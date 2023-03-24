Samantha Hanratty & Christina Ricci Slay for 'Yellowjackets,' Plus Elton John, The Biebers & More

By People Staff
Published on March 24, 2023 06:00 AM
Jackets Off

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season two world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Mar. 22.

Rocket Man

Elton John performs during the first UK stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at M&S Bank Arena on March 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Cameron Smith/Getty

Sir Elton John performs during the first U.K. stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Mar. 23.

Breaking Fast

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving after having breakfast in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. on March 23, 2023.
SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving a restaurant after having breakfast in Beverly Hills on Mar. 23.

Having a Moment

Miranda Otto, Sam Neill World Premiere of the Stan Original Film, THE PORTABLE DOOR, Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, 14/17 Bent St, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW, Australia - 23 Mar 2023
Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Miranda Otto and Sam Neill share a laugh while at the world premiere of The Portable Door in Sydney, Australia on Mar. 23.

Full Cast

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith — steps out for the Paris premiere on March 22.

Going Strong

*EXCLUSIVE* - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm in arm while shopping around Manhattan’s Soho area after running the 2023 NYC Half Marathon
BrosNYC/BACKGRID

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm-in-arm while shopping around in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 22.

When in Paris

*EXCLUSIVE* Paris, FRANCE - Model Kendall Jenner channels old Hollywood during a stylish all black outing in Paris, France
Best Image/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner looks stylish while channeling old Hollywood glam in Paris on March 22.

Mom & Dad

*EXCLUSIVE* Loving couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a break from parenting to grab a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City
BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pick up a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City on March 22.

Royal Flick

Prince William meets groups of young Ukrainian refugees at Hala Koszyki Food Hall
Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William takes a quick pic with young Ukrainian refugees while visiting the Hala Koszyki Food Hall in Warsaw, Poland, on March 23.

Hitting the Pavement

Florence Pugh checks out of her New York City hotel
WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh looks seriously chic while leaving her hotel in New York City on March 23.

Dynamic Duo

Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne attending the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries, Somerset House on March 22, 2023 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/Getty

Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne pose together in coordinated black ensembles at the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries in London on March 22.

Seeing Double

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

Mother-daughter duo Scout Willis and Demi Moore stun at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

Siblings' Night Out

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Evan Ross poses with his sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where guests sipped on Casamigos, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

Back to Braff

Zach Braff at 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Zach Braff gives the crowd a wave at The View in New York City while promoting his upcoming movie, A Good Person, on March 22.

Feeling Shady

Adam Sandler seen at "Good Morning America" in New York City on March 23, 2023. 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Mar 2023
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Dressed in bright colors, Adam Sandler throws up a peace sign at Good Morning America in New York City on March 22.

Bridal Beauty

Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

In a wedding dress and veil, Selena Gomez hits the set of Only Murders in the Building alongside costars Martin Short and Steve Martin in N.Y.C. on March 21.

Leaf It to Bieber

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles
BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in a bright blue puffer coat featuring the logos of both his clothing brand, drew house, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on March 21.

Fun and Games

Jennifer Aniston and host Jimmy Fallon during Can You Feel It?
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is in for a surprise as she sticks her hands into a box during Jimmy Fallon's 'Can You Feel It?' segment on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 21.

Unbreakable Bond

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder attend a party to show off their Brothers Bond Bourbon at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel
Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder pose together at an event hosted by Brother's Bond Bourbon, the brand owned by the former onscreen brothers, and Tennis Channel during the Miami Open at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The Miami Open airs on Tennis Channel through April 2.

Courtside Excitement

Anthony Anderson attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson is on his feet as he cheers from the sidelines at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on March 21 in Los Angeles.

Full Speed Ahead

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle welcome Tron movie stars Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan, along with other guests like Jojo Siwa during a special celebration of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. The new attraction opens April 4, 2023, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Paul Morse/Disney

JoJo Siwa and Disney World president Jeff Vahle test out the theme park's new ride TRON Lightcycle / Run, which officially opens on April 4, at the Walt Disney World resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Spotted In Character

Colin Farrell 'The Penguin' on set filming, New York, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell dons prosthetics and a trench coat to shoot a scene in his new series The Penguin on March 21 in N.Y.C.

Another Installment

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Monica Schipper/Getty

John Wick: Chapter 4 costars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne strike a pose at the L.A. premiere of the thriller flick on March 20.

Music & Magic

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong attend the photo call for Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 at Park Lane Hotel on March 21, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong show their costar camaraderie at a photo call for the second season of their AppleTV+ parody Schmigadoon! on March 21 at New York City's Park Lane Hotel.

High Note

Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Nashville-based drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris share the stage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance), A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness show on March 20.

American Style Abroad

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger attend the Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger pose at their collaborative event Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation on March 20 in London.

Royal Treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is greeted by NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (L) upon her arrival at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On March 21, Kate Middleton visits NatWest's London headquarters alongside the company's CEO, Alison Rose.

Boss in Boston

Bruce Springsteen performs at TD Garden on March 20, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen enjoys the crowd at Boston's TD Garden during his performance on March 20.

Family Affair

The cast of Succession attends the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession"
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The cast of Succession relishes the moment at the show's season 4 premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on March 20. This will be the final season of the HBO series, which stars Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew MacFadyen.

Great People

Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Zach Braff attend MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening
Dominik Bindl/WireImage

A Good Person costars Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones and Molly Shannon pose with their director Zach Braff at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on March 20.

Bright Minds

Gayle King and Michelle Miller attend a conversation to discuss Miller's new book "Belonging" at The 92nd Street Y
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Both glowing in neon shades, Gayle King and Michelle Miller join together to chat about Miller's new book, Belonging, at 92NY in New York City on March 20.

Romantic Evening

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen out on a date night
John Sciulli/WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on March 20.

Away Game

Jason Sudeikis, of Ted Lasso, points to fellow cast member Jason Lance while speaking during the press briefing with fellow Ted Lasso cast members (L to R) Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt for the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is joined by his castmates and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre behind the podium at the White House while discussing mental health on March 20.

Leading Lady

Viola Davis is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' Show on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Viola Davis flashes a smile while arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on March 20.

Peace Out

Dove Cameron exiting on NBC's Today Show in New York City on March 20, 2023. 'The Today Show' TV show, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Dressed in all black, Dove Cameron throws up a peace sign while leaving the Today show in N.Y.C. on March 20.

Game Faces

Jeremy Latcham, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, John Francis Daley and Regé-Jean Page attend the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere at Zoopalast on March 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Gerald Matzka/Getty

The cast of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, including Jeremy Latcham, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, John Francis Daley and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the film's latest premiere at Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany, on March 20.

Hand in Hand

Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard speak onstage at "Building a Brand Through Community" during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival
Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard take part in a March 15 SXSW panel on Building a Brand Through Community, talking about their lower-cost baby product line, Hello Bello.

Page Turner

Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett spent some quality time with patients during their intimate visit at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to support its 8th Annual Make March Matter campaign.
Courtesy of Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett spend some time with patients during a visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to support its 8th Annual Make March Matter campaign by reading their children's book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.

In Her Touring Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift throws up a heart while taking the stage in Glendale, Arizona, for the second night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 18.

It's Showtime

Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon attend the world premiere of "Air" at the Paramount Theatre during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival
Gary Miller/WireImage

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon greet fans at the world premiere of their film, Air, during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 18.

Dynamic Trio

Chloe Bailey, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Bailey attend the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve

Chloe and Halle Bailey pose with Jennifer Lopez at the launch of the JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection in Beverly Hills on March 18.

Family Bonding

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim's son Saint West attend the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais (Rennes) at Parc des Princes stadium
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, are joined by Kendall Jenner at the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 19.

Having a Laugh

Chris Rock (L), Dana Carvey (C) and Pete Davidson (R) attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and Pete Davidson attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which honored Adam Sandler this year, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on March 19.

Pedal to the Metal

Will Smith visits the pit lane ahead of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix, Will Smith stops by the pit lane at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19.

Taking the Stage

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18 in Santiago, Chile.

Darling Diva

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Billie Holiday Theatre )
Johnny Nunez/Getty for The Billie Holiday Theatre

Sheryl Lee Ralph stands tall at The Billie Presents a Conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph event at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18 in Brooklyn.

Magic Man

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at Delta Flight Museum on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Derek White/Getty

Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at the Delta Flight Museum on March 17 in Atlanta.

When in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ali Wong attends the World Premiere of "Beef" at 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW

Ali Wong attends the world premiere of Beef at the 2023 SXSW festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 18 in Austin.

Comedy Trio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film Only Murders in the Building on March 17 in New York City.

... Ready for It?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. John Medina/Getty

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Bonjour, Paris!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Paris Hilton signs books for fans at the UK launch of "Paris: The Memoir" at Selfridges London on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges)
Dave Benett/Getty for Selfridges

Paris Hilton signs copies of her new book, Paris: The Memoir, for fans at Selfridges London on March 17 in England.

St. Patrick's Day Fun

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1817 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Kirk Douglas, host Jimmy Fallon, and Padma Lakshmi during Cake Flip on Friday, March 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Captain Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Fallon and Padma Lakshmi have some St. Patrick's Day fun during The Tonight Show in New York City on March 17.

Lolla Lady

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 17: Billie Eilish performs during day one of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 17, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Billie Eilish performs during day one of the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 17 in Santiago, Chile.

Keeping Quiet

Liam Neeson
Karwai Tang/WireImage

A silent Liam Neeson arrives at the London premiere of Marlowe on March 16.

Sound Machine

Renee Zellweger
Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Renée Zellweger performs with C.M. Talkington during Ilegal Mezcal presents High Noon at the Paste Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17.

Hit the Spot

Daveed Diggs
Hubert Vestil/Getty

Daveed Diggs hits the red carpet at SXSW in Austin on March 17 ahead of his Blindspotting season 2 panel.

Irish Eyes

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales laughing and enjoying a glass of Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy some Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on March 17.

Travel Gear

Keira Knightley
The IMage Direct

Following her Boston Strangler press tour in the U.S., Keira Knightley touches down at London's Heathrow Airport on March 17.

Do You Dare?

Daredevil
The Image Direct

Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James hit the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again on March 17.

Football Fans

Susan Sarandon
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Susan Sarandon and former son-in-law Kyle Martino, owner of N.Y.C.'s The Football Cafe, attend a screening of Ted Lasso season 3 at the venue on March 15.

Puppy Love

Keanu Reeves
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Keanu Reeves and some adorable guests hang during a "Pup Quiz" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 16.

International Dogg

Snoop Dogg
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Snoop Dogg is adorned in bright lights as he performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lovers' Parade

Avril Lavigne
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen in matching 'fits while out and about in Los Angeles on March 16.

Women Working

Sharon Stone Kim Petras
Monica Schipper/Getty

Sharon Stone and Kim Petras attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

Ladies' Night

Rebel Wilson
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

Parents' Night Out

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are lovey-dovey on the carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

Best Buds

Tom Brady Gronk
Courtesy

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski catch up at the end-of-season event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida on March 16.

Special Screening

Michelle Williams
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Steve Buscemi and Michelle Williams get close for a quick pic at a special screening event for Showing Up in New York City on March 16.

Down Time

John Cena
Backgrid

John Cena makes a funny face and throws up a peace sign as he begins filming his new action comedy, Grand Theft Lotto, in Atlanta on March 16.

Getting Sirius

Ted Lasso cast
Cindy Ord/Getty

The cast of Ted Lasso — Kola Bokinni, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis —take part in a special town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 16.

Fan Fare

Liam Payne
Kate Green/Getty

Liam Payne poses with an excited fan at the premiere of former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary All of Those Voices in London on March 16.

On the Main Stage

Armani White
Christopher Polk/Getty

Armani White performs at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW in Austin on March 16.

Back in Action

Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their Murder Mystery 2.

Top of the Morning

Chris Pratt
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Chris Pratt gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie on March 16 in London.

Witching Hour

Alexandra Daddario
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario celebrates AMC's Mayfair Witches during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.

In the Big Apple

Keanu Reeves
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keanu Reeves is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City.

Nose for News

Lester Holt dog lucy
Courtesy

Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition in N.Y.C.

Dinner with a Cause

Lance Bass
Amy Sussman/Getty

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood.

Booking It

Kathy Hilton
Courtesy

Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana.

Take a Seat

Kate Upton
Courtesy

Kate Upton and a friend pose for a photo at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila.

