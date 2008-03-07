Star Tracks - Friday, March 7, 2008
BEST DRESSED
Here comes ... Sarah Jessica Parker! The actress, posing as character Carrie Bradshaw, looks ready to say "I do" with Sex and the City love interest Chris Noth Friday in Central Park during an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot for Vogue.
WALK ON WATER
Eric Dane gets his feet wet as filming continues on Marley amp Me Thursday in Miami. McSteamy joins Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston (not pictured) in the film based on author John Grogan's memoir.
FINE DINING
Sheryl Crow and Eva Longoria are peas in a pod at Thursday's Hornitos-sponsored grand opening of Longoria's new restaurant, Beso (with partner Todd English). The recommended dish: "I make the best guacamole in the world, and my tortilla soup I'm renowned for," says the Desperate Housewives star.
FLOWER GIRL
Mischa Barton looks ready for the summer of love as she heads to lunch Thursday in Los Angeles with a new guy pal. The pair dined al fresco and shared a kiss during their meal.
NO DOZE
Actress and producer Charlize Theron is out of her pajamas and wide awake to premiere her new movie Sleepwalking at the Directors Guild of America Thursday in Los Angeles.
HARD TO HANDLE
Josh Hartnett has trouble getting a grip on his bag as he walks around New York's West Village Thursday afternoon.
BABY BLUE
Kate Bosworth and her beau James Rousseau take a stroll Down Under Thursday night after eating at the Bite Me Burger restaurant in Sydney.
MUCH MOORE
Fans in Sydney doubled their pleasure as Mandy Moore opened for Kelly Clarkson Thursday at the Entertainment Centre. Moore has been in Australia performing with Ben Lee while Clarkson (not pictured) was touring with Reba McEntire.
OUT TO LUNCH
Where's girlfriend Drew Barrymore? Justin Long finds good company in his Accepted costar (and pal) Jonah Hill and a friend Thursday in West Hollywood, while heading for a meal at Urth Caffe.
BREAKFAST CLUB
After a night of partying at Villa, Lauren Conrad refuels Thursday morning, meeting a friend for breakfast at Lulu's Cafe in Los Angeles.
PROTECT AND SERVE
Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson get a little police backup on the Miami set of Marley amp Me. The duo play real-life author John Grogan and his wife Jenny, who is "thrilled" to have the Friends star portray her.
LOOKING BOTH WAYS
Amy Winehouse doesn't let her recent diagnosis of an infectious skin condition slow her down on Wednesday. The singer headed out in London for a visit with her incarcerated husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.
MOB SQUAD
After a stylish night out, Lindsay Lohan greets a rush of young fans Thursday outside Bar Pitti in New York City's West Village.
GETTING ROPED IN
Funnyman Will Arnett teams up with Sesame Street's Elmo on Wednesday to shoot a segment for the children's program at the Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York.
PAPER GOODS
After a shopping trip with rocker beau Benji Madden, Paris Hilton goes solo Thursday and opts for paper over plastic during a grocery run in Beverly Hills.
COP ROCK
Bruce Willis stays on message – in a rock band T-shirt and NYPD hat – as he leaves a Savile Row barbershop in London on Thursday morning.