Star Tracks: Friday, May, 20, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

CHIC HAPPENS

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Halle Berry cozies up to Katie Holmes Thursday for the opening of the Beauty Culture exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DINERS CLUB

Credit: X17

It's a date! Kim Kardashian makes a love connection with beau Kris Humphries while making her way into L.A.'s Boa Steakhouse on Thursday.

3 of 15

TK-XOXO

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov

Looks like they survived one night in Bangkok! Bradley Cooper jokingly takes one on the chin from costar Mike Tyson at the Hollywood premiere of The Hangover Part II on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

NATURE WALK

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Kate Beckinsale, whose ex Michael Sheen recently revealed he is dating Rachel McAdams, gets some fresh air Thursday in Los Angeles with her windswept pooch Ingrid.

Advertisement

5 of 15

VARSITY CITY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson holds on tight to fiancé Eric Johnson, who rocks his high school varsity jacket for date night in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

6 of 15

HIGHER GROUND

Credit: X17

Competitive couple Josh Duhamel and Fergie take their love of exercise to new heights, hiking through L.A.'s Runyon Canyon on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ALL ABOARD!

Credit: Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin

Ready to set sail? Funnyman Jimmy Fallon tests his sea legs – on dry land! – during a photo shoot for GQ Thursday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

L.A. BUFF

Credit: Fame

A strapping Shia LaBeouf tunes out to his iPod while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

PETAL PUSHER

Credit: INF

Anne Hathaway sweetens up her stroll with a bouquet of flowers Thursday while stepping out in London, where the actress is set to begin shooting The Dark Knight Rises.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

'CANNES' BUY ME LOVE

Credit: Nicolas Genin/Abaca

Patrick Dempsey makes a snap decision Thursday, causing a fan frenzy during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

KID 'N' PLAY

Credit: Fame

Jennifer Garner takes in the sun and sand at a Santa Monica playground with daughter Seraphina, 2, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

LAST LOOK

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Kelly Ripa dares to bare in a nearly-backless dress Thursday after making an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TRAIN SPOTTING

Credit: National Photo Group

On an endorphins high, a post-workout Jake Gyllenhaal maintains his cool while leaving a Studio City, Calif., gym on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

STRAP-HAPPY

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks takes time off from her studies at Harvard Business School to raise the curve at the CW's upfront presentation Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

THICK AS THIEVES

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

No bad blood here! After brawling during the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga cozy up alongside costars Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita and Kathy Wakile during a visit to Sirius XM Radio Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff