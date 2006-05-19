Star Tracks - Friday, May 19, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 13

WINNING SMILE

Credit: Marsland/INFGOFF

Penelope Cruz melts hearts during a photo call for her film Volver at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The drama, directed by Cruz's frequent collaborator Pedro Almodovar, is in competition for the fest's coveted Palme d'Or prize.

2 of 13

ROUGH STUFF

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Snap! Jessica Alba takes a swing at the paparazzi in Los Angeles recently. But don't fear for the beaten-down photog – the scene was set up for a promotion for the MTV Movie Awards, which Alba is hosting on June 8.

3 of 13

CASUAL THURSDAY

Credit: Fame

Jessica Simpson dresses down – way down – for a lunch in Hollywood on Thursday.

4 of 13

VIVE L'AMOUR

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImag

Maggie Gyllenhaal and fiancé Peter Sarsgaard share a tender moment at a Cannes Film Festival party on Thursday. The happy couple are expecting their first child later this year.

5 of 13

RED ALERT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Also in Cannes, crimson-clad Bruce Willis shows his support for supermodel Petra Nemcova at a launch party for her coffee-table book of photography, The Big Red Book. Despite rumors that they're dating, the celebs say they're just good friends.

6 of 13

GOLDEN CHILD

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Beyoncé, back from vacationing in Miami with beau Jay-Z, makes a bright appearance at a New York City restaurant on Wednesday, the same day it was announced that her clothing line, House of Dereon, will debut at Macy's 2006 Glamorama event in September.

7 of 13

MADE IN THE SHADES

Credit: 1276/Most Wanted/ZUMA

Jake Gyllenhaal takes a sunny day in stride during a stroll in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

8 of 13

CLASSIC BEAUTY

Credit: Matthew Power / Rex

Cate Blanchett reigns on the Cambridge, England, set of Elizabeth: The Golden Age on Thursday. This is the actress's second time playing the Virgin Queen – as the star of 1998's Elizabeth, she earned an Oscar nomination but lost to Gwyneth Paltrow.

9 of 13

SHORT LEASH

Credit: Splash

Kate Bosworth takes her canine companion Essa on a walk Wednesday in Hollywood. The Superman Returns actress and paramour Orlando Bloom adopted the pup, along with a black mutt named Sidi, while in Morocco in 2004.

10 of 13

SUNNY-SIDE UP

Credit: Steve Connolly/Startraks

Britney Spears leaves baby Sean P. back at her hotel as she heads out in New York City on Thursday. The pregnant popster has been kicking back and shopping in the Big Apple for the past few days.

11 of 13

PERFECT HARMONY

Credit: Splash

Hugh Grant gets a hold of Drew Barrymore while filming a scene for their new movie Music amp Lyrics By, a romantic comedy about a washed-up singer and his muse, in New York's Central Park on Wednesday.

12 of 13

GOING WILD

Credit: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Glenn Close gets chummy with Uma Thurman at the Central Park Zoo's Wildlife Conservation SAFARI! event on Wednesday. Despite her onscreen alter-ego's reputation with rabbits, the Fatal Attraction star is an active member of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

13 of 13

DRAMATIC TURN

Credit: Cau/Guerin/ABACA

Matthew Perry, in the Big Apple for the NBC upfronts, leaves his midtown hotel on Wednesday. The actor will star on the network's new Thursday night centerpiece drama, Studio 60, this fall.

