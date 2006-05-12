Star Tracks - Friday, May 12, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

AWW-INSPIRING

Credit: LDP images

Jennifer Garner gets an early jump on Mother's Day when she takes 5-month-old Violet out for a little mom-and-daughter bonding Thursday in Cambridge, Mass., where dad Ben Affleck is shooting a film. The actress will have plenty of free time to spend with baby when her series Alias takes its final bow May 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

WHO NOSE?

Credit: X17

Ashlee Simpson leaves a medical building in Beverly Hills on Thursday. In response to rumors that she recently went under the knife for a nose job, the singer would only giggle and say, "Maybe. Who knows!"

3 of 14

CAVALLI, WITH A TWIST

Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna

Rosario Dawson (with boyfriend Jason Lewis) celebrates the new Roberto Cavalli Vodka by wearing – of course – a Roberto Cavalli scarf dress, at a party in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

IN A JAM

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton unveils her new video game, Jewel Jam – or as she mistakenly called it in front of a throng of confused fans, Diamondquest – at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 14

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: Chris Polk/Warner Bros./AP

Ellen DeGeneres, who promised viewers she would reveal a photo of Tom Cruise's newborn daughter Suri, whips out a chart of baby pictures and asks the new dad to identify which child looks most like his. Cruise picked the top left photo – but, making adjustments with a Sharpie, said Suri had more hair and fiancée Katie Holmes's lips.

6 of 14

FAN DANCE

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty

Oprah Winfrey breezes down the red carpet Thursday at a New York screening of her Legends Ball special, including personal footage from her three-day event last year honoring 25 African-American women at her Montecito, Calif., home. Among her personal heroes: Tina Turner, Maya Angelou and Gladys Knight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

CREATURE COMFORT

Credit: Steinberg/Svitojus/INFGoff

After beddie-bye (complete with stuffed animal) on her red-eye flight, Teri Hatcher arrives at New York's JFK airport on Wednesday. The Desperate Housewives star is busy promoting her memoir, Burnt Toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

SWING SHIFT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

While shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan gets a lift from a pal, talent manager Jason Weinberg.

Advertisement

9 of 14

PRINCE SANDWICH

Credit: Afshin Shahidi/WireImage

Flanked by backup dancers The Twinz, Prince plays host at a party for the winners of his 3121 Purple Ticket Contest. His Purpleness hid 18 tickets, Willy Wonka-style, in copies of his new CD, and invited the lucky winners to mingle with pals such as Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone at his West Hollywood home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

ACTION FIGURES

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Nicole Richie poses with video game icon Super Pac-Man at the 2006 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The old-school arcade game, originally released in 1982, is being relaunched for play on cellphones.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

MOST WANTED

Credit: UNO/Fame pictures

Hilary Duff leaves her Milan hotel Wednesday to – what else? – shop in the tony fashion capital. The singer will next be heading to Central and South America on her "Most Wanted" tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

WHERE THERE'S A WILL

Credit: Robert Pitts/Landov

Eric McCormack, whose sitcom Will amp Grace ends its 8-year run next week, attends opening night of the Manhattan Theatre Club's Shining City on Tuesday. The actor, whose roots are in the theater, is in rehearsals for the dark comedy Some Girl(s) which opens off-Broadway on June 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

CISCO & KID

Credit: Andrew Johnstone, Ben Dome/Pacificc Coast News

Mischa Barton and beau Cisco Adler stroll in Hollywood Wednesday. As for a possible wedding, the Whitestarr vocalist tells PEOPLE, "I'm happy and she's great," but "we're just two kids. I got a long time."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

JAMBA JOLT

Credit: Philip Vaughan/Acepixs

Jessica Simpson sips on a juicy pick-me-up Wednesday before heading into a New York recording studio to work on her upcoming album, And the Band Played On.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff