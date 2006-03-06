Star Tracks - Friday, March 3, 2006
MADE IN MANHATTAN
Julia Roberts flashes her million-dollar smile in New York City on Friday. She's in town preparing for her Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain, which begins preview performances March 28.
ON CALL
Christina Aguilera does her best pout as the new spokeswoman for Orange Sony Ericsson phones Friday in London, where she also found an unlikely fan: Tony Blair. On the chat show Parkinson, the prime minister confessed that he downloaded some of her hits.
THREE'S COMPANY
Elizabeth Hurley and her boyfriend, textile heir Arun Nayar, practice hands-on parenting with Hurley's 3-year-old son Damian in London on Thursday.
RAIN DATE
Stingin' in the rain? Sting and wife Trudie Styler display their dry humor at the Chanel ready-to-wear show in Paris on Friday.
KEEPING IN TOUCH
Nicole Richie and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, who split in December, look like very friendly exes on their way out of Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala on Wednesday.
SUNSHINE STATE
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Bozan take a spousal stroll in Miami Beach on Wednesday morning. The couple, who wed in December and have a home in the area, are expecting their first child this summer.
'HUNTING' BUDDIES
Later that day, Damon hung out in South Beach with his other partner, Ben Affleck, who paid a visit sans wife Jennifer Garner. The 1998 Oscar winners (for Good Will Hunting) co-own the production company LivePlanet.
MOTOR CITY
After tooling around Paris on his Ducati motorcycle Thursday, Brad Pitt walks back to the apartment he shares with Angelina Jolie and kids Maddox and Zahara.
QUITE THE DISH
Paris Hilton gets the squeeze on little sister Nicky at a pre-Oscars dinner party catered by Naked Chef Jamie Oliver at L.A.'s Soho House on Thursday.
HIGH NOTE
Van Hunt lets Mary J. Blige take it away at the Amped for Africa pre-Oscar benefit show Thursday in Los Angeles. The invitation-only evening celebrated the launch of nominee Charlize Theron's African Outreach Project, targeting her native rural South Africa.
HUMANE INTEREST
Heather Mills McCartney and Paul McCartney get a seal's eye view on an ice floe off Canada's east coast Thursday. The couple, along with Respect for Animals and the Humane Society of the United States, hope to raise awareness of Canada's annual seal hunt.
MR. BEATTY PRESENTS ...
Salma Hayek gets a fitting introduction from Warren Beatty at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Ask the Dust on Thursday. Beatty co-wrote 1975's Shampoo with Dust's writer-director Robert Towne.
GRID KID
Irishman Colin Farrell learns that American football is a little dirtier than the European version while filming Pride and Glory in New York on Thursday. He costars with Edward Norton in the drama about a family of police officers.
THE BOYS ARE BACK
(From left) Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara reunite at a Los Angeles café Wednesday to shoot the third season of HBO's Entourage.
STARS IN STRIPES
Look of the day: While Sienna Miller arrives in L.A. on Wednesday dressed nautically, Lindsay Lohan wears her stripes to the fish-friendly hot spot Koi in Beverly Hills.
ON THE MEND
One week after undergoing a lumpectomy for breast cancer, Sheryl Crow puts on a smile and indulges an autograph seeker in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The singer is taking her treatment "with a great attitude" says pal Doug Ulman.
GLAD HATTERS
Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie keep a lid on tabloid rumblings of marital discord when the two are spotted together in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
PHONING IT IN
Scarlett Johansson marches to the beat of her own MP3s during a chilly stroll in New York's Greenwich Village on Wednesday.