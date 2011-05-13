Star Tracks: Friday, May 13, 2011
STAND TALL
Jennifer Garner keeps a good grip on 2-year-old cutie pie Seraphina during an afternoon outing Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.
A GLASS ACT
Jetsetter Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Cannes Film Festival in peace – and ready to party at a Calvin Klein Collection soiree Thursday.
AN INTIMATE MOMENT
Va va voom! Gisele Bündchen shows off the latest in lingerie – and that flawless figure! – during the Hope Valentine Day Special collection fashion show Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
EXIT PLAN
A sun-kissed Heidi Klum takes the lead with daughters Lou, 19 months, and Leni, 7, as hubby Seal follows close behind while leaving LAX on Thursday.
PLUSH JOB
Also ready for takeoff: Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi flaunts her gym body – and best bud Crocodilly! – at Newark Airport en route to Italy, where she's set to begin filming season 4.
PRINTS CHARMING
Shania Twain gives Mario Lopez a close-up view of her sparkling ring (from hubby Frédéric Thiébaud) while promoting her memoir Thursday in L.A.
JUMP SUIT
Talk about action-packed! Will Smith takes a leap of faith Thursday, soaring out a broken window while on the New York City set of Men in Black III.
EXCESS BAGGAGE
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive doesn't check! It's a smooth landing for Ryan Reynolds, who arrives at Los Angeles International Airport with his luggage in tow Thursday.
BEACH RETREAT
When in Rio! A bikini-clad Miley Cyrus hits the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday during a stop on her Gypsy Heart Tour.
CLOTHES ENCOUNTER
Tied and true! Rachel McAdams makes sure boyfriend Michael Sheen is looking good Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Sleeping Beauty.
ROUND TRIP
After performing at Cannes, Lady Gaga comes full circle Thursday while heading to a taping of The Graham Norton Show in London.
SO FLY
After a fun-filled few days in London, Gwen Stefani and beaming boy Kingston – who turns 5 in two weeks! – get set to jet at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
BELLES OF THE BALL
Alessandra Ambrosio and new mom Miranda Kerr have a ball in L.A. during a stop at The Grove for Victoria's Secret on Thursday.
CELL OUT
While Mariah Carey tends to their twins, Nick Cannon shows he's the talk of the town in New York City on Thursday – days after getting his wife a blingin' Mother's Day gift.
SHOE IN
Freida Pinto puts her best – and most fashionable – foot forward Thursday at the opening of the Nicholas Kirkwood flagship store in London.