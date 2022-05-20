Tracy Morgan Hosts a Gala in N.Y.C., Plus Ciara, Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain, the Dior Show and More
Breath of 'Fresh Air'
Tracy Morgan gets all dressed up to host the Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Take It Low
Ciara shows off her incredible dance skills on May 19 as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and the debut of Pay with Change at Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C.
Back at It
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain attend HBO's Scenes from a Marriage screening and conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Fab Four
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are flanked by Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy on May 19 at the Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California.
Tailor Made
Colton Haynes, Rumer Willis and Ally Maki attend the star-studded Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California, on May 19.
One Cute Couple
Also at the Dior show on May 19: newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
Turn About
Anne Hathaway glows on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time in France.
Lip Service
Miles Teller plants one on wife Keleigh on May 19 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Look of Love
Also at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on May 19, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make their red carpet debut.
He's Top(s)
Tom Cruise hits the runway — er, red carpet — at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.
Party On
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris stick together on May 19 at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere afterparty in London.
Happy to Be 'Hear'
Harry Styles puts on his listening ears as Spotify celebrates the release of his new album Harry's House on May 19 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Dates
Gary Dourdan, Eva Longoria and Nicky Jam pause for a picture at the Global Gift Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the JW Marriott in France on May 19.
LBD Love
Emmy Rossum makes an entrance at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Go with the Flow
Noomi Rapace steps out in Cannes, France, on May 20 as the Cannes Film Festival continues.
'Bee' Prepared
Angelina Jolie meets with Munichan Kung, the MJP Foundation's Country Director, at the MJP Foundation headquarters in Cambodia during the latest visit with Guerlain and UNESCO for the Women for Bees Programme.
Toast of the Town
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get all dressed up on May 19 for the Paramount Upfront at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.
Here's Looking at You
Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles gets to the point at the CW Upfront in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Cool Comfort
Suki Waterhouse keeps it casual on May 18 while out in Los Angeles.
Two Thumbs Up
Harry Styles performs on Today in N.Y.C. wearing a neon green, brown and black striped jumpsuit on May 19.
Feelin' Good as Hell
Lizzo shows off her smile while speaking onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Rocking the Carpet
Maisie Williams rocks an edgy red carpet look at the premiere of FX's Pistol in L.A. on May 18.
Curb Appeal
Hailey Bieber takes a stroll in L.A. on May 18.
Phone a Friend
Lana Del Rey wears denim on denim as she runs errands in L.A. on May 18.
Here's The Thing
Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger attend the L.A. FYC Event for The Thing About Pam on May 18 in L.A.
Lots of Leather
Kim Kardashian wears a Balenciaga motorcycle jacket as she heads out for an evening in L.A. on May 16.
Conversations with Friends
Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn of Conversations with Friends pose with pal Phoebe Bridgers at the ELLE Hollywood Rising event in L.A. on May 18.
Opposites Attract
Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 'Cam for a Cause' Inaugural Gala in L.A. on May 18.
Famous Friends
Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres hang out in L.A. while filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 18.
To the Rescue
John Mulaney, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg pose with Chip and Dale at the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers premiere on May 18 in Hollywood.
Getting into Character
Tom Holland gets into character as he films The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Here's Harry!
Harry Styles gets ready to spill — and sing — while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Ciao, Bella!
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take in the sights of Venice, Italy, on May 18.
Speaker of the House
Taylor Swift gives the commencement address to NYU grads on May 18 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
New Look
Matthew Rhys films scenes for Perry Mason in Los Angeles on May 17.
Rest & Relaxation
Shawn Mendes takes five on a park bench in Toronto on May 18.
Happy to Be Here
Julia Roberts films Leave the World Behind in New York's Sunken Meadow State Park on May 17.
Looking Fierce
Amy Schumer gets glam on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.
Happy Faces
Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner grab lunch in Beverly Hills on May 17.
Walk the Walk
As she prepares to kick off her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Color Blocking
John Cena and Mindy Kaling pair up at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in New York City on May 18.
Trouble Maker
Common speaks onstage as a Good Trouble Talk participant during the 2022 John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on May 17.
Flower Child
Hilary Duff arrives to her New York City hotel on May 17 following the ABC Disney Upfront.
Seeing Stars
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile for the cameras on May 17 at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Cannes Do
Édgar Ramírez heads to a Cannes Film Festival jury photo call as the fest gets underway in France on May 18.
Starry Night
Jury member Rebecca Hall hits the stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 17.
Back Atcha
Eva Longoria heads up the iconic steps at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.
Hot Seat
Jenna Dewan attends the DSW x Jenna Dewan Collection dinner in Los Angeles on May 17.
Dinner à Deux
Following his show in Paris, Chris Rock grabs dinner at the historic Laperouse Restaurant with restaurant impresario Gregory Lentz.
Three of a Kind
Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media Presented by A&E at The Pool in N.Y.C. on May 17.
Fine Dining
Kristen Schaal attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' The Bobs' Burgers Movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 17.
Film Forum
Also at the Bob's Burgers premiere on May 17: a blonde Tiffany Haddish.
Three's Company
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building get together on May 17 at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in N.Y.C.
Sweet Treats
A smiling Christina Milian heads out of Beignet Box Cafe in Los Angeles on May 17.
Face First
Theo James and Rose Leslie have a moment on May 17 at the Sky's Up Next event in London.
Casual Cool
Naomi Watts looks summer-ready on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.
Top Prize
Princess Beatrice attends the Oscar's Book Prize 2022 event in association with The Evening Standard at The Ivy Club in London on May 17.
Best Buds
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Eva Longoria basks in the sunshine at the Hôtel Martinez while attending Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17.
Power Pose
Drew Barrymore rocks a white suit at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Lady in Red
Miley Cyrus performs at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16 in N.Y.C.
Isn't It Marvelous?
Reid Scott and Rachel Brosnahan film The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Flower Child
Pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a floral dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on May 16.
What's Up?
George Clooney directs The Boys in the Boat in Oxfordshire, England, on May 17.
Dream Team
Miguel and Diplo team up at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 15 following the Billboard Music Awards.
True Blue
Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 16 ahead of her first book release, How To Be a Boss B*tch.
Going for Gold
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Sandra Oh, Ashley Park and Randall Park attend 'Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan Asian Emmy Contenders' on May 16 in L.A.
Feeling Blue
Shawn Mendes gives a wave to the crowd during the Juno Awards in Toronto on May 15.
They Come in Peace
Nick Jonas and Shakira hit the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16, to talk up their new show, Dancing with Myself.