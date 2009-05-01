Star Tracks: Friday, May 1, 2009

THE EX FACTOR

Credit: Pichichi-Garces/Splash News Online

Are they rekindling their romance? Several months after breaking up, Katy Perry shares a cozy beachside moment with former boyfriend Travis McCoy on Thursday in Miami.

UP & AT 'EM

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Gwen Stefani greets the crowd Friday morning during her first performance in five years with band No Doubt on the Today show in New York. The group, which is reuniting for a major summer tour kicking off Saturday in Atlantic City, performed hits like "Spiderwebs" and "Don't Speak."

SKIN IS IN

Credit: Zak Brian/Sipa

Kate Hudson shows some skin in a sexy Rachel Roy dress Thursday as she arrives for Cartier's 100th Anniversary in America celebration at the Cartier Mansion in New York City. For a touch of sparkle, Hudson sported the jewelry line's onyx and diamond panther necklace to the party.

BEAM THEM UP

Credit: Juan Rico/Fame Pictures

It's a mother-and-son reunion! Winona Ryder is positively beaming with costar Zachary Quinto at the Los Angeles premiere of Star Trek. The actress plays the mom of Quinto's Mr. Spock in the long-awaited J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi flick, which hits theaters May 8.

CAKE WALK

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Pete Wentz has his cake – and wears it too! – at the two-year anniversary party for his New York bar Angels amp Kings on Thursday. The Fall Out Boy bassist marked the occasion with revelry, beer and his bandmates (not pictured).

6 of 15

CLOCK WATCHERS

Credit: Robert Pitts/Landov

Back together again, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin hit the Great White Way on Thursday at the opening night of 9 to 5: The Musical at New York City's Marquis Theatre. The ladies costarred in the hit 1980 movie together and Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show.

CANNED HEAT

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Back from her Hawaiian vacation, a sun-kissed Lindsay Lohan glows at the launch of her Sevin Nyne spray tan line Thursday at a Sephora store on the Santa Monica Promenade.

SATISFIED CUSTOMER

Credit: RHS/WENN

It must have been a good meal! Jessica Simpson offers up a smile after dining at Katsuya in Hollywood on Thursday.

WINDOW SEAT

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Despite their recent elimination from Dancing With the Stars, Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks – with their little friend in tow – make a happy couple after an appearance Thursday on Live with Regis and Kelly in New York City.

ROAD RUNNERS

Credit: Flynet

She's hot on his heels! Sporting matching caps, Jessica Biel is in close pursuit of boyfriend Justin Timberlake during a morning jog along New York's West Side on Thursday.

AT YOUR SERVICE

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Adorned with a variety of high-end baubles, Demi Moore takes to the mic Thursday to announce Cartier's partnership with ServiceNation, a non-profit coalition, at the Cartier Mansion in New York City.

BICYCLES BUILT FOR TWO

Credit: Carlos Vila/Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

Rachel McAdams and Josh Lucas take their romance to the streets of New York during a bike ride through the City's SoHo neighborhood.

MOVING FORWARD

Credit: Ghost/Fame Pictures

She recently celebrated her 28th birthday with an '80s-themed bash, but Jessica Alba gets back to her daily duties Thursday as she totes 10-month-old Honor Marie through West Hollywood.

GUEST OF HONOR

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

It's party time! A colorfully dressed Lily Allen keeps her chin up Thursday at a 100th birthday bash for London department store Selfridges. The singer recently toured the U.S. behind her It's Not Me, It's You album and is now performing across Europe.

CROWDED HOUSE

Credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Who's ready to get the party started? Pop star Pink gets the crowd pumped up during a performance Thursday in London's Trafalgar Square.

