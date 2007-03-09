Star Tracks - Friday, March 9, 2006

UNDER THE RADAR

Credit: INF

And there she goes...but who knew she was in town? With a water bottle in hand, Jennifer Aniston makes a dash from her New York City hotel to a waiting car on Friday, reportedly on her way to the airport.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News

Salma Hayek covers her baby bump under a knit wrap during a Thursday outing in Beverly Hills. The Ugly Betty producer just announced her doubly exciting news: She's engaged to French businessman boyfriend François-Henri Pinault and the couple is expecting their first child together.

JET SETTER

Credit: KH/AD/Flynet

Linsday Lohan prepares to board a flight from Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. Perhaps the actress's two-color process (from strawberry blonde to true blonde) in two days was in preparation for her new destination.

HUGGING IT OUT

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Mark Wahlberg and Jeremy Piven form a two-man entourage at the L.A. premiere of Shooter at the Mann Village Theatre on Thursday. At the event, Wahlberg spoke about his film's costar Lane Garrison, who was recently charged with vehicular manslaughter. "I certainly pray for him every single day of my life," Wahlberg told PEOPLE.

TRAINING DAY

Credit: Marsaili McGrath/Getty

Back from Paris Fashion Week, budding entrepreneur Scarlett Johansson exercises her business savvy at the unveiling of her "Scarlett 'Hearts' RBK" collection of athletic gear at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Thursday.

WORK IT

Credit: starsurf/Splash News

Perhaps he's getting beach tips from pal Matthew McConaughey? Owen Wilson channels his inner supermodel (Hansel!) as he emerges from the Maui surf in his one-piece on Thursday.

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Erik C. Pendzich/Rex USA

Petra Nemcova shows off her model form at the annual Knicks Bowl Benefit fund-raiser at New York's Chelsea Piers on Thursday. The charity event raises money for Garden of Dreams, a non-profit helping to improve the lives of local children.

PHONE A FRIEND

Credit: MJJ Photos

Former Felicity star Keri Russell is an expert at multitasking – walking and crossing – during an outing in Santa Monica on Thursday. The actress, who married boyfriend Shane Deary on Valentine's Day, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

A GOOD SPORT

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Eva Longoria doesn't let a little ribbing from the opposing team's mascot – the monstrous Slamson – get her down at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings game in Sacramento on Thursday. That's because the Desperate Housewife's fiancé Tony Parker and the Spurs prevailed, 100-93.

WHEN IN ROME

Credit: INF

It's a match made in Italy! Jessica Simpson and John Mayer stroll hand-in-hand through Rome on Thursday. The cozy duo, who arrived in the Italian capital earlier in the day, are enjoying a European getaway following the wrap of Mayer's Continuum tour.

TALKING POINTS

Credit: Chris Wolf/FilmMagic

Mischa Barton gives everyone something to talk about as she exits West Hollywood's La Conversation Café on Thursday wearing one of her characteristically unique outfits – a patterned knit cap paired with a printed smock dress.

BE COOL

Credit: Ed Isabella/Splash News

Back in the States after a visit to his native London, Orlando Bloom plays it even cooler than New York's freezing temperatures on Thursday.

THE LION KING

Credit: Eric Talmadge/AP

Michael Jackson is the toast of Tokyo Thursday, where the King of Pop (in a Roberto Cavalli suit adorned with lions) delighted fans at a VIP meet and greet event. Jackson posed with children from an orphanage and met 400 other guests who each paid $3,500 to meet him, reports the AP.

BLACK MAGIC

Credit: INF

Wearing her favorite head-to-toe black outfit, Madonna heads out into New York's deep freeze Thursday well protected against the cold.

'BOND' GIRL

Credit: Matrix/Bauer-Griffin

Hilary Duff continues her tour of London Wednesday by checking out the trendy shops on Bond Street. The pop star is currently in the U.K. promoting her album Dignity, which is set to release Stateside on April 3.

A NATURAL PAIRING

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News

They sure get around! Parents-to-be Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber step out together Wednesday to attend a benefit for the National Resources Defense Council in New York. The environmental event also attracted Bono and Leonardo DiCaprio.

