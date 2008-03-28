Star Tracks - Friday, March 28, 2008

1 of 16

BABY BOOM

Credit: Ginsburg-Spaly/X17

With a visible baby bump, Jamie Lynn Spears steps out Thursday in Baton Rouge to register for baby gifts, wearing a T-shirt reading "The Rumors Are True" and flashing her new diamond engagement ring.

2 of 16

TEXTING ONE, TWO ...

Credit: Respicio/ JFXonline

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish both have messages they need to send while out together Thursday in Los Angeles.

3 of 16

TAKE THE CAKE

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Fergie celebrates her 33rd birthday in style – literally, in Dolce amp Gabbana – during a bash Thursday at the Revolution Lounge inside Las Vegas's Mirage Hotel amp Casino. And the singer had no problem sharing the spotlight – the party was a co-celebration with director Quentin Tarantino (not pictured).

4 of 16

SUNNY SIDE

Credit: Flynet

Looks like Salma Hayek found a babysitter for daughter Valentina. The new mom goes for a sunny stroll through Hollywood Thursday with fiancé François-Henri Pinault.

5 of 16

TWO STEP

Credit: Flynet

Mom-to-be Gwen Stefani stays in step with husband Gavin Rossdale while out running errands in Los Angeles Thursday.

6 of 16

RED HOT

Credit: V/Flynet

Hayden Panettiere and costar Paul Rust get direction from Chris Columbus Thursday on the Vancouver set of I Love You, Beth Cooper. The Heroes star plays – what else? – a popular cheerleader.

7 of 16

LET IT RIDE

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

From roller blades to motorcycles, Adam Sandler and costar Keri Russell keep moving forward with their movie Bedtime Stories, shooting Thursday in Los Angeles.

8 of 16

THE MAGIC TOUCH

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Tracy Morgan shares his enthusiasm with costar Pamela Anderson at the Los Angeles premiere of Superhero Movie Thursday at the Mann Festival Westwood. In the parody film, Anderson plays Invisible Girl and Morgan plays Professor Xavier.

9 of 16

GRAB & GO

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash

Anne Hathaway feeds her body and mind with a salad and The New York Times newspaper during lunch Thursday on the New York set of her upcoming comedy Bride Wars.

10 of 16

COVER UP

Credit: FNY/Finalpixx

Meanwhile, Hathaway's Bride Wars costar Kate Hudson trades in her breezy Miami tunic dress for a Big Apple-appropriate overcoat.

11 of 16

BEAUTY MASK

Credit: Ajansi-Pala/AA/ABACA

Paris Hilton tries on an ornate veil as she visits Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday. The globe-trotting heiress will appear on Turkish television and be a jury member of the Miss Turkey 2008 competition.

12 of 16

GOOD HUMOR

Credit: LDP Images

He should have gotten a cup! Gisele Bündchen and her ice cream cone-challenged boyfriend Tom Brady have a sweet snack Thursday while vacationing in Portofino, Italy.

13 of 16

SCOUT'S HONOR

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Abigail Breslin gives a traditional three-finger salute as she's inducted into the Girl Scouts of America at the 20th Century Fox studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

14 of 16

PERFECT FIT

Credit: MP/Flynet

Svelte country star LeAnn Rimes and her husband Dean Sheremet are the picture of a fit and healthy couple as they take a walk Wednesday in Santa Monica.

15 of 16

VISITING HOURS

Credit: Ben Dome/Pacific Coast News

Wearing her heart on her sleeveless shirt, Amy Winehouse returns home after attempting to visit her husband Blake Fielder-Civil – but reportedly getting denied – at Pentonville Prison in London on Thursday.

16 of 16

FREE ADVERTISING

Credit: Mary Ann Chastain/AP

Renée Zellweger holds up a fan's sign and shows her Leatherheads costar some love Thursday in Greenville, S.C., the last stop of her promotional tour.

