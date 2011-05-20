Star Tracks: Friday, May, 20, 2011
CHIC HAPPENS
Halle Berry cozies up to Katie Holmes Thursday for the opening of the Beauty Culture exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City, Calif.
DINERS CLUB
It's a date! Kim Kardashian makes a love connection with beau Kris Humphries while making her way into L.A.'s Boa Steakhouse on Thursday.
TK-XOXO
Looks like they survived one night in Bangkok! Bradley Cooper jokingly takes one on the chin from costar Mike Tyson at the Hollywood premiere of The Hangover Part II on Thursday.
NATURE WALK
Kate Beckinsale, whose ex Michael Sheen recently revealed he is dating Rachel McAdams, gets some fresh air Thursday in Los Angeles with her windswept pooch Ingrid.
VARSITY CITY
Jessica Simpson holds on tight to fiancé Eric Johnson, who rocks his high school varsity jacket for date night in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
HIGHER GROUND
Competitive couple Josh Duhamel and Fergie take their love of exercise to new heights, hiking through L.A.'s Runyon Canyon on Thursday.
ALL ABOARD!
Ready to set sail? Funnyman Jimmy Fallon tests his sea legs – on dry land! – during a photo shoot for GQ Thursday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
L.A. BUFF
A strapping Shia LaBeouf tunes out to his iPod while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.
PETAL PUSHER
Anne Hathaway sweetens up her stroll with a bouquet of flowers Thursday while stepping out in London, where the actress is set to begin shooting The Dark Knight Rises.
'CANNES' BUY ME LOVE
Patrick Dempsey makes a snap decision Thursday, causing a fan frenzy during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
KID 'N' PLAY
Jennifer Garner takes in the sun and sand at a Santa Monica playground with daughter Seraphina, 2, on Thursday.
LAST LOOK
Kelly Ripa dares to bare in a nearly-backless dress Thursday after making an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
TRAIN SPOTTING
On an endorphins high, a post-workout Jake Gyllenhaal maintains his cool while leaving a Studio City, Calif., gym on Wednesday.
STRAP-HAPPY
Tyra Banks takes time off from her studies at Harvard Business School to raise the curve at the CW's upfront presentation Thursday in New York.
THICK AS THIEVES
No bad blood here! After brawling during the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga cozy up alongside costars Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita and Kathy Wakile during a visit to Sirius XM Radio Thursday in New York.