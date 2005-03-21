Star Tracks - Friday, March 25, 2005

TEENY BIKINI

Britney Spears catches up on her magazine reading, including PEOPLE's Your Diet, while poolside at a Santa Monica hotel and spa recently. She then headed out that evening to celebrate husband Kevin Federline's 27th birthday.

PLAY MATES

Mary-Kate Olsen receives an affectionate headlock from pal Richie Akiva (he co-owns New York hot spot Butter with sister Ashley's beau, Scott Sartiano) at the New York Knicks game on Wednesday. The home team trounced the Boston Celtics, 107-82.

DIRTY LAUNDRY

Denise Richards returns to her Los Angeles home Tuesday to find an official court notice taped to her front gate. The seven-months-pregnant Richards is seeking a divorce from Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen, who reportedly filed a legal request of his own this week to deny her spousal support.

MYSTERY MAN

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher and her 7-year-old daughter Emerson head out to lunch in Los Angeles recently with Hatcher's new friend, Lost executive producer Bryan Burk.

GOING BIG

Justin Timberlake takes advantage of Thursday's late season snowfall and heads to Big Bear, Calif., for some solo snowboarding.

LONDON CALLING

Mariah Carey, whose album The Emancipation of Mimi is due next month, attends the Capital Radio Awards in London on Wednesday, where she picked up a special prize for outstanding contribution to music.

STUDENT BODY

Nicole Kidman pops into her alma mater, Sydney's Australian Theatre for Young People, on Tuesday, where the Oscar-winning actress chatted up her future competition.

SUPER STYLIN'

Gwen Stefani heads out of her Manhattan hotel on Wednesday all gussied up and seemingly unaware of the cold weather ahead – it rained and snowed. The singer has been in the wet town promoting her album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

GAME DATE

Ex-Bachelorette Jen Schefft hangs with her boss (and rumored steady), Chicago nightclub investor Billy Dec, at a New York Knicks game Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

