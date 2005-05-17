Star Tracks - Friday, May 20, 2005
NICE GIRLS
Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen do their best to blend in at Nice International Airport in France on Thursday. The sisters left behind their New York City homestead for the star-studded Cannes Film Festival.
DOUBLE VISION
Later that day, Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate don their finest haute couture for amfAR's 12th Cinema Against AIDS benefit in Cannes. The annual black-tie gala, also attended by Elton John and Sharon Stone, over the years has raised $15 million for AIDS research.
SIPPING SISTERS
Britney Spears and sister Jamie-Lynn chill outside an L.A. Starbucks on Wednesday. The previous night, about 3.6 million people tuned in for the premiere episode of Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, the pregnant pop star's UPN reality show with husband Kevin Federline.
UNLIKELY SHIPMATES
Kid Rock, sporting the word "RICH" on his rear, welcomes Elton John's betrothed, David Furnish, aboard a boat built for two in Cannes on Wednesday. Rock and Furnish, who shares a villa nearby with John, both partied just a few days earlier at La Fete Noir, a bash thrown by jeweler Chopard that also brought out Salma Hayek, Sharon Stone and other stars.
LETTUCE ALONE!
Tommy Lee and Tara Reid react to their uninvited guests while lunching in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The couple have been spending plenty of time together as of late: Reid hooked up with Lee in Las Vegas on April 29 and then joined the drummer on tour with his band Motley Crue.
GREEN DAY
A color-coordinated Julia Roberts basks in the sunny weather during a stroll on New York City's Madison Avenue on Wednesday. The Oscar winner's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, turn 6 months old on May 28.
NEO ROMANCE?
Keanu Reeves leaves Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala with an unidentified gal pal on Wednesday. Reeves is back in L.A. after wrapping the drama Il Mare – which reteams him with his Speed costar Sandra Bullock – in Chicago.
HEAD AND SHOULDERS
Andre Agassi gives 19-month-old daughter Jaz (who turns 2 in October) a lift while wandering the streets of Paris on Wednesday. The tennis champ is in town with his family (including wife Steffi Graf and son Jaden, 3) to play in the French Open, which kicks off on Monday. He previously won the tournament in 1999.
CREATIVE ENERGY
Drew Barrymore and boyfriend Fabrizio Moretti fuel up and hit an art supply store in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The couple have been busy: Barrymore is filming the drama Lucky You with Robert Downey Jr. and Moretti's band, The Strokes, are putting the finishing touches on their third album.
STROLLER COASTER
David Beckham goes buggy, pushing a pram in Madrid on Tuesday (he plays for the Spanish soccer team Real Madrid). Who's the baby on board? Beckham's 3-month-old son Cruz, with wife Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham (who joins brothers Brooklyn, 6, and Romeo, 2).