s Day Brunch hosted by Vanessa and Gina Hudgens in Malibu, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WATCH THE HAIR

New parents John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend the 2018 Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch hosted by Vanessa and Gina Hudgens in Malibu, California, on Saturday. 

<p>Kendall Jenner makes an elegant appearance at the screening of <em>Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)</em> during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France, on Saturday.</p>
SUNKISSED ON THE RIVIERA

Kendall Jenner makes an elegant appearance at the screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France, on Saturday.

<p>Salma Hayek poses for a stunning photo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
WITH WIND IN HER HAIR

Salma Hayek poses for a stunning photo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Sunday. 

<p>RuPaul speaks during the ribbon cutting at the 4th Annual RuPaul&#8217;s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WERQ

RuPaul speaks during the ribbon cutting at the 4th Annual RuPaul’s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday. 

<p>The <em>DuckTales</em> cast &mdash;&nbsp;Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye,&nbsp; David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi and&nbsp;Bobby Moynihan &mdash; link up at&nbsp;Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest at&nbsp;Disneyland Resort in&nbsp;Anaheim, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
EVERYBODY GET SILLY

The DuckTales cast — Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye,  David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi and Bobby Moynihan — link up at Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.  

<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Julianne Moore attend Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes Friday in Cannes, France.</p>
FRIENDS IN FRANCE

Lupita Nyong’o and Julianne Moore attend Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes Friday in Cannes, France.

<p>Amber Heard films on Saturday during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.&nbsp;</p>
RED HOT RIDE

Amber Heard films on Saturday during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. 

<p>Taylor Swift performs on Friday&nbsp;in&nbsp;Santa Clara, California, during a stop on her&nbsp;2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.&nbsp;</p>
SINGIN' IN SEQUIN

Taylor Swift performs on Friday in Santa Clara, California, during a stop on her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. 

<p>Comedians&nbsp;Ali Wong, Tig Notaro Martin Short and Judd Apatow pose together at the Netflix is a Joke Panel, held on Friday at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;</p>
NOTHING BUT LAUGHS

Comedians Ali Wong, Tig Notaro Martin Short and Judd Apatow pose together at the Netflix is a Joke Panel, held on Friday at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. 

<p>Connie Britton delivers the keynote address for the USC School of Dramatic Arts&#8217; Commencement Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles, California.</p>
CONNIE'S COMMENCEMENT

Connie Britton delivers the keynote address for the USC School of Dramatic Arts’ Commencement Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles, California.

<p>Jessica Simpson is positively glowing at the 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards.</p>
MELLOW IN YELLOW

Jessica Simpson is positively glowing at the 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards.

<p>Mel B is one hot mama as she heads to the British LGBT Awards with look-alike daughter Phoenix Chi on Friday.</p>
MOM'S THE WORD

Mel B is one hot mama as she heads to the British LGBT Awards with look-alike daughter Phoenix Chi on Friday.

<p>Bow down! Bella Hadid stylishly attends a screening of <em>Ash Is The Purest White</em>.</p>
STYLE STAR

Bow down! Bella Hadid stylishly attends a screening of Ash Is The Purest White.

<p>Dan Stevens stops by BUILD Studio to discuss <em>Legion</em> on Friday.</p>
BUILD ME UP

Dan Stevens stops by BUILD Studio to discuss Legion on Friday.

