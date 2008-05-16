Star Tracks - Friday, May 16, 2008
STAR GAZING
Is he going celebrity spotting? Pete Wentz, who is set to marry Ashlee Simpson this weekend, enjoys some reading material – a map of movie star homes – while refueling Thursday at a Los Angeles gas station.
BATHING BEAUTY
Looking lean in green, Audrina Patridge shows off her toned bikini body while filming Into the Blue 2 Thursday in Hawaii. But the Hills star will be back on the mainland over the weekend to celebrate her birthday in Las Vegas.
RUFFLED FEATHERS
Look who's shakin' her tail feathers! Eva Longoria Parker dazzles in a mini-peacock dress during a night out at Nikki Beach Thursday in Cannes. Earlier, the actress walked the red carpet in a swan-like gown to catch a screening of Kung Fu Panda.
WHO YOU CALLING 'UGLY'?
A chic America Ferrera greets her fans outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Thursday. The Ugly Betty star will be able to drop in on Dave more often when the show moves production from L.A. to the Big Apple next season.
THE ODD COUPLE
Lance Armstrong – who looks ready for an evening at the opera – hangs with a down-home Kid Rock at an afterparty at N.Y.C.’s Wildwood Barbeque restaurant following Rock's sold-out concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Madison Square Garden. Kate Hudson, whose romance with Owen Wilson is officially over, also showed up briefly.
WIGGING OUT
Joey Fatone has a hair-raising good time Thursday as he channels Marge Simpson at the opening of The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. It was a homecoming for the Singing Bee host, who worked at the theme park as a teenager.
ALL LACED UP
These boots are made for . . . a sunny stroll in L.A.! Lindsay Lohan hitches up her boots for a low-key shopping excursion Thursday. The night before, the actress hit up Crown Bar, where she had a dance party with Nicole Richie and cheered on BFF Samantha Ronson, who deejayed.
GOTTA HAVE FAITH
Usher spreads some good news Thursday while announcing the nominees for the BET Awards in New York. The awards show will be presented June 24 in Los Angeles.
LONDON LAUNCHPAD
Nothing comes between Posh and her dVb's! Victoria Beckham makes a stylish stop at Harrods department store in London on Thursday for the launch of her dVb jeans collection.
GOING BACK TO CALI
Clay Aiken – whose new album, On My Way Here, debuted at number four on the Billboard charts – hangs with friends in Brentwood, Calif., after wrapping his Broadway run in Spamalot on May 4.
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Christina Ricci gives her injured pooch some TLC (and a lift!) after picking up the pup from a West Hollywood animal hospital on Wednesday.
SWELTER WEIGHT
Matthew McConaughey, who took a time-out for a Dodgers game with girlfriend Camila Alves, is back in action, packing on the pounds (with a weight vest) during a run through Malibu on Thursday.
SEEING THE LIGHT
After sporting dark locks last month, Evan Rachel Wood emerges as a blonde while filming a still-untitled Woody Allen film in New York on Thursday.
COLOR COLLAGE
In keeping with her springtime look, Christina Aguilera (in Pucci) steps out Thursday in yet another vibrant ensemble in New York City.
RING THEIR BELL
New Kids on the...Stock Exchange? All suited up, New Kids on the Block (from left, Jonathan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood) ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The reunited quintet will perform for the first time in 15 years on Friday's Today show.