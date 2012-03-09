Star Tracks: Friday, March 9, 2012

Lohan returns to her roots while running errands in L.A. Plus: Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

RED-Y, SET, GO!

Credit: x17online

She's back to her roots! Lindsay Lohan beams while modeling her new old hair color Thursday in Los Angeles.

LENDING A HAND

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

While her children enjoy dog-walking duties, superstar mom Angelina Jolie makes waves at New York's Women in the World summit at Lincoln Center on Thursday.

ENGAGING COUPLE

Credit: Splash News Online

Here's the proof! After remaining mum about their engagement in January, Jessica Biel flashes her impressive sparkler during a lunch date with fiancé Justin Timberlake at Brentwood, Calif., eatery Tavern.

COZY COUPLE

Credit: Splash News Online

Kate Hudson stays warm – and caffeinated – Friday while enjoying a romantic stroll with fiancé Matt Bellamy in London.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Credit: Wenn

He sure cleans up nice! Texas native Matthew McConaughey brings out his best threads for a Thursday appearance at the Texas Film Hall of Fame awards in Austin.

DOG RUN

Credit: National Photo Group

Lauren Conrad enjoys a little beachside playtime with a pack of pups during a Thursday photo shoot in Malibu.

THE RIGHT SCRUFF

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf undergoes a transformation of his own Thursday, sporting a full-grown beard and slicked-back hair during a coffee run in L.A.

DAPPER DON

Credit: Bauer Griffin

After explaining his Mad Men set injuries, a well-suited Jon Hamm – who celebrates his birthday tomorrow – steps out from his Los Angeles home Thursday.

ARM CANDY

Credit: Fotonoticias/WireImage

Zac Efron brings the promo trail for The Lorax overseas Thursday, attending a photo call for the animated film in Madrid.

WELL SUITED

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Say cheese! Silent House Elizabeth Olsen catches up with Awake star Wilmer Valderrama Thursday while stopping by the SiriusXM Radio studios in New York.

BALANCING ACT

Credit: National Photo Group

Kristen Bell expertly juggles her drink in one hand and a book in the other while heading out Thursday in Los Feliz, Calif.

READY TO WORK

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

As the new season of Dancing with the Stars gears up, pro Cheryl Burke arrives to rehearsals Thursday in Miami, Fla.

HAPPY DAY

Credit: JosiahW/Splash News Online

Basking in New York's warm weather, Demi Lovato flashes a pleasant smile during a visit to Sirius XM Radio Thursday.

ON A MISSION

Credit: Juan Sharma/Pacific Coast News

While ex-Katy Perry insists her breakup record isn't about Russell Brand, the funnyman opts for a less polarizing activity – hat-hunting! – picking up this black topper Thursday in New Orleans.

MATCHY MATCHY

Credit: 310pix

Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon stays coordinated with 11-year-old daughter Thaddeus during an afternoon jog Thursday in New York's Soho district.

By People Staff