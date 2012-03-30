Star Tracks: Friday, March 30, 2012

A shaded Garner steps out for some sun in Santa Monica, Calif. Plus: Kellan Lutz, Christina & Matt, Prince Harry and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

UPWARDLY MOBILE

Taking a break from mommy duties, Jennifer Garner clocks in minutes Thursday during a solo outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

GAME FACES

Christina Aguilera, who treated 4-year-old son Max to a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Iris, gets back to some grown-up fun Thursday, posing courtside with beau Matt Rutler as the L.A. Lakers faced defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder at L.A.'s Staples Center.

EARNING HIS STRIPES

After settling into his bachelor pad at Kensington Palace, a dapper Prince Harry suits up for a special service of thanksgiving, which marks the 10th anniversary of the deaths of Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and Princess Margaret, Friday afternoon in Windsor, England.

IN THE BAG

Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon gives a glimpse of her burgeoning belly Thursday while out and about in L.A.

CUDDLE DOWN UNDER

Beaming couple Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson share a sweet moment Friday at the Sydney, Australia, opening of club Marquee.

GIRL TALK

After walking in a friend's wedding with big sis Jessica, Ashlee Simpson and pal Minka Kelly get-to-the point during a shopping trip in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

CAUSAL OUTING

Also Down Under: mom-to-be Vanessa Minnillo, who heads back to her Sydney, Australia, hotel Friday.

TAKE A BOW

Bravo! Stage stars Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan and Kara Lindsay savor the spotlight Thursday after the opening night performance of Broadway's Newsies the Musical in New York City. The live production is an adaptation of Disney's 1992 movie musical, which starred Christian Bale.

IN LIVING COLOR

Fashionable mommy Beyoncé departs from her favorite color blue Thursday afternoon, opting for a hot pink number in New York City.

STEP BY STEP

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield sync up for a sweet stroll – and handhold! – Thursday in New York, where the actor is starring in Broadway's Death of a Salesman.

PAMPERED MOMMY

A week after welcoming son Luca, Hilary Duff steps out Thursday in West Hollywood for a hair appointment. "I'm feeling fresh! Heading back home to hang with munchkin," she Tweeted.

HERE COMES THE SON

Someone's still sleepy! Orlando Bloom and 1-year-old Flynn get a jumpstart on their Thursday in Hollywood.

FOOD RUN

Ahh, push it! Sofia Vergara happily delivers free meals to students at Figueroa Street Elementary School Thursday as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District's Food for Thought campaign.

SKIN IS IN

No pants, no problem! Rihanna dares to bare more of her sexy style, stepping out sans bottoms in London on Thursday.

RADIO WAVES

Also in London: Rihanna's Battleship costar Taylor Kitsch, who suits up for a visit to BCC Radio 1 studios on Thursday.

