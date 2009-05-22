Star Tracks: Friday, May 22, 2009
LOW RIDER
Oversized shades, check! Harem pants, check! Fergie looks every bit the rock star while arriving at the BBC with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates (not pictured) Friday in London. The band will release its latest album, The E.N.D., on June 9.
'KILLER' LOOK
Bye-bye, blonde! Kate Hudson takes a walk over to the dark side, ditching her golden tresses Thursday on the Oklahoma City set of the film The Killer Inside Me. The actress costars with Casey Affleck and Jessica Alba in the crime drama, based on the 1952 Jim Thompson novel about a psychotic Texas sheriff.
WHAT A MATCH-UP!
Like father, like son! Donning matching button-down shirts and dark trousers, Tom Cruise and his son Connor, 14, take in the action courtside while attending game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the hometown Lakers were bested by the Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Thursday.
SISTER ACT
It's no act! Selena Gomez and her Ramona and Beezus costar Joey King bond even when the cameras aren't rolling during a beverage break at a Vancouver Starbucks on Thursday.
DUUUUDE!
Rock on! Hugh Jackman straps on a six-string and channels his inner rocker as he hangs backstage with Constantine Maroulis at the former American Idol star's Broadway musical, Rock of Ages, on Thursday. Maroulis recently scored a Tony nomination for his role as a wannabe '80s hair-metal singer.
SOLO ARTIST
With no sign of her two most recent male companions – Aubrey "Drake" Graham, whom she was spotted smooching, and pal Pete Wentz – Rihanna goes it alone while stepping out in New York Thursday.
SHOP AROUND
After rocking out at a music festival recently, Audrina Patridge steps out for some shopping Thursday in Los Angeles. Among her reported stops: a visit to trendy store Maxfield and a Chanel boutique.
ROLE PLAY
Just call it a casual workplace! Natalie Portman is dressed down – to stay in character – on the set of her new movie, Hesher, filming Wednesday in Van Nuys, Calif.
ALL ABOARD!
Jim Carrey whoops it up Thursday at a launch event for Disney's A Christmas Carol train tour at L.A.'s Union Station. The 40-city rail tour – which will feature props from the film (out in theaters Nov. 6) – is winding its way around the country, ending at New York's Grand Central Terminal on Oct. 30.
TIE ONE ON
After a bright arrival earlier in the week, Twilight's Robert Pattinson brings out his best threads – a Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo – for amfAR's annual Cinema Against AIDS gala during the Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, France, on Thursday.
RED SHOE DIARIES
Follow the leader! Drew Barrymore adds a pop of color to her casual ensemble with a pair of red sneakers during an afternoon walk with her pet pup in West Hollywood on Thursday.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
The day after his second-place finish on American Idol's shocking finale, Adam Lambert smiles for the camera outside a Hollywood television studio on Thursday. The singer told PEOPLE after the surprising season ender that getting to perform alongside Queen and KISS was "winning" for him.
BABY'S DAY OUT
What a face! Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who is in town to promote her upcoming role on the new Melrose Place, enjoys a day out with 6-month-old son Bronx in New York City on Thursday.
I SPY
A uniquely dressed Lady Gaga (Cropped leather jacket and leotard? Check!) has her own peep show as she checks out the scenery Thursday during a stroll through the streets of Sydney, Australia. The singer is Down Under touring with the Pussycat Dolls.
'GIRL' POWER
It's the fab four! Back together on familiar territory, Gossip Girl stars (from left) Leighton Meester, Jessica Szohr, Taylor Momsen and Blake Lively reunite at the CW's upfront presentation for the network's fall shows Thursday at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
HOT WHEELS
Also at the amfAR bash on Thursday, Inglourious Basterds star Diane Kruger takes the reigns of her new ride while boyfriend Joshua Jackson looks on.