Star Tracks: Friday, March 30, 2012
UPWARDLY MOBILE
Taking a break from mommy duties, Jennifer Garner clocks in minutes Thursday during a solo outing in Santa Monica, Calif.
GAME FACES
Christina Aguilera, who treated 4-year-old son Max to a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Iris, gets back to some grown-up fun Thursday, posing courtside with beau Matt Rutler as the L.A. Lakers faced defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder at L.A.'s Staples Center.
EARNING HIS STRIPES
After settling into his bachelor pad at Kensington Palace, a dapper Prince Harry suits up for a special service of thanksgiving, which marks the 10th anniversary of the deaths of Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and Princess Margaret, Friday afternoon in Windsor, England.
IN THE BAG
Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon gives a glimpse of her burgeoning belly Thursday while out and about in L.A.
CUDDLE DOWN UNDER
Beaming couple Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson share a sweet moment Friday at the Sydney, Australia, opening of club Marquee.
GIRL TALK
After walking in a friend's wedding with big sis Jessica, Ashlee Simpson and pal Minka Kelly get-to-the point during a shopping trip in Sydney, Australia, Friday.
CAUSAL OUTING
Also Down Under: mom-to-be Vanessa Minnillo, who heads back to her Sydney, Australia, hotel Friday.
TAKE A BOW
Bravo! Stage stars Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan and Kara Lindsay savor the spotlight Thursday after the opening night performance of Broadway's Newsies the Musical in New York City. The live production is an adaptation of Disney's 1992 movie musical, which starred Christian Bale.
IN LIVING COLOR
Fashionable mommy Beyoncé departs from her favorite color blue Thursday afternoon, opting for a hot pink number in New York City.
STEP BY STEP
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield sync up for a sweet stroll – and handhold! – Thursday in New York, where the actor is starring in Broadway's Death of a Salesman.
PAMPERED MOMMY
A week after welcoming son Luca, Hilary Duff steps out Thursday in West Hollywood for a hair appointment. "I'm feeling fresh! Heading back home to hang with munchkin," she Tweeted.
HERE COMES THE SON
Someone's still sleepy! Orlando Bloom and 1-year-old Flynn get a jumpstart on their Thursday in Hollywood.
FOOD RUN
Ahh, push it! Sofia Vergara happily delivers free meals to students at Figueroa Street Elementary School Thursday as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District's Food for Thought campaign.
SKIN IS IN
No pants, no problem! Rihanna dares to bare more of her sexy style, stepping out sans bottoms in London on Thursday.
RADIO WAVES
Also in London: Rihanna's Battleship costar Taylor Kitsch, who suits up for a visit to BCC Radio 1 studios on Thursday.