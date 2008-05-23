Star Tracks - Friday, May 23, 2008

IN THE SWING

Credit: Flynet

An expectant Gwen Stefani gets a kick out of giggling son Kingston at a Beverly Hills park Wednesday. There's more fun to be had when her little guy celebrates his second birthday on May 26.

OVER THE MOON

Credit: SDFL / Splash News Online

Fresh from their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz still have that newlywed glow as they arrive Thursday at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The couple will celebrate their one-week anniversary on Saturday.

ROCKING THE BOAT

Credit: Gotcha Images / Splash News Online

It's a party! Lindsay Lohan goes hand-in-hand with Samantha Ronson during a party aboard Diddy's yacht Thursday in Cannes.

HOST WITH THE MOST

Credit: ANG/Fame Pictures

Earlier in the night, Sean 'Diddy' Combs keeps his celebrity guests – including Lindsay Lohan – entertained during a bash at the VIP Room in Cannes

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Credit: Eric Gray/BuzzFoto

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in an always-reliable little black dress while out in Westwood, Calif., on Thursday.

BOSTON PUBLIC

Credit: Central Image Agency/ LDP Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share a sweet moment away from the action on the court Thursday as the Boston Celtics lose 103-97 to the Detroit Pistons at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Boston's TD Banknorth Garden.

EASY BEING GREEN

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty

Alicia Keys honors students at the Frederick A. Douglass High School in New Orleans for their environmental work on Thursday. The Grammy winner was there on behalf of Keys to Innovation, an initiative she helped launch to applaud inner-city schools for starting inventive environmental programs.

SEEING DOUBLE

Credit: ANG/Fame Pictures

Celine Dion – and husband Rene – wax enthusiastic about their latest honor: receiving wax figures at the Grevin Museum in Paris on Thursday. Which one's the real Celine? Hint: She's wearing France's Legion of Honor medal, which she received earlier in the day.

GREAT WHITE WAY

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Natalie Portman makes a white-hot arrival at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS fund-raiser in Cannes on Thursday, where she joined a star-studded guest list including Madonna and Sharon Stone.

CAUSE CELEB

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A Chanel handbag – going once, going twice! Madonna plays auctioneer at Thursday's amfAR Cinema Against AIDS fund-raiser. The winning bid? 300,000 Euros (over $471,000) for the bag, which she carried to the event. The Material Mom also screened a clip of I Am Because We Are, her documentary about orphans in Malawi.

BROTHERS GRIM

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Sunglasses can't camouflage the serious-looking Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – as they take their sibling act to the L.A. streets on Wednesday. Later that night, the trio rocked the house at the American Idol season finale.

RIDIN' HIGH

Credit: Tom/DS-ISM/Flynet

Seal gets some pointers from his 2-year-old son Henry on how to take his java to go during a coffee run in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Credit: Nick Sadler/Startraks

Wearing her heart on her weave, Amy Winehouse joins her parents Thursday at the Ivor Novello Awards, held at London's Grosvenor House. Because the troubled singer arrived late, her father accepted top song prize on her behalf.

GLOBE-TROTTER

Credit: Elliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

After catching an NBA playoff game in Boston last week, jet-setting newlyweds Beyoncé and Jay-Z (not shown) touch down in Nice, France, on Thursday.

LICENSE TO DRIVE

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

In a departure from his bitter war of words with ex-wife Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen shares a light moment with Michael Jordan (check out the vanity plate!) while filming a Hanes commercial Wednesday in L.A.

