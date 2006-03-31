Star Tracks - Friday, March 31, 2006
ROMANTIC GETAWAY
Nicole Richie and Adam Goldstein, who broke up in December, prove love is sweeter the second time around as they cozy up during a Mexican vacation on Monday. "They really are so happy together," a pal told PEOPLE. "It was only a matter of time before they got back together."
SPURS OF THE MOMENT
As the hometown fans groan, Desperate Housewives costars Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross celebrate the San Antonio Spurs' 96-85 victory over the Lakers at L.A.'s Staples Center. But Longoria has good reason: Her boyfriend is Spurs guard Tony Parker.
THE GOOD LIFE
Nick Lachey – who was just linked to Vanessa Minnillo while in New York City earlier this week – is already back in L.A., sharing a smile Thursday after lunch.
MEET THE GRANDPARENTS
Gwen Stefani, who is expecting her first child with musician husband Gavin Rossdale this spring, heads out to lunch in her hometown of Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday with her folks, Dennis and Patricia.
VA-VA-VROOM
Paris Hilton keeps her cool while retrieving her car from an underground Westwood, Calif., parking garage Wednesday.
KARATE KID
Showing off her burgeoning belly in a skin-tight black tee, Angelina Jolie accompanies 4-year-old son Maddox to a martial-arts class in Paris on Wednesday.
DEJA VIEW
Same outfits, different season: In Chicago on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn reshoot scenes (originally filmed last August) for their movie The Break Up. The two were back at work after celebrating his 36th birthday Tuesday with about 20 pals at an Italian eatery.
'FREE' PEOPLE
Britney Spears carries 6-month-old Sean Preston after taking a Mommy amp Me class at Malibu's Ballet by the Sea dance studio on Wednesday.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Keira Knightley and her lookalike playwright mom Sharman MacDonald take on the roles of tourists Thursday in Rome, where the Oscar nominee will shoot her next film, Silk.
STAGE BEAUTY
Julia Roberts gets a round of applause with her costars Wednesday after a preview performance of her Broadway debut, Three Days of Rain. The show's entire limited run, which opens April 19, is nearly sold out.
TIME OUT
Heather Locklear – who's divorcing Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora – takes a quiet moment with their 8-year-old daughter Ava during a mother-daughter trip to California's Disneyland on Tuesday.
MODERN COMFORT
Anne Hathaway takes advantage of a luxury Jane Austen never had – Uggs – while filming the biopic of the author, Becoming Jane, in chilly Ireland on Wednesday.
SEUSS IN CHARGE?
Ellen DeGeneres, who's in the Sunshine State taping her talk show, takes a ride on the wild side Wednesday at the "Caro-Seuss-el" at the Universal Orlando Resort.
KNIT WIT
Lucky Number Slevin star Josh Hartnett caps off his night outside New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater, where he filmed an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
TEST PATTERN
Camo and argyle and stripes, oh my! Fiancés Avril Lavigne and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley look busy on their way out of West Hollywood restaurant Koi on Tuesday.