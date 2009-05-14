Star Tracks: Friday, May 15, 2009
BIKINI BRIGADE
Is she practicing for her new gig already? Holly Madison – who will soon replace Kelly Monaco in the sultry Las Vegas revue PEEPSHOW – gets into the Sin City swing of things Thursday, when she hosted the world's largest bikini parade.
SHADY SWEETHEARTS
Coordinating in matching black jackets and shades, Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker take a break from the events at the Cannes International Film Festival Thursday to share some downtime at the VitaminWater beach.
'SIDEKICK' SNUGGLE
Pink and her motocross star husband Carey Hart aren't keeping their reunion under wraps as they step out together to attend the T-Mobile Sidekick LX Launch party Thursday at the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood. In fact, the singer told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that she'd even consider a second wedding ceremony, saying, "I love a party."
STAYING CONNECTED
Fellow couple Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and husband Pete Wentz have a parents' night out at the T-Mobile Sidekick LX Launch party on Thursday. At the bash, the couple hung with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus in a VIP booth and rocked out when Travis Barker hit the stage to drum along with DJ AM.
BABY STEPS
A casual Ellen Pompeo shows off her budding baby bump while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, the same day as Grey's Anatomy's shocking season finale.
SIGNING ON
Long recovered from his infamous on-set freakout, Christian Bale is up with people as he greets fans Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Salvation, which hits theaters May 21.
CHEEK TO CHEEK
Almost two months after first stepping out together, The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are still going strong Thursday during a PDA-filled beach outing in Santa Monica.
TRAIN SPOTTING
Low-key traveler Owen Wilson arrives by train into Washington, D.C., Thursday for the premiere of his new comedy Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian. The actor reprises his cowboy role in the comedy, which opens May 22.
THE EYES HAVE IT
Things are looking up for Jennifer Aniston as she takes five Thursday on the set of her romantic comedy The Baster in New York's Central Park. Costar Jason Bateman recently told PEOPLE that getting to kiss the actress in the movie made for "a good scene."
IN THE HOT SEAT
Can she see into the future? Anne Hathaway is happy to share her thoughts while on a panel to discuss "The Future of Filmmaking" at the W Hotel in New York's Union Square on Thursday.
IN-STORE APPEARANCE
He definitely looks like a rock star! Top 2 American Idol finalist Adam Lambert searches for clothes Thursday – perhaps for an outfit for next week's finale? – at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
BIENVENUE À FRANCE!
Mariah Carey keeps her cool amid a throng of photographers as she arrives Thursday at the airport in Nice, France. The singer is heading to the Cannes Film Festival, where her drama Precious, in which she plays a social worker, will be screened.
CHANGE IT UP
Making sure she has enough time for her errands, Jessica Alba searches for change to feed the parking meter on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
SEALED WITH A KISS
Carmen Electra puckers up on the red carpet with her plush pet as she arrives for "A Sealed Fate?" – a photo exhibit sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States – at Zune LA in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The event, which features photos and a documentary film from America's Top Model judge Nigel Barker, raises awareness about Canada's controversial annual harp seal hunt.
RED ALERT
She's lighting up New York City! Hilary Duff prepares to set a model of the Empire State Building aglow in red Thursday afternoon in honor of the 24th annual AIDS Walk New York (the real skyscraper turns red at dusk). The singer-actress is co-hosting the charity event's opening ceremony on Sunday, which benefits the Gay Men's Health Crisis.