Star Tracks: Friday, March 6, 2009
ON THE BALL
Justin Timberlake shows off his ready-to-play game face while shooting hoops in New York City on Thursday.
TOP GUN
Is she taking style cues from the airlines? Victoria Beckham looks ready to pilot her own posh plane in her military-inspired ensemble on Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.
See more stars looking chic at the airport.
'NAVY' SEALED!
It's a smooch fest! Kim and Khloe Kardashian make their move on a male mannequin Thursday during an Old Navy bash at Guy's Lounge in Los Angeles. The sisters return to the airwaves with a new season of their E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Mar. 8.
SING HER PRAISES
Kelly Clarkson raises her voice during a performance Thursday at the Women's World Awards in Vienna, Austria. The singer, who will next perform on the “Idol” stage Mar. 11, had a big night: She was honored at the ceremony by Jordan's Queen Noor (not pictured).
TICKLED PINK
After a live American Idol broadcast, Paula Abdul makes her usual splash on the red carpet at a party for the surprise top 13 finalists Thursday at L.A. club Area.
HIGH TIMES
Amy Winehouse gets a little carried away with British television host Nick Grimshaw during a party for the new Ray-Ban Colorize sunglasses Thursday at Selfridges in London.
'RESCUE' MISSION
After a date night with hubby Tony Parker, Eva Longoria Parker plays host with the most Thursday at a fundraiser for the New York Rescue Workers Detox Project at her Hollywood restaurant Beso. Among the items auctioned off at the event, a kiss with Longoria Parker's pal Mario Lopez.
QUICK PICK
After attending a slew of glam events, Halle Berry keeps it casual while making a supply run at a local Petco in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
'TOON' IN
Just two days after kicking off her Circus tour in New Orleans, Britney Spears spends a sunny day with her sons Sean Preston, 3, and Jayden James, 2, at the Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday. The happy boys and Mom – a former New Mickey Mouse Club member! – enjoyed the fun at Mickey's Toontown Fair.
MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON
While partner Angelina Jolie films her new spy thriller, Brad Pitt makes a sharp-dressed appearance Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The actor met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on behalf of his Make It Right foundation to urge continued help in rebuilding post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.
BY THE BOOK
Adding another tally to her list of accomplishments, new author Miley Cyrus shows off her latest project, her autobiography, Miles to Go, during a book signing Thursday at a Barnes amp Noble bookstore in New York City.
SPIN CYCLE
Jake Gyllenhaal spins his wheels – and makes sure to watch for traffic – while biking with a pal Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
FEEDING FRENZY
Get it while it's hot! MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam spokesperson Fergie adds a special touch to the lunch line Thursday, serving up a few hot meals for Project Angel Food in Los Angeles.
PARK & RIDE
All work, and now play! After a grocery run the day before, Isla Fisher and 16-month-old daughter Olive reward themselves Thursday with a trip to a local Beverly Hills playground.
RETURN ENGAGEMENT
He's back! Michael Jackson steps back into the spotlight Thursday at London's O2 Arena to announce a string of tour dates in July at the venue. The shows are reportedly his only concert appearances of the year.