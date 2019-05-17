Emma & Mindy Look Lovely in London, Plus The Big Bang Theory Cast, Julia Roberts & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Babes in Blue
Costars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling attend a photo call for their upcoming film Late Night at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday.
Out with a Bang
Big Bang Theory cast members Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons snap a selfie with host Stephen Colbert and discuss the long-running show’s series finale on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Delightful Duet
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson perform at the Cinémoi Stars United for Good Haute Couture gala at La Plage 45 on Thursday in Cannes, France.
Woman of the Hour
Julia Roberts and Finneas O’Connell honor Billie Eilish at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday.
Sweet Surprise
Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi meet unsuspecting fans at an opening night screening of their new film The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sophisticated Style
Renée Zellweger strikes a pose at Netflix’s What/If special screening on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Pretty in Pink
Jessie James Decker rocks out at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday.
Curtain Call
Actor-turned-playwright Jesse Eisenberg poses with Susan Sarandon, who stars in his play Happy Talk, during opening night at Social Drink and Food Club Terrace on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Fab Five
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attend the #NetflixFYSee Queer Eye panel and reception at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Great Guest
Fellow talk-show host Trevor Noah waves hello to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.
Point Perks
Jake Owen gives an exclusive performance for Hilton Honors Members at The Rustic on Thursday in Houston.
Costar Love
Juliette Lewis and Allison Janney attend the afterparty of the special screening of Universal Pictures’ Ma on Thursday in L.A.
GoT 'Em
Raleigh Ritchie, a.k.a. Jacob Anderson, stops by Build Series to talk about Game of Thrones on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Making Her Mark
Ciara breaks it down in an orange ensemble alongside a group of backup dancers as she performs her single “Thinkin Bout You” off her new album Beauty Marks on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.
Pizza Party
Recent Papa John’s Board of Directors member Shaquille O’Neal surprises customers at a local Papa John’s in Milwaukee with free pizzas on Thursday.
Cowgirl Cool
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer dons Miron Crosby cowboy boots to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary at a private dinner held at the flagship store in Dallas on Thursday.
Pop Princess
Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in a shimmering minidress for her performance on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.
Fierce Fashion
Coco Austin steps out in N.Y.C. to take on the city during a girls’ trip on Thursday.
Star in Stripes
Yara Shahidi gives the cameras one last glance on Thursday while leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Their Girl
Oprah Winfrey poses backstage on Broadway on Thursday with Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness and Ephraim Sykes — the stars of the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.
Divine Duet
Elton John and Taron Egerton, who portrays the singing legend in Rocketman, perform during the film’s gala party at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night.
Party Perfect
Also at the Rocketman gala: a stylish Shailene Woodley.
Pink Lady
Penélope Cruz brings spring to Cannes on Thursday at the photo call for The Journey by the Land.
One Cool Crew
Meagan Tandy, Jared Padalecki, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott snap a selfie during the The CW Network 2019 Upfronts at New York City Center on Thursday.
L.A. Look
Jamie Bell keeps it casual for a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.
Helping Hand
Emilia Clarke attends the SMS Battles Quiz for The MS Society, raising funds for Multiple Sclerosis research, at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on Thursday.
Personal Touch
Jennifer Garner carries her own coffee cup on Thursday during a walk through Los Angeles.
Hostess with the Mostess
Reese Witherspoon hosts the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Hype Woman
Melissa McCarthy inserts herself into Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” music video while guest hosting Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
Seeing Double
Elton John poses with Taron Egerton, who portrays the singer in the new film Rocketman, during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in France.
Hug It Out
Moderator Sarah Silverman and Who Is America? star Sacha Baron Cohen embrace at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the series on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton stops by SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show to promote her new song “Best Friend’s Ass” on Wednesday in New York City.
Part of the Program
Luke Cage costars Mike Colter and Simone Missick pose together at the afterparty following CBS’s announcement of its fall lineup of shows on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Lovers' Duet
David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee perform during the Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Matt Bomer arrives at the Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Look Back at It
Halle Berry flashes a sultry stare at a special screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Wednesday at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
Enjoy the View
Johnny Galecki and pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer attend the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Playful Plaid
Drew Barrymore takes the stage to talk up her FLOWER brands at the American Express x WeWork Business Platinum For the Love of Collaboration event at WeWork in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Travel Team
Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan are all smiles as they cuddle up at Gatwick Airport in London on Wednesday.
Beach Babe
Christina Milian shows off her abs at a photo shoot with friends in Malibu on Thursday.
Brooklyn Boys
Ethan Hawke and Bobby Cannavale get down on the BAM gala red carpet on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Jumpsuit & Jewels
Allison Williams waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Sneaky Peek
Margo Martindale talks about the new season of Amazon Prime’s Sneaky Pete during a visit to Build Series at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Bruce Willis throws the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Cast Catch-up
Costars Robin Weigert and Kim Dickens discuss HBO’s Deadwood at the For Your Consideration screening on Wednesday at Arclight Hollywood in L.A.
'Cannes' Do
Bella Hadid arrives at the Dior Dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.
Pop to It
Also in Cannes: Amber Heard, who waves to the crowds at the Les Misérables premiere on Wednesday evening.
Mother's Day
George and Amal Clooney are joined by her mother Baria Alamuddin on Wednesday night at the Catch-22 U.K. premiere in London.
Last Stop
Allen Maldonado and Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G join Morgan’s wife Megan Wollover at the WarnerMedia Upfronts in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Claws Out
The women of Claws — Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes — get cozy on Wednesday at the WarnerMedia Upfronts in N.Y.C.
Casual Katie
Katie Holmes takes a springy stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Father Figure
On Wednesday, DJ Khaled reveals the official cover for his new album Father of Asahd at Extra at The Levi’s Store Times Square in New York City.
Celebrating the 'Legend'
Chrissy Teigen joins husband John Legend, the night’s honoree, at a Paul Smith dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.
Caught on Camera
Sienna Miller gets arrested by costar Chadwick Boseman while filming a dramatic scene for 21 Bridges in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood on Tuesday.
Family Forever
Costars Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson goof around with the cast of Modern Family at the 2019 ABC Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Comedy
Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the TBS Miracle Workers TV show For Your Consideration event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mega Milestone
Laurence Fishburne supports former Matrix costar Keanu Reeves at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Theater at Its Finest
Actor Santino Fontana and Oprah Winfrey pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film Tootsie on Broadway at The Marquis Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Over the Border
Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner visit Mexico City during their X-Men: Dark Phoenix promotional tour on Tuesday.
Girls' Night Out
Actress Lea Thompson and daughter Zoey Deutch get decked out in Dior to celebrate the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.
Peace and Lovers
Matthew Morrison and wife Renee get cozy at the Jetblack Summer Shopping Cocktail Night event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Gym 'Boost'
Vanessa Hudgens sips on Propel Vitamin Boost during a workout at a launch event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Series to Silver Screen
Costars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant pose at the Deadwood premiere at the Cinerama Dome in L.A. on Tuesday.
Good Sport
Julianne Hough shows off her toned abs after a workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Vineyard Vibes
Brad Paisley takes the stage during 2019 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at Regusci Winery on Tuesday in Napa, California.