Star Tracks - Friday, May 13, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

FRENCH TWIST

Credit: KARWAI TANG/ALPHA/GLOBE

Scarlett Johansson turns the other chic in France on Thursday. The actress is at the Cannes Film Festival to support her Woody Allen-directed film, Match Point, which screened that day. She plays an American involved with a British social climber (Elvis star Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

REALITY BITES

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific coast news

Proving she does, in fact, eat, Lindsay Lohan snacks on cake and a cool drink at The Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in L.A. on Thursday. The 5'5" actress tells the new issue of Teen Vogue she's lost about 20 lbs., but adds, "Compared to a lot of actresses my age, I'm actually overweight. There are so many really, really, thin girls out there."

HAIRY SITUATION

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Could it be love? Jimmy Fallon and Star Wars star Chewbacca make interesting bedmates while in New York on Thursday to film a promotion for the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. Fallon is hosting this year's event, which airs on June 9. (And if you haven't heard – Chewy's film opens May 19.)

BURGER QUEEN

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Paris Hilton stars alongside a burger, a Bentley and lots of bling in a TV ad for Carl's Jr. The restaurant chain made headlines last month when network executives reportedly balked at the racy spot. Nevertheless, the ad starring the House of Wax actress will begin airing on Thursday.

CANNES DO

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Don't be fooled by Salma Hayek's glamor girl look as she leaves her hotel in Cannes on Thursday: The Mexican beauty has serious business ahead – she's one of the official jurors at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

OVER THE HUMP

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Destiny's Child singers Michelle Williams (left) and Kelly Rowland are desert queens as they go for a ride near Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The pair, along with Beyonce Knowles, performed in the Mideast city on Thursday as part of their world tour.

KEEPING THE FAITH

Credit: JOY E. SCHELLER/LFI

Faith Hill waves to the crowd Thursday after performing the world premiere of her new single "Mississippi Girl" on the Today show in New York. Her first album in three years, Fireflies, is due this summer.

PET DETECTIVE

Credit: Blanco/x17

Hilary Duff investigates the case of the airborne Chihuahua by taking a close look at her pup, Chiquita, in Hollywood on Wednesday. The animal-loving teen queen adopted Chiquita at the L.A. shelter Much Love Animal Rescue last year.

GOT HIS BACK

Credit: VIPix/Abaca

Nicky Hilton gives her boyfriend, Entourage star Kevin Connolly, an affectionate squeeze as they take a stroll in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The on-again couple reunited in October, after Hilton's blink-and-you-missed-it marriage to Todd Meister.

LADY LUCK

Credit: Flynet

Tara Reid lets the public know she's "Always a Lady" as she gets a helping hand from a friend after hitting Beverly Hills hot spot Koi on Tuesday. The actress spent the previous weekend at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville.

