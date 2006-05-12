Star Tracks - Friday, May 12, 2006
AWW-INSPIRING
Jennifer Garner gets an early jump on Mother's Day when she takes 5-month-old Violet out for a little mom-and-daughter bonding Thursday in Cambridge, Mass., where dad Ben Affleck is shooting a film. The actress will have plenty of free time to spend with baby when her series Alias takes its final bow May 22.
WHO NOSE?
Ashlee Simpson leaves a medical building in Beverly Hills on Thursday. In response to rumors that she recently went under the knife for a nose job, the singer would only giggle and say, "Maybe. Who knows!"
CAVALLI, WITH A TWIST
Rosario Dawson (with boyfriend Jason Lewis) celebrates the new Roberto Cavalli Vodka by wearing – of course – a Roberto Cavalli scarf dress, at a party in L.A. on Thursday.
IN A JAM
Paris Hilton unveils her new video game, Jewel Jam – or as she mistakenly called it in front of a throng of confused fans, Diamondquest – at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CHILD'S PLAY
Ellen DeGeneres, who promised viewers she would reveal a photo of Tom Cruise's newborn daughter Suri, whips out a chart of baby pictures and asks the new dad to identify which child looks most like his. Cruise picked the top left photo – but, making adjustments with a Sharpie, said Suri had more hair and fiancée Katie Holmes's lips.
FAN DANCE
Oprah Winfrey breezes down the red carpet Thursday at a New York screening of her Legends Ball special, including personal footage from her three-day event last year honoring 25 African-American women at her Montecito, Calif., home. Among her personal heroes: Tina Turner, Maya Angelou and Gladys Knight.
CREATURE COMFORT
After beddie-bye (complete with stuffed animal) on her red-eye flight, Teri Hatcher arrives at New York's JFK airport on Wednesday. The Desperate Housewives star is busy promoting her memoir, Burnt Toast.
SWING SHIFT
While shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan gets a lift from a pal, talent manager Jason Weinberg.
PRINCE SANDWICH
Flanked by backup dancers The Twinz, Prince plays host at a party for the winners of his 3121 Purple Ticket Contest. His Purpleness hid 18 tickets, Willy Wonka-style, in copies of his new CD, and invited the lucky winners to mingle with pals such as Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone at his West Hollywood home.
ACTION FIGURES
Nicole Richie poses with video game icon Super Pac-Man at the 2006 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The old-school arcade game, originally released in 1982, is being relaunched for play on cellphones.
MOST WANTED
Hilary Duff leaves her Milan hotel Wednesday to – what else? – shop in the tony fashion capital. The singer will next be heading to Central and South America on her "Most Wanted" tour.
WHERE THERE'S A WILL
Eric McCormack, whose sitcom Will amp Grace ends its 8-year run next week, attends opening night of the Manhattan Theatre Club's Shining City on Tuesday. The actor, whose roots are in the theater, is in rehearsals for the dark comedy Some Girl(s) which opens off-Broadway on June 8.
CISCO & KID
Mischa Barton and beau Cisco Adler stroll in Hollywood Wednesday. As for a possible wedding, the Whitestarr vocalist tells PEOPLE, "I'm happy and she's great," but "we're just two kids. I got a long time."
JAMBA JOLT
Jessica Simpson sips on a juicy pick-me-up Wednesday before heading into a New York recording studio to work on her upcoming album, And the Band Played On.