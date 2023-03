01 of 80 Ladies' Night Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman share a laugh at a special screening for Dreamland at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30.

02 of 80 Eye Spy Courtesy Billy Porter rocks a cut-out top paired with a golden makeup look while celebrating his OUT magazine cover and new single "Baby Was a Dancer" at Somewhere Nowhere in N.Y.C.

03 of 80 Cheers! Courtesy A dapper Jesse Williams celebrates the launch of The Macallan James Bond 60th anniversary release at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles.

04 of 80 Taking the Stage Denise Truscello/WireImage Rick Springfield throws up a peace sign from the stage of his residency at the Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 25.

05 of 80 Sweet Support Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Mariska Hargitay poses with her friend, Brooke Shields, at the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in New York City on March 29.

06 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Cindy Ord/Getty Rocking a lush black coat, Selena Gomez poses at the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection in N.Y.C. on March 29.

07 of 80 In Character Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed as the iconic villain, Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City on March 29.

08 of 80 All Smiles Maggie Friedman/Getty Kelsea Ballerini beams from the stage of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29.

09 of 80 Disney Roots Courtesy Ashley Tisdale poses with Minnie Mouse at the revamped Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 23.

10 of 80 Business Casual Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Drew Barrymore leaves the studio of her eponymous talk show on March 29 wearing a brown pantsuit and flashing a smile in New York City.

11 of 80 Strike a Pose Stefanie Keenan/Getty The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan attends a celebration of the Audi Activesphere Concept Vehicle at Goya Studios in L.A. on March 29.

12 of 80 Bumping Along Presley Ann/Getty Mama-to-be Rumer Willis cradles her growing baby bump at dinner hosted by the jewelry brand, Mejuri, and Sophia Bush to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood on March 29.

13 of 80 Cold Shoulder Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ashley Park stuns in a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. on March 29.

14 of 80 Power Pair Marion Curtis/StarPix Costars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe attend a special screening of their film On a Wing and a Prayer at the Sheen Center in New York City on March 29.

15 of 80 Highlight of the Day Gotham/GC Images Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

16 of 80 Bright & Early The Image Direct Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

17 of 80 Blue Hues Splash news Online Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

18 of 80 Staying Hydrated GC Images A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

19 of 80 Warm Welcome Renee Dominguez/Getty Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

20 of 80 Sister, Sister Donato Sardella/Getty Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

21 of 80 Glittering in Gold Michael Buckner/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

22 of 80 Star Power Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

23 of 80 Hoult the Cage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

24 of 80 Million Dollar Smile MEGA A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

25 of 80 All Red Everything Slaven Vlasic/Getty Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

26 of 80 Party Buddies Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

27 of 80 Dad's Day Out Sandy Huffaker/Legoland Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

28 of 80 Abs Out Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jenna Dewan shows off her famous abs in a denim-on-denim outfit as she hops in her waiting car while in New York City on March 28.

29 of 80 Dinner for a Cause Courtesy Actress Jen Lilley hangs with Christmas Is Not Cancelled grand prize winner Janet Chlapek, plus fellow holiday movie favorites Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert. The fundraiser provided nearly 26,000 toys for children in need last Christmas — and the campaign had a giving impact of more than $731,000.

30 of 80 Dynamic Duo Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy, on March 28.

31 of 80 Christmas Comes Early Jose Perez/Splash News Online While filming her upcoming flick Bernard and the Genie in N.Y.C. on March 28, Melissa McCarthy leaves us wondering: big chair or little Melissa?

32 of 80 Pumped Up Katy Perry dresses up in pink and black for an appearance on The View in New York City on March 28.

33 of 80 Date Night Marion Curtis/Starpix Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, spend their evening at Cipriani 42nd Street, where she accepted a Muse Award for New York Women in Film & Television on March 28.

34 of 80 Braving the Weather The Image Direct Nick Offerman does his TV show's name justice as he blocks out rain to film season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on March 27 in Toronto.

35 of 80 That's All She Tote! Splash News Online In a zebra-striped ensemble colored by red flowers, Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on March 28.

36 of 80 Love in the Air Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of his Amazon Studios flick AIR on March 27. The suited-up actor stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new biopic.

37 of 80 Family Fun Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon sandwich their daughters — Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16 — at the premiere of AIR on March 27.

38 of 80 Leaving a Mark Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Victoria Justice gets her first tattoo at the Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu during a retreat hosted by shopping subscription service CURATEUR on March 27.

39 of 80 Good as Gold BFA Jay Pharaoh and Jeremy Jordan share a smile at a special New York City screening of their film Spinning Gold on March 27.

40 of 80 Studio Strutting MEGA Looking chic in an unbuttoned beige shirt, Chris Pine glows outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on March 27.

41 of 80 Guitar Star Paras Griffin/Getty John Mayer strums and sings at State Farm Arena on March 27 during the Atlanta stop of his solo acoustic tour.

42 of 80 Morning Down Under Splash News Online Heading out for a coffee run in Sydney, Australia, on March 28, Rita Ora is joined by her husband, Taika Waititi, and her dad, Besnik.

43 of 80 Behind the Scenes Dave Benett/Getty Hilary Duff and her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 11, pay a visit to the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical, posing backstage with the show's stars Will Haswell and Cory English on March 27 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

44 of 80 Sweater Weather Gotham/GC Images Enjoying the breezy beginnings of spring, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on March 27.

45 of 80 Suited Up Taylor Hill/WireImage A Thousand and One star Lena Waithe pairs a beanie with her black-tie apparel for the film's N.Y.C. premiere on March 27.

46 of 80 Hold on Tight Backgrid Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

47 of 80 Looking Sharp Splash News Online Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

48 of 80 Hand in Hand Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 27.

49 of 80 Good to Glow Courtesy Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

50 of 80 Break a Sweat Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

51 of 80 Leading Man Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

52 of 80 Model Behavior Backgrid Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

53 of 80 Keeping the Beat Seth Browarnik/startraks Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

54 of 80 The Celebration Continues Dave Benett/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

55 of 80 Stylish Duo Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

56 of 80 Pretty in Pink Media-Mode/Splash News Online Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

57 of 80 Backstage Visit Bruce Glikas/WireImage Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

58 of 80 Mini-Me Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

59 of 80 Woman of the Hour Emma McIntyre/Getty Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

60 of 80 Cozy Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

61 of 80 Blast From the Past Charley Gallay/Getty Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

62 of 80 New York Minute The Image Direct Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

63 of 80 Special Guest Courtesy Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

64 of 80 Sing It Out Kevin Winter/Getty Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

65 of 80 Talent on Deck /BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

66 of 80 Celebration Showers SVC Productions Ram Charan is showered in rose petals while celebrating his birthday in India with the cast and crew of Game Changer.

67 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Mauricio Santana/Getty Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24 in Sao Paulo.

68 of 80 Shades of Cool thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Heidi Klum is seen out and about on March 25 in Pasadena, California.

69 of 80 Fight for Your Right Frazer Harrison/Getty Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles on March 25 in California.

70 of 80 Queen Tori Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

71 of 80 Date Night Kevork Djansezian/Getty Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoy a date night while attending the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24 in Los Angeles, California.

72 of 80 Spring Chicken Gotham/GC Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming a scene for Life and Beth on March 24 in New York City.

73 of 80 Host with the Most Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards press junket ahead of his hosting duties for the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24.

74 of 80 Bejeweled Babe Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

75 of 80 Bad Gal Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Lady Gaga is seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel in New York City on March 25.

76 of 80 Sweet Style JC Olivera/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock From her manicure to her bra top to her glittering chains, Saweetie brings the bling at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents red carpet event on March 23 in Los Angeles.

77 of 80 Mix Masters Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Fellow DJs Diplo and Idris Elba spin tracks at E11EVEN nightclub during Miami Music Week on March 23.

78 of 80 Talking Television Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on March 23, Shrinking creator Brett Goldstein and series star Jason Segel discuss their AppleTV+ comedy.

79 of 80 Goofing Off Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BIC Eric André and Annie Murphy point and pose at the launch of BIC's EasyRinse razor in New York City on March 23.