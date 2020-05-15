Goldie Hawn Grabs Some Sunshine in L.A., Plus Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 15, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Sunny Stroll

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn sports a visor and mask while out for a walk on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Weekend Wheels

The Image Direct

Isla Fisher wears an all-red matching set while riding her bike through L.A. on Thursday.

3 of 97

Let's Hear It!

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman cheers healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. East Village patio on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

Lovers' Lane

The Image Direct

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale walk hand-in-hand on their hike on Thursday as they celebrate Gale’s 25th birthday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement

5 of 97

No Days Off

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off his fit physique in L.A. as he steps out on Thursday.

6 of 97

City Chic

Gotham/GC Images

Ashley Olsen is seen dressed in a long coat and black strappy sandals on Thursday in N.Y.C. following news of sister Mary-Kate’s divorce news.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Sweet Treat

SplashNews.com

Jason Priestley grabs a drink to-go as he runs errands on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

Weekday Update

The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost twin in hoodies and Ugg boots as they fuel up on an iced coffee run Wednesday in The Hamptons.

Advertisement

9 of 97

Birthday Bounty

The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are seen running errands on the actor's 34th birthday in London on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Making Magic

Splash News Online

Criss Angel announces that he is donating $250,000 worth of food through his charity to 100 families being treated at Nevada's Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

Pine-ing For You

The Image Direct

Chris Pine enjoys the warm weather in a short-sleeved button down, cuffed jeans and flip flops while walking his dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Mama-to-Be on the Move

MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during an afternoon walk on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Take a Hike

BACKGRID

Jason Bateman enjoys an afternoon run along a local hiking trail on Wednesday in Los Angeles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

Furry Friends

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo steps out in an oversized fur coat to walk her dog Mr. Butler on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

Sunny Stroll

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis is seen taking a walk around her neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

The Image Direct

Lily Collins stocks up on groceries in a chambray shirt and denim mini skirt on Wednesday in L.A.   

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Cheers to That

Olivia Culpo/Instagram for BACARDI

Olivia Culpo mixes up a Bacardi Rum Banana Daiquiri to celebrate World Cocktail Day on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Keep It Casual

The Image Direct

Ethan Hawke lets his two dogs lead the way on Wednesday during a walk through New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Coupled Up

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

James Maslow and Caitlin Spears cuddle up while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

Shopping Trip

SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts sports a Peanuts gang T-shirt and blue bell bottoms as she shops for groceries in Los Feliz, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

Birthday Bash

The Image Direct

Ariel Winter hosts a special social distancing birthday party with balloons and doughnuts for boyfriend Luke Benward on her driveway on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

Lunch Break

MEGA

Derek Hough leisurely waits outside for his Sweetgreen salad to be made on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

Outfit Inspo

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling wears a flowy spring dress with white boots on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

Shorts Story

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alison Brie changes into her running gear to break a sweat on Tuesday in sunny L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

Bicycle Built for Two

SplashNews.com

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan hop on a tandem bike on Tuesday while hunkered down together in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

Summer Whites

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss goes glam on Tuesday while stepping out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

A Cut Above

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another run for Ryan Phillippe, who jogs around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Bend and Snap

Courtesy of Michelob

Alessandra Ambrósio works out from home in L.A. while supporting local gym owners and trainers during Michelob ULTRA’s livestream workout series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

'Wheely' Cute

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf gets some fresh air while taking his dog for a bike ride on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Dog Days

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale and her dog pop out for a stroll around her neighborhood on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

Hydrated and Happy

Dennis Quaid fuels up with a fresh juice on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Afternoon Outing

SplashNews.com

Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman take their dog for a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Bach at It

The Image Direct

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin soaks up some sunshine while walking her dog Mino on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

On the Right 'Track'

MEGA

Charlie Hunnam steps out in an all-gray track suit on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 97

Take a Stand

The Image Direct

Josh Dallas goes shirtless on Monday for a bike ride in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 97

Doggie Duty

Backgrid

Jeremy Piven totes his pooch Bubba during a stroll through West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 97

Giving Thanks