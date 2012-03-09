Star Tracks: Friday, March 9, 2012
RED-Y, SET, GO!
She's back to her roots! Lindsay Lohan beams while modeling her new old hair color Thursday in Los Angeles.
LENDING A HAND
While her children enjoy dog-walking duties, superstar mom Angelina Jolie makes waves at New York's Women in the World summit at Lincoln Center on Thursday.
ENGAGING COUPLE
Here's the proof! After remaining mum about their engagement in January, Jessica Biel flashes her impressive sparkler during a lunch date with fiancé Justin Timberlake at Brentwood, Calif., eatery Tavern.
COZY COUPLE
Kate Hudson stays warm – and caffeinated – Friday while enjoying a romantic stroll with fiancé Matt Bellamy in London.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
He sure cleans up nice! Texas native Matthew McConaughey brings out his best threads for a Thursday appearance at the Texas Film Hall of Fame awards in Austin.
DOG RUN
Lauren Conrad enjoys a little beachside playtime with a pack of pups during a Thursday photo shoot in Malibu.
THE RIGHT SCRUFF
Transformers star Shia LaBeouf undergoes a transformation of his own Thursday, sporting a full-grown beard and slicked-back hair during a coffee run in L.A.
DAPPER DON
After explaining his Mad Men set injuries, a well-suited Jon Hamm – who celebrates his birthday tomorrow – steps out from his Los Angeles home Thursday.
ARM CANDY
Zac Efron brings the promo trail for The Lorax overseas Thursday, attending a photo call for the animated film in Madrid.
WELL SUITED
Say cheese! Silent House Elizabeth Olsen catches up with Awake star Wilmer Valderrama Thursday while stopping by the SiriusXM Radio studios in New York.
BALANCING ACT
Kristen Bell expertly juggles her drink in one hand and a book in the other while heading out Thursday in Los Feliz, Calif.
READY TO WORK
As the new season of Dancing with the Stars gears up, pro Cheryl Burke arrives to rehearsals Thursday in Miami, Fla.
HAPPY DAY
Basking in New York's warm weather, Demi Lovato flashes a pleasant smile during a visit to Sirius XM Radio Thursday.
ON A MISSION
While ex-Katy Perry insists her breakup record isn't about Russell Brand, the funnyman opts for a less polarizing activity – hat-hunting! – picking up this black topper Thursday in New Orleans.
MATCHY MATCHY
Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon stays coordinated with 11-year-old daughter Thaddeus during an afternoon jog Thursday in New York's Soho district.