Star Tracks: Friday, March 4, 2011

Wilkinson heads into Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A. Plus: Lady Gaga, J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, Hugh Jackman and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

QUICK STEP

Who's ready to dance! A beaming Kendra Wilkinson shows off her fit physique Thursday while arriving to rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles.

STAR SIGHTING

Just hours before her live broadcast to announce American Idol's top 10 finalists, a busy Jennifer Lopez hits The Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday to promote her new video, "On the Floor."

MOVING FORWARD

Days after her arrest for public intoxication, it's back to business for Christina Aguilera, who made her way from Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif. Thursday. The singer recently signed on as a vocal coach for the new NBC reality competition The Voice.

LANDING GEAR

After rocking the runway for Paris Fashion Week, Lady Gaga touches down Thursday in Toronto, where she performed as part of her Monster Ball Tour.

POINT AND SHOOT

Are we going this way? Hugh Jackman gets his bearings while furniture shopping with wife Deborra-lee Furness (not pictured) Thursday in New York.

PERFECT PAIR

After enjoying an afternoon shopping spree with 4-year-old daughter Suri, a casual Katie Holmes meets up with hubby Tom Cruise on the Vancouver set of Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol on Thursday.

GOOD JEANS

Joe Jonas leaves his sweet sidekick at home for a solo stroll in Los Angeles on Friday.

SIDEWALK STRUT

Following a fun-filled weekend at the Oscars, Kelly Osbourne gets back to her daily routine, running errands in West Hollywood Thursday.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Another day, another sexy dress! Vanessa Hudgens turns the sidewalk into a catwalk Thursday while shopping in New York's Meatpacking District.

ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Looks like Bruce is singing her praises! After releasing her debut single, Kim Kardashian lends a hand to stepdad Jenner (in his signature tracksuit) in Tarzana, Calif., on Thursday.

RED-Y TO WEAR

Rocking his fave leather jacket, Kanye West makes a fiery entrance into the Balmain runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

CITY OF LOVE

They've got that newlywed glow! A week after tying the knot, Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh do a little couples shopping in New York City on Thursday.

GOOD TASTE

A très chic Nicole Richie grabs a bite at Café Carette Thursday while in town for Paris Fashion Week.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Mom-to-be Selma Blair shows off her budding baby bump Thursday while grabbing coffee in West Hollywood.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Say fromage! Miranda Kerr smiles for the cameras Thursday while arriving at the Hôtel Le Bristol in Paris, where the supermodel returned to the runway two months after welcoming son Flynn.

