Star Tracks: Friday, March 27, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

STRIKE A POSE

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Move over, Charlie's Angels! Pals Debra Messing, Brooke Shields and Angie Harmon are total posers Thursday at the launch event in West Hollywood for Latisse, a new prescription treatment for growing fuller eyelashes. Shields, who's the product's spokeswoman, also helped announce the Latisse Wishes campaign, which is working to raise $1 million to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

HAVING A G'NIGHT

Credit: Mike Flokis/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz shows her support for husband Pete Wentz Friday at the MTV Australia Awards at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Fall Out Boy bassist hosted the awards and accepted a trophy for best rock video for his band's song "I Don't Care."

SHIPSHAPE

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

He's ready to set sail! John Mayer hits the red carpet Thursday on the new Carnival Splendor ship in San Pedro, Calif., for his One Splendid Evening concert. The event, which benefited the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, was the prelude to the singer's four-day music cruise to Mexico – which, he noted on Twitter, he'd prepared for by "getting my bikini wax" for the Borat-style thong he wore on last year's voyage.

BIG IN JAPAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Konichiwa! Jennifer Lopez arrives Friday at Narita Airport outside Tokyo, where she's set to promote the Samantha Thavasa line of handbags.

CAUSING A COMMOTION

Credit: World Faces/Splash News Online

Stepping out for the second night in a row, Rihanna, who's taking a break from Chris Brown, causes a Hollywood scene outside of Bar Deluxe, where she partied with friends on Thursday.

HIGH SOCIETY

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Jessica Alba (in Narciso Rodriguez) and husband Cash Warren make an elegant pair Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History's annual Museum Dance in New York City. The "green" event celebrated the museum's "Climate Change: The Threat to Life and a New Energy Future" exhibition.

SHOP TO IT

Credit: Flynet

Back from his trip to Europe with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon, Jake Gyllenhaal caps off a lunch at Il Pastaio with some shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

SKIRTING THE BUMP

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

A dressed-up Nicole Richie (in a vintage dress and Pucci scarf) hides her baby bump while attending a charity event Thursday to support her stylist pal Rachel Zoe (not pictured) at DecadesTwo resale boutique in West Hollywood. The shopping event, which raided Zoe's closet for items from her costume jewelry collection, benefits the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance.

IN SYNC

Credit: Zodiac/Splash News Online

Despite rumors of a split, Joe Jonas and girlfriend Camilla Belle certainly look cozy Thursday on a stroll through Beverly Hills after reportedly having a romantic lunch at Urth Caffé.

FASHION SHOW

Credit: Gotcha Images/Splash News Online

Kate Moss models her street chic – gold-buttoned jacket, skinny jeans and Gucci bag, check! – while arriving Thursday at Claridge's hotel in London.

THE LAST DANCE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Following her elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Denise Richards trades the parquet for a Parajumpers parka, stepping out in chilly N.Y.C. on Thursday.

CASUAL DAY

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Natalie Portman stays low key in flip-flops and a cardigan Thursday while heading out in Los Angeles, where she reportedly checked out an antiques store.

HELLO, NEIGHBOR

Credit: Splash News Online

After pleading not guilty to assault at a recent court appearance, Amy Winehouse hits the cobblestone streets of London, where she visited some neighbors on Thursday.

'PARK'-ING ATTENDANT

Credit: Flynet

Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler gets serious Thursday, filming at Pasadena City Hall for her new show Parks and Recreation. In the NBC comedy, which premieres April 9, Poehler plays an ambitious, yet daft parks department employee.

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: Seligman/Splash News Online

Fergie is seeing things in black and gray! The birthday girl sticks to a definitive color palette Thursday as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport.

