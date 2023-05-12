Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss in L.A., Plus Janet Jackson, Stanley Tucci, Chris Evans and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Sealed with a Kiss

Startraks SQUARE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the L.A. premiere of Lopez's film, The Mother, on May 10.

02 of 80

Birthday Girl

Startraks SQUARE Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes
Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

Busta Rhymes presents Janet Jackson with flowers and a cake onstage during her May 9 show in N.Y.C. to celebrate both her upcoming birthday and Mother's Day.

03 of 80

Dapper Duo

Startraks SQUARE Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans attend a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted
Dave Benett/Getty

Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans pose together at a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint and The Corinthia London on May 11.

04 of 80

Perfectly Poised

Startraks SQUARE Iman
Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Iman attends the (Red) Supper hosted by Laura Brown and Phoebe Robinson at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City on May 10.

05 of 80

Big Smile

Startraks Amber Heard Spotted In Madrid
GTres / SplashNews.com

Amber Heard sports a wide-brim sunhat while out and about in Madrid on May 11.

06 of 80

Gather 'Round

Startraks Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig, Lawren Sample Libertine x Schumacher Party
Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig and Lawren Sample attend the Libertine x Schumacher party in Los Angeles on May 10.

07 of 80

Sun Day

Erin Walsh, Ashley Park & Silhouette Celebrate Barcelona-Inspired Sun Collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop
BFA/Jojo Korsh

Both sporting sunglasses, Erin Walsh and Ashley Park attend a celebration for Silhouette's Barcelona-inspired sun collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop in L.A.

08 of 80

City Girl

Startraks Emily Ratajkowski Out and About, New York,
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the warm weather in New York City as she attends the IAB Podcast Upfront on May 11.

09 of 80

Bear Necessities

Elle Fanning Hulu's 'The Great' TV Series FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning shows some love to a bear statue at the FYC event for her show, The Great, in Los Angeles on May 10.

10 of 80

Photo Finish

Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Flo Ngala for InStyle

InStyle cover star Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross snap a selfie at a celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

11 of 80

All Dressed Up

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for InStyle

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown pose together at the celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

12 of 80

Game On!

Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski poses at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on May 10.

13 of 80

Brothers' Night Out

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas catch a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10.

14 of 80

Baby on Board

Karlie Kloss Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss shows off her growing baby bump at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in N.Y.C. on May 10.

15 of 80

Model Behavior

Ashley Graham attends the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT

Ashley Graham flashes a smile at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on May 10.

16 of 80

Hats Off

Miranda Lambert at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert takes the mic at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 10 in Frisco, Texas.

17 of 80

Have a Laugh

Joel McHale attends SeriesFest: Season 9 closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

Joel McHale attends the closing night of SeriesFest: Season 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 10.

18 of 80

Celebratory Selfie

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie with ACM awards they were presented at a press conference after their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie after being presented with ACM awards at a press conference following their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser in The Colony, Texas, on May 10.

19 of 80

Backstage Pass

Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Cyndi Lauper, Lorna Courtney, Composer Max Martin, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage with the cast at the new Max Martin musical "& Juliet" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper and Max Martin pose backstage with the cast of Broadway's & Juliet, including Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan on May 10.

20 of 80

Strike a Pose

Lindsay Berra, Billy Crystal Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a special screening of "It Ain't Over"
David Benthal/BFA.com

Lindsay Berra and Billy Crystal pose together at the Cinema Society screening of Sony Pictures Classics' It Ain't Over at the Hard Rock Hotel New York & NYY Steak on May 10.

21 of 80

Premiere Pose

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney at the premiere of "BlackBerry"
Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney attend the premiere of BlackBerry at The London West Hollywood on May 10.

22 of 80

All Smiles

Janet Jackson poses with the cast backstage at the Bob Fosse musical "Dancin'" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Janet Jackson poses with the cast of Bob Fosse's Dancin' while visiting backstage at The Music Box Theatre in New York City on May 10.

23 of 80

The Queen Is Back

Startraks SQUARE Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

24 of 80

Cuteness Overload

Startraks SQUARE Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi
Cindy Ord/Getty

Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

25 of 80

Bright Star

Startraks SQUARE GloRilla is seen arriving to the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

26 of 80

Shaded Up

Startraks SQUARE Jon Hamm and his fiance Anna Osceola enjoy a sunny day in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

27 of 80

Enjoying Spring

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas And Kevin Jonas Pose It Up Outside Watch What Happens Live
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

28 of 80

Love-y, Dove-y

Startraks Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping in New York
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

29 of 80

On the Frontlines

Startraks Lin-Manuel Miranda Hands Out Donuts At The WGA Picket Line In NYC
Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

30 of 80

Food Things

Startraks Glossier, Cherry Bombe & Cinema Society screening of “Taste the Nation, season 2” at the Crosby Street Hotel
Jason Crowley/BFA

Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein, Eric Andre, Michelle Buteau, Chris Rock, Questlove, Padma Lakshmi, Kwame Onwuachi and a guest pose for a group pic while attending a special screening of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 9.

31 of 80

Laid-Back Love

Startraks Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen Step Out
TheImageDirect.com

Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen step out for a low-key lunch in New York City on May 9.

32 of 80

From the Front Row

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Best Image / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get a peek at Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection at an L.A. runway show on May 9.

33 of 80

Sport Savvy

Olivia Culpo attends Beyond Yoga Country Club Collection Launch event hosted by Olivia Culpo
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Olivia Culpo wears her game face as she hosts Beyond Yoga's Country Club collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles.

34 of 80

Think Pink

Elizabeth Hurley speaks onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BCRF

Wearing the color of the evening, Elizabeth Hurley rallies on stage at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party on May 9 in New York City.

35 of 80

Flash & Flare

Brett Ratner Mike Tyson
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Sparklers in hand, Brett Ratner and Mike Tyson brighten up Miami Design District restaurant Swan on May 8.

36 of 80

Canine Companion

Naomi Watts is pictured on a dog walk in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Naomi Watts wears a smart blazer to walk her dog around N.Y.C. on May 9.

37 of 80

Fresh Air

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock is Spotted Out For a Stroll in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Chris Rock steps out and enjoys the spring weather in N.Y.C. on May 9.

38 of 80

Double 'Trouble'

Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event at DGA Theater Complex
Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Fleishman Is in Trouble costars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes share a moment at their FX show's For Your Consideration event in L.A. on May 9.

39 of 80

Girls' Night Abroad

Avril Lavigne is spotted on a night out in London at Reign Nightclub, London
TheImageDirect.com

Avril Lavigne dolls up in her punk chic style for a night out with a pal in London on May 10.

40 of 80

Fiery Friends

Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders attend the Apple TV+ "City On Fire" New York Screening
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

City on Fire costars Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders celebrate their Apple TV+ show at a May 9 screening in Brooklyn.

41 of 80

Royal Blues

STARTRAKS SQUARE The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party
BACKGRID

Kate Middleton continues celebrating King Charles' coronation with a garden party held on May 9 at Buckingham Palace.

42 of 80

Making an Appearance

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store
Sam Hodde/Getty

Dolly Parton looks elated to be in Frisco, Texas to preview the Dolly! All Access pop-up store on May 9.

43 of 80

Crowd Love

STARTRAKS SQUARE Sam Smith at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Sam Smith waves to their Dutch fans during a May 9 performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

44 of 80

Glam & Glowing

STARTRAKS SQUARE Chrissy Teigen stuns in a pink dress outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Chrissy Teigen wows in bubblegum pink outside of Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 9.

45 of 80

On the Go

STARTRAKS Katie Maloney Was Spotted Leaving WWHL Studios In New York City
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney leaves the N.Y.C. studios of Watch What Happens Live on May 9.

46 of 80

Sight Seeings

STARTRAKS WWE Superstar Damian Priest, and native Puerto Rican, explores historic Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
MOVI Inc.

WWE Star Damian Priest enjoys the bright colors of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9.

47 of 80

Dog Day Out

STARTRAKS Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh participate in The Big Help Out
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

With the help of a furry four-legged friend, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh learn about guide dogs at the Blind Association Training Centre in the English town of Reading on May 8.

48 of 80

Princess Perfection

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Halle Bailey stuns in a blue shimmery dress at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8.

49 of 80

Playoff Fun

Kim Kardashian (L) and Sarah Staudinger attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Sarah Staudinger share a laugh at a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

50 of 80

Leading Lady

Diane Keaton 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' premiere
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sporting one of her signature looks, Diane Keaton attends the premiere of her upcoming film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, in N.Y.C. on May 8.

51 of 80

A Royal Visit

King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A newly crowned King Charles flashes a smile during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on May 9.

52 of 80

Scout's Honor!

Selma Blair is seen outside the "Today" show
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Selma Blair is all smiles as she steps out with her service dog, Scout, at the Today show in New York City on May 8.

53 of 80

Courtside Smiles

Chris Pratt attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Chris Pratt catches a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

54 of 80

Premiere Night Fun

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Clive Davis and Candice Bergen New York Premiere of Focus Features "BOOK CLUB: The Next Chapter" - After Party
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Clive Davis and Candice Bergen pose together at the afterparty following the New York City premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter at Tavern on the Green on May 8.

55 of 80

Red Hot

Cardi B was spotted in Beverly Hills
Diggzy/Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Sporting bright red hair, Cardi B steps out in Beverly Hills in red pants and a coordinated graphic T-shirt on May 8.

56 of 80

It's Showtime

Karen Ho, Steve Buscemi and Celine Song Special NY Screening of a24â€™s 'Past Lives',
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Karen Ho, Steve Buscemi and Celine Song attend a special screening of Past Lives in New York City on May 8.

57 of 80

Forever Friends

Startraks SQUARE Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman go for a walk together in Nashville
ATC/MEGA

Former costars and pals Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman take a walk together in Nashville on May 8.

58 of 80

Fur Real

Startraks SQUARE Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Son's Birthday in Star Wars
Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio and her son Noah Mazur snuggle Chewbacca inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 7.

59 of 80

Fast Lane

Startraks SQUARE Actor Tom Cruise walks through the paddock to the Mercedes garage at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in Miami
Chris DuMond/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise makes his way to the Mercedes garage during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

60 of 80

Rise to the Top

Startraks SQUARE Rita Ora At The Eurovision Song Contest 2023
SplashNews.com

Rita Ora gets to work during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, on May 8.

61 of 80

Think Pink

Startraks Future Goes To Lauryn Hill Concert At Carbone Beach
LCD / SplashNews.com

Future makes his way into Lauryn Hill's concert at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 7.

62 of 80

For the Win

Startraks Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out
Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has her game face on on May 8 during her family's visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, as part of the Big Help Out following coronation weekend.

63 of 80

On a 'Hi'

Startraks Tia Mowry is seen on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tia Mowry gives a wave while out in L.A. on May 8.

64 of 80

And They're Off!

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

65 of 80

Wise Woman

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 06: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University Commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium at Tennessee State University on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium in Nashville on May 6.

66 of 80

Courtside Pals

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart along with Don Cheadle and his wife as she is seen at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Nia Long,Adele,Rich Paul,Kevin Hart Ref: SPL6427169 060523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart at game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.

67 of 80

All Smiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: (L-R) Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Getty

Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 6 in L.A.

68 of 80

Shades of Cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "MO" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Unique Nicole/Getty

Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - MO event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 6 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80

Being Honored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 5 in New York City.

70 of 80

Girl Power

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage together at the Nissan Stadium on May 5 in Nashville.

71 of 80

Whoa, Baby!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: (L-R) Miranda Kerr, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, and Ciara attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented By Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Baby2Baby

Miranda Kerr, Ciara and Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration presented by Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 5.

72 of 80

Musicians in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express

Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at Carbone Beach presented by American Express on May 4 in Miami.

73 of 80

Band of Brothers

Startraks SQUARE Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas look super suave while at the SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

74 of 80

Bring the Laughs

Startraks SQUARE Michelle Rodriguez attends the Fast X Experience at Telemundo
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez is caught in a moment of hilarity while attending the Fast X Experience at Telemundo Center in Doral, Florida, on May 5.

75 of 80

In the City

Startraks SQUARE Sarah Jessica Parker is Pictured Stepping Out in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a smile while stepping out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

76 of 80

Chiefs in Fashion

Startraks - Anna Wintour, Derek Blasberg, Bee Shaffer Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100, Gagosian Gallery
Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Vogue's Anna Wintour attends the Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100 event along with Derek Blasberg and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, in N.Y.C. on May 4.

77 of 80

Fit Friends

Startraks - Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber are seen on May 05, 2023 in Los Angeles
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber catch up over some cold brew while out and about in L.A. on May 5.

78 of 80

First Ladies

Startraks - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with US First Lady Jill Biden (R) and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden
JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Princess of Wales speaks with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation held at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

79 of 80

On the Radiowaves

Startraks - Paul Wesley Visits The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paul Wesley shares some laughs during an interview at SiriusXM Studios on May 5 in Miami Beach.

80 of 80

Caught in the Middle

Startraks - Kate Hudson was in attendance at the recently nine-time Tony Award nominated musical SHUCKED
Tricia Baron

Kate Hudson cozies up to the cast of Broadway's Shucked after watching the play in New York City on May 4.

Related Articles
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Her Mom Saying She 'Prayed' for Her Daughter to Reunite with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in a Sparkly Bra Top and Maxi Skirt on 'The Mother' Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck and Talks Motherhood at Premiere of Action Movie 'The Mother'
Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Emily Ratajkowski Catches a Knicks Game in N.Y.C., Plus Karlie Kloss, Elle Fanning and More
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they start off their day with coffee to go.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Matchy-Matchy Style Moment in Coordinating Outfits
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Sit Front Row for Chanel, Plus Olivia Culpo, Elizabeth Hurley and More
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Halle Bailey Celebrates 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere, Plus Kim Kardashian, Diane Keaton and More
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck 'Ride the Waves' with Their Blended Family of Teens
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Attend the Kentucky Derby, Plus Oprah, Adele, Sandra Oh and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Kerr and More
Startraks - The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers Hang in Florida, Plus Michelle Rodriguez, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum
Jennifer Lopez Admits She Asks Husband Ben Affleck for Style Advice Before Red Carpet Events
*EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to Giorgio Baldi for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Reason She Walks a Step Behind Ben Affleck While Holding Hands
Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck (R) attend the premiere of 'Air'
Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck's Spanish as 'Really Great': 'He Loves Speaking' the Language
Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Honoree Kerry Washington attend the Bronx Children's Museum Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 2, 2017 in New York City
Celebrities Whose Significant Others We Rarely See
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Zendaya and Tom Holland Catch the NBA Playoffs, Plus Millie Bobby Brown in Osaka, Sam Smith and More