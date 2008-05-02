Star Tracks - Friday, May 2, 2008
STAR BRIGHT
Sean "Diddy" Combs reaches for the stars Friday, unveiling his hard-earned place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TURN AROUND
After enjoying a formal night out with fiancé Pete Wentz, Ashlee Simpson pops up in London Friday, where she signed autographs for fans before heading into the Riverside Studios.
MINNIE MOUSE CLUB
What's not to smile about? Miley Cyrus shares a magic moment with Minnie Mouse at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday. The singer is in Disney World, where she'll take center stage Saturday at the Disney Channel Games.
IN CAHOOTS
Cameron Diaz gets a little support from smiling costar Ashton Kutcher in her first public appearance since her father's death. The duo lit up the red carpet – and even inspired a screaming match among their fans – Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of What Happens In Vegas at the Mann Village Theatre.
SLING SHOT
Though he suffered a ruptured tendon during Monday night's show, Dancing With the Stars contender Cristian de la Fuente works through the pain, reporting for rehearsals Thursday in Los Angeles.
SURPRISE PARTY
Out on the town celebrating her 23rd birthday on Friday, pop star Lily Allen is treated with a candle-lit birthday cake outside The Groucho Club in London's Soho neighborhood.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Who knew she was a hockey fan? Mary-Kate Olsen is relieved there's a barrier between her and the action on the ice as she watches the New York Rangers – sans star forward Sean Avery – beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
MIC CHECK
LeAnn Rimes works the stage during a concert at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. The country star has been on the Poets amp Pirates tour with Kenny Chesney, who recently injured his right foot when it got jammed between a hydraulic lift and the stage.
SHE GOT 'GAME'
The Game star Tia Mowry – who tied the knot with actor Cory Hardrict April 20 – vamps it up at TV Guide's Sexiest Stars party at L.A. restaurant Katsuya on Thursday.
GOLD RUSH
Sure, she tied one on with Justin Timberlake the night before, but Madonna is as good as gold Thursday after wrapping up an appearance on BET's 106 amp Park to promote her new album Hard Candy.
GRAB YOUR PARTNER
Shall we dance? Kate Bosworth and her model-beau James Rousseau look ready to do a two-step after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. The actress has recently been making the publicity rounds for her gambling drama 21.
SILENT FILM
Ready to rule as her alter ego Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester commands silence Wednesday while filming scenes for Gossip Girl on New York's Upper East Side.
BEARY TOUCHING
Kim Kardashian cuddles up to a koala during a visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Natalie Portman and her folk-rocker boyfriend Devendra Banhart stay close at hand – and keep their eyes peeled – as they stroll her pup through New York City's West Village neighborhood on Thursday.
FLYING HIGH
Hilary Swank takes a trip back in time – and emerges as legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart – for the title role in the biopic Amelia, shooting in Toronto on Thursday.
KICKS ARE FOR KIDS
After making his Broadway debut, A Chorus Line star Mario Lopez gets a kick out of giving an impromptu dance lesson at the Windows Live Portrait Studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday.