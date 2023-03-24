Samantha Hanratty & Christina Ricci Slay for 'Yellowjackets,' Plus Elton John, The Biebers & More

01 of 80 Jackets Off Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season two world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Mar. 22.

02 of 80 Rocket Man Cameron Smith/Getty Sir Elton John performs during the first U.K. stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Mar. 23.

03 of 80 Breaking Fast SplashNews.com Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving a restaurant after having breakfast in Beverly Hills on Mar. 23.

04 of 80 Having a Moment Richard Milnes/Shutterstock Miranda Otto and Sam Neill share a laugh while at the world premiere of The Portable Door in Sydney, Australia on Mar. 23.

06 of 80 Going Strong BrosNYC/BACKGRID T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach walk arm-in-arm while shopping around in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 22.

07 of 80 When in Paris Best Image/BACKGRID Kendall Jenner looks stylish while channeling old Hollywood glam in Paris on March 22.

08 of 80 Mom & Dad BACKGRID Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pick up a few items from a local store after a bite together near their home in New York City on March 22.

09 of 80 Royal Flick Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Prince William takes a quick pic with young Ukrainian refugees while visiting the Hala Koszyki Food Hall in Warsaw, Poland, on March 23.

10 of 80 Hitting the Pavement WavyPeter/SplashNews.com Florence Pugh looks seriously chic while leaving her hotel in New York City on March 23.

11 of 80 Dynamic Duo Mike Marsland/Getty Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne pose together in coordinated black ensembles at the launch event for OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades at Embankment Galleries in London on March 22.

12 of 80 Seeing Double Charley Gallay/Getty Mother-daughter duo Scout Willis and Demi Moore stun at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

13 of 80 Siblings' Night Out Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S. Evan Ross poses with his sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, where guests sipped on Casamigos, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21.

14 of 80 Back to Braff Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Zach Braff gives the crowd a wave at The View in New York City while promoting his upcoming movie, A Good Person, on March 22.

15 of 80 Feeling Shady RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Dressed in bright colors, Adam Sandler throws up a peace sign at Good Morning America in New York City on March 22.

17 of 80 Leaf It to Bieber BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in a bright blue puffer coat featuring the logos of both his clothing brand, drew house, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on March 21.

18 of 80 Fun and Games Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston is in for a surprise as she sticks her hands into a box during Jimmy Fallon's 'Can You Feel It?' segment on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 21.

19 of 80 Unbreakable Bond Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder pose together at an event hosted by Brother's Bond Bourbon, the brand owned by the former onscreen brothers, and Tennis Channel during the Miami Open at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The Miami Open airs on Tennis Channel through April 2.

20 of 80 Courtside Excitement Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Anthony Anderson is on his feet as he cheers from the sidelines at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on March 21 in Los Angeles.

21 of 80 Full Speed Ahead Paul Morse/Disney JoJo Siwa and Disney World president Jeff Vahle test out the theme park's new ride TRON Lightcycle / Run, which officially opens on April 4, at the Walt Disney World resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

22 of 80 Spotted In Character Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Colin Farrell dons prosthetics and a trench coat to shoot a scene in his new series The Penguin on March 21 in N.Y.C.

23 of 80 Another Installment Monica Schipper/Getty John Wick: Chapter 4 costars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne strike a pose at the L.A. premiere of the thriller flick on March 20.

24 of 80 Music & Magic Theo Wargo/WireImage Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong show their costar camaraderie at a photo call for the second season of their AppleTV+ parody Schmigadoon! on March 21 at New York City's Park Lane Hotel.

25 of 80 High Note Jason Kempin/Getty Images Maren Morris and Nashville-based drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris share the stage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance), A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness show on March 20.

26 of 80 American Style Abroad Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger pose at their collaborative event Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation on March 20 in London.

27 of 80 Royal Treatment Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images On March 21, Kate Middleton visits NatWest's London headquarters alongside the company's CEO, Alison Rose.

28 of 80 Boss in Boston Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen enjoys the crowd at Boston's TD Garden during his performance on March 20.

30 of 80 Great People Dominik Bindl/WireImage A Good Person costars Florence Pugh, Zoe Lister-Jones and Molly Shannon pose with their director Zach Braff at a screening of the film in N.Y.C. on March 20.

31 of 80 Bright Minds Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Both glowing in neon shades, Gayle King and Michelle Miller join together to chat about Miller's new book, Belonging, at 92NY in New York City on March 20.

32 of 80 Romantic Evening John Sciulli/WireImage Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, enjoy a date night in Los Angeles on March 20.

33 of 80 Away Game Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis is joined by his castmates and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre behind the podium at the White House while discussing mental health on March 20.

34 of 80 Leading Lady Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Viola Davis flashes a smile while arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on March 20.

35 of 80 Peace Out RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Dressed in all black, Dove Cameron throws up a peace sign while leaving the Today show in N.Y.C. on March 20.

37 of 80 Hand in Hand Rick Kern/FilmMagic Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard take part in a March 15 SXSW panel on Building a Brand Through Community, talking about their lower-cost baby product line, Hello Bello.

38 of 80 Page Turner Courtesy of Children's Hospital Los Angeles Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett spend some time with patients during a visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to support its 8th Annual Make March Matter campaign by reading their children's book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.

39 of 80 In Her Touring Era John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift throws up a heart while taking the stage in Glendale, Arizona, for the second night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 18.

40 of 80 It's Showtime Gary Miller/WireImage Ben Affleck and Matt Damon greet fans at the world premiere of their film, Air, during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 18.

41 of 80 Dynamic Trio Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve Chloe and Halle Bailey pose with Jennifer Lopez at the launch of the JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection in Beverly Hills on March 18.

42 of 80 Family Bonding Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, are joined by Kendall Jenner at the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 19.

43 of 80 Having a Laugh OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and Pete Davidson attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which honored Adam Sandler this year, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on March 19.

44 of 80 Pedal to the Metal GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images Ahead of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix, Will Smith stops by the pit lane at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19.

45 of 80 Taking the Stage Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18 in Santiago, Chile.

46 of 80 Darling Diva Johnny Nunez/Getty for The Billie Holiday Theatre Sheryl Lee Ralph stands tall at The Billie Presents a Conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph event at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18 in Brooklyn.

47 of 80 Magic Man Derek White/Getty Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at the Delta Flight Museum on March 17 in Atlanta.

48 of 80 When in Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW Ali Wong attends the world premiere of Beef at the 2023 SXSW festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 18 in Austin.

49 of 80 Comedy Trio Gotham/GC Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film Only Murders in the Building on March 17 in New York City.

50 of 80 ... Ready for It? Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. John Medina/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

51 of 80 Bonjour, Paris! Dave Benett/Getty for Selfridges Paris Hilton signs copies of her new book, Paris: The Memoir, for fans at Selfridges London on March 17 in England.

52 of 80 St. Patrick's Day Fun Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Captain Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Fallon and Padma Lakshmi have some St. Patrick's Day fun during The Tonight Show in New York City on March 17.

53 of 80 Lolla Lady Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Billie Eilish performs during day one of the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 17 in Santiago, Chile.

54 of 80 Keeping Quiet Karwai Tang/WireImage A silent Liam Neeson arrives at the London premiere of Marlowe on March 16.

55 of 80 Sound Machine Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Renée Zellweger performs with C.M. Talkington during Ilegal Mezcal presents High Noon at the Paste Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17.

56 of 80 Hit the Spot Hubert Vestil/Getty Daveed Diggs hits the red carpet at SXSW in Austin on March 17 ahead of his Blindspotting season 2 panel.

57 of 80 Irish Eyes Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy some Guinness after the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on March 17.

58 of 80 Travel Gear The IMage Direct Following her Boston Strangler press tour in the U.S., Keira Knightley touches down at London's Heathrow Airport on March 17.

59 of 80 Do You Dare? The Image Direct Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James hit the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again on March 17.

60 of 80 Football Fans Bryan Bedder/Getty Susan Sarandon and former son-in-law Kyle Martino, owner of N.Y.C.'s The Football Cafe, attend a screening of Ted Lasso season 3 at the venue on March 15.

61 of 80 Puppy Love Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Keanu Reeves and some adorable guests hang during a "Pup Quiz" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 16.

62 of 80 International Dogg Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Snoop Dogg is adorned in bright lights as he performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16 in Glasgow, Scotland.

63 of 80 Lovers' Parade Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen in matching 'fits while out and about in Los Angeles on March 16.

64 of 80 Women Working Monica Schipper/Getty Sharon Stone and Kim Petras attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

65 of 80 Ladies' Night Unique Nicole/FilmMagic Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

66 of 80 Parents' Night Out Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are lovey-dovey on the carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.

67 of 80 Best Buds Courtesy Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski catch up at the end-of-season event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida on March 16.

68 of 80 Special Screening Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Steve Buscemi and Michelle Williams get close for a quick pic at a special screening event for Showing Up in New York City on March 16.

69 of 80 Down Time Backgrid John Cena makes a funny face and throws up a peace sign as he begins filming his new action comedy, Grand Theft Lotto, in Atlanta on March 16.

70 of 80 Getting Sirius Cindy Ord/Getty The cast of Ted Lasso — Kola Bokinni, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis —take part in a special town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 16.

71 of 80 Fan Fare Kate Green/Getty Liam Payne poses with an excited fan at the premiere of former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary All of Those Voices in London on March 16.

72 of 80 On the Main Stage Christopher Polk/Getty Armani White performs at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW in Austin on March 16.

73 of 80 Back in Action Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their Murder Mystery 2.

74 of 80 Top of the Morning Neil Mockford/GC Images Chris Pratt gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie on March 16 in London.

75 of 80 Witching Hour Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Alexandra Daddario celebrates AMC's Mayfair Witches during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.

76 of 80 In the Big Apple Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keanu Reeves is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City.

77 of 80 Nose for News Courtesy Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition in N.Y.C.

78 of 80 Dinner with a Cause Amy Sussman/Getty Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood.

79 of 80 Booking It Courtesy Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana.